Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is 95 percent effective, company will seek regulatory review in days
The vaccine being developed by Pfizer and German biotechnology firm BioNTech is 95 percent effective at preventing disease, according to an analysis after the trial reached its endpoint. The vaccine trial also reached a safety milestone, with two months of follow-up on half of the participants, and Pfizer will submit an application for emergency authorization “within days,” according to a news release.
In the trial, half the nearly 44,000 participants received the experimental vaccine and half received a placebo. As those people went about their normal lives, they were exposed to the virus in the community, and physicians tracked all cases with symptoms to see if the vaccine had a protective effect.
A rapid at-home coronavirus test — for under $50 — just got FDA approval
People who think they were exposed to the coronavirus face a number of logistical obstacles in the United States to get tested: Many tests take days to produce results, require leaving quarantine to visit a medical professional, or — most likely — both.
That could change with Lucira Health’s “All-In-One” test kit, which on Tuesday became the first rapid, at-home test authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.
The California biotechnology company’s single-use home test kit, which it expects to sell for less than $50, requires a prescription from a doctor. Patients must swab their noses, swirl the sample into a vial, then wait up to 30 minutes to see the results.
Unlike rapid antigen tests, which experts warn can be unreliable, the kit will test genetic material in a method similar to the laboratory tests that have become the standard for detecting the virus.
Thousands protest Germany’s coronavirus restrictions
Thousands of people gathered Wednesday in Berlin to protest a move to expand the government’s ability to implement and enforce new coronavirus-related restrictions, as the country confirmed 17,561 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Both houses of the German parliament were expected Wednesday to pass the law, which will allow Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to approve various public health rules, such as mandatory masking and canceling large public gatherings.
The proposal has stoked anger among its opponents, who see the provision as an unnecessary expansion of government power that they say infringes on individual rights.
Reuters reported that most people attending the protest Wednesday were maskless and not practicing social distancing. Police used a water cannon to try to disperse the crowds.
The German Interior Ministry has banned protesters from gathering directly outside parliament amid fears that they could try to storm the building, the Associated Press reported.
Germany is enforcing a light lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of the virus without completely disrupting the economy.
Analysis: Has Sweden’s coronavirus strategy failed?
Even Sweden appears to be abandoning the Swedish model. On Monday, the country’s authorities banned gatherings of more than eight people as they grappled with the second coronavirus wave surging through much of Europe. The new restrictions followed other protocols coming into effect this week, including protective measures around nursing homes and bans on alcohol sales at restaurants and bars after 10 p.m.
The shift in tone is noteworthy given Sweden’s notorious light-touch approach to the pandemic. “It is a clear and sharp signal to every person in our country as to what applies in the future,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said during a news conference Monday.
Sweden had set itself apart from its Nordic neighbors in its laissez-faire policies: Most schools and businesses remained open, while Swedish health authorities have even counseled against the widespread wearing of masks.
While right-wing politicians in the United States hailed the “Swedish model,” Swedish officials insisted their methods might not be replicable elsewhere.
Maryland governor tightens restrictions a second time as coronavirus infections continue to soar
Maryland tightened pandemic-related restrictions Tuesday for the second time this month as coronavirus cases across the greater Washington region have set new highs each day for two weeks.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued an executive order that clamps down on the hours that restaurants and bars can operate and the number of people allowed in retail stores and at religious facilities. Local officials have strengthened policies several times in recent days, looking for ways to slow a virus spreading at record rates in the Washington area and across the country.
The new order requires bars and restaurants in Maryland to close at 10 p.m. for indoor service and reduces capacity allowed in retail stores, religious facilities, fitness centers, personal service facilities and bowling alleys to 50 percent.
Lockdown loneliness reached new heights after clocks ‘fell back’ in Britain
After clocks “fell back” at the end of October and sunset began arriving around 4 p.m., Britons were more likely to feel lonely than at any other point during the pandemic, the BBC reported, citing data from the Office for National Statistics.
During the first week after the Oct. 25 time change, similar to the end of daylight saving time in the United States, roughly 1 in 4 adults in Britain reported experiencing some degree of loneliness, while 4.2 million people said they were “always” or “often” lonely. Before the pandemic, typically only about 2.6 million people placed themselves in that category, according to the BBC.
Although England’s lockdown restrictions did not take effect until Nov. 5, roughly 2.6 million adults had not left their homes for any reason in the past seven days, the statistical agency found. One psychologist told the BBC that the early darkness and colder weather were probably preventing people from getting outside, contributing to their feelings of loneliness.
Britain has a designated loneliness minister, Baroness Diana Barran, who was appointed to the position when it was created last year and led a campaign earlier this summer to encourage people to write letters to vulnerable people who are isolated at home. She told the BBC that the coming months would be “incredibly challenging” and that people shouldn’t underestimate the importance of small gestures such as calling up a friend.
How do travel bubbles work? 4 questions, answered.
In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, even as nations shut their borders and airlines struggled with record-low passenger levels, there was a lot of optimism about “travel bubbles” — a controlled return of quarantine-free air travel between designated cities or countries. Since then, with few countries’ outbreaks truly under control, there has been far more chatter about potential travel bubbles than there have been actual bubbles implemented.
But this weekend, Asia’s first bubble, between Hong Kong and Singapore, will finally make its debut.
The two cities’ “Air Travel Bubble,” set to start Sunday, will test whether regions can safely partner in a return to quarantine-free travel in the pandemic era. The practice could soon emerge in other places, including North America, as scientists learn more about the coronavirus and as nations inch closer to offering vaccines.
So: How do bubbles work? Here’s what you need to know.
Mixed findings from vaccine trials put China’s Sinovac on defensive
Sinovac Biotech, one of China’s coronavirus vaccine front-runners, published mixed findings Tuesday from its first two clinical trials, raising the stakes in Indonesia, which has already declared plans to roll out Sinovac’s vaccine.
While the vaccine appeared to be safe in these early clinical trials, the company reported that it generated lower levels of protective antibodies in the bloodstream compared with those arising in recovered coronavirus patients. In comparison, Moderna and Pfizer have reported antibody levels on par with or higher than those produced in recovered coronavirus patients.
These early results put Sinovac on the defensive to prove its vaccine is effective in ongoing Phase 3 trials.
Nearly 800 nurses strike over staffing levels at Pennsylvania hospital
Close to 800 nurses at one suburban Philadelphia hospital went on strike Tuesday morning to protest what they say are dangerously low staffing levels.
Many of the nurses joining the picket line outside St. Mary Medical Center in Bucks County said staffing shortages were a problem before the pandemic but that the influx of patients is only making matters worse, according to local media outlets. As hospitals nationwide compete for a limited supply of nurses, St. Mary employees have been quitting to take higher-paid jobs elsewhere, leaving the remaining staffers spread thin and juggling twice as many patients as usual.
That scenario is especially dangerous when it involves severely ill coronavirus patients whose conditions take a turn for the worse, one nurse told WHYY. “They’re too weak to reach the call button,” Joe Gentile said. “If I had four patients and now I have seven, I can’t get to them, and someone can and will get hurt. This isn’t conjecture, I’m not exaggerating, we’ve lived it. Some of us have a little PTSD from it.”
Trinity Health, which owns the hospital, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that community members have expressed concern about nurses walking off the job while coronavirus caseloads are surging. But the company also said it has hired “qualified, professional agency nurses” to temporarily replace members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals who are on strike this week.
Echoes of a pandemic: Experts fear lessons from the 2009 H1N1 vaccine drive are being ignored
News that a vaccine would be available in record time brought relief to Kelly Moore, director of the Tennessee Immunization Program, and a whole new set of worries: how to build a network of pandemic vaccine providers from scratch and guarantee equitable access to communities of color and rural spots across the state’s 95 counties.
It was just over a decade ago, and the H1N1 influenza virus was rampaging across the country.
“We invested huge amounts in 2009,” said Moore, now associate director of the vaccine education organization Immunization Action Coalition, describing a whirlwind of spreadsheets and brainstorming sessions that ultimately brought 1,500 pharmacies, hospitals and clinics together in a coordinated operation.
“Then, everybody went back to business as usual, knowing the next pandemic was coming,” Moore said. “We knew we would have to rebuild everything all over again.”
South Australia orders ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown after discovering cluster of 22 cases
South Australia ordered a strict, six-day “circuit breaker” lockdown on Wednesday in response to a cluster of 22 coronavirus infections.
Roughly 1.7 million people in the state are being told to stay home unless they are essential workers, or require medical care. Only one person from each household will be permitted to shop for groceries each day. Schools, stores and restaurants, including those offering takeout, must close by Thursday. Authorities said that the aggressive response was necessary to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread further while contact tracers are working to determine how many people may have been exposed.
“We know that these restrictions are going to be very punishing on the people of South Australia,” South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said Wednesday. “But we also know that we’re doing it for the right reasons to stop a far harsher lockdown which could come if we allow this virus to get away.”
Marshall emphasized that the state has “one chance” to prevent a much worse outbreak, like the one that took place in the neighboring state of Victoria over the summer. Both the South Australian cluster and the Victorian outbreak have been traced back to quarantine hotels, with infections spreading among workers and their family members.
South Australians had already started clearing supermarket shelves of toilet paper before the lockdown was announced, and officials insisted there was no need for panic-buying on Wednesday as large and frequently maskless crowds swarmed stores anyway.
“Supermarkets are going to be open beyond today,” South Australian police commissioner Grant Stevens pleaded, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. “There is no need for people to rush to supermarkets.”
The pandemic isn’t going anywhere. Here’s how to organize your masks and other supplies.
Masks, hand sanitizer, thermometers and disinfectant wipes have become necessities in every household this year. When the coronavirus pandemic began in the spring, none of us could imagine that we would still need them in November. But here we are, and many of us are actually stocking up on supplies again as winter looms and virus cases continue to rise. If you haven’t yet developed a system to keep all of these supplies organized, it’s not too late to start.
The same principles that apply to all home-organizing projects also apply to coronavirus supplies: Designate a specific place to keep the items, so people know where to find what they need and so you can keep track of what you have. Put items where you use them and where they’re convenient to access. Buy only what you need and are going to use. And if you’re stocking up, don’t go overboard.
More than 900 Mayo Clinic staffers have contracted the coronavirus in the past two weeks
More than 900 employees at the Mayo Clinic have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks as infections continue to surge across the Midwest, a top hospital official said Tuesday.
In about 93 percent of the instances in which staffers have been exposed to the virus, that exposure has occurred outside of work, Amy Williams, the medical center’s dean of clinical practice, said at a Tuesday media briefing. “We’re really not seeing exposures from patients to staff; we are seeing it more in the community,” she said. “When we do see it at work, it’s when our staff are eating and their masks are off.”
Based in Rochester, Minn., the Mayo Clinic Health System also operates clinics in Wisconsin and Iowa in addition to Arizona and Florida. Across its facilities in the Midwest, roughly 1,500 employees are out of work either because they are infected or are caring for a family member who is sick or because they are quarantined following potential exposure, Williams said. She added that the 905 employees who tested positive in the past two weeks account for roughly a third of all cases that have been reported among staff since the pandemic began.
“Our staff are being infected mostly due to community spread, and this impacts our ability to care for patients,” she said.
Williams also said that the 32 intensive care beds dedicated for coronavirus patients at the Rochester campus are full and that the clinic is working on adding at least a dozen more in anticipation of hospitalizations continuing to rise. Minnesota’s seven-day average of new coronavirus cases set a record Tuesday and has increased more than 40 percent from the previous week, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
Los Angeles County to enact curfew, other restrictions as cases mount
Los Angeles County, the most populous in the United States, will implement a host of new restrictions — including a curfew — in an attempt to slow rampant spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday evening.
Beginning Friday, restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries must close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., while all businesses allowed to operate indoors must limit their occupancy to 25 percent capacity. Outdoor dining will be limited to 50 percent capacity and personal care establishments — like salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors — must operate on an appointment-only basis. Outdoor gatherings are the only get-togethers allowed, and they must be limited to 15 people and three households.
The county is reporting nearly 2,900 new cases per day, according to its five-day rolling average. If that number hits 4,500, or if hospitalizations increase from about 1,100 to more than 2,000, the county will enact another lockdown — keeping all but essential workers home for three weeks.
“Los Angeles County is at a critical moment to save lives and curb the spread of COVID-19,” county public health director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “I urge our residents, businesses and community leaders to heed this warning and follow these heightened safeguards so that additional restrictions do not need to be imposed.”
The county’s announcement came the day after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced California would be “pulling an emergency brake” and rolling back many of the state’s reopening steps as new infections spread there at record rates.
“The spread of COVID-19, if left unchecked, could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes,” Newsom said in a statement.