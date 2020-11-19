Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has the recent rise in coronavirus cases made you more cautious? We want to hear from you.
UCLA researchers identify priority neighborhoods for coronavirus vaccine
Researchers at the University of California at Los Angeles have developed a neighborhood model to help public health officials prioritize where they should first deploy viable coronavirus vaccines, based on which populations are most vulnerable to infection.
Mapping Los Angeles County by neighborhood, the model identifies four indicators that increase a person’s susceptibility to covid-19: preexisting conditions, barriers to accessing health care, infrastructure characteristics and socioeconomic challenges.
While the model is specific to Los Angeles, the researchers hope that health officials can adapt their community-based approach to other counties as the logistical effort to distribute a potential vaccine moves forward.
Compared with the initial outbreak of the coronavirus in spring, scientists and researchers now have a better understanding of how health disparities among vulnerable populations heighten the risks of infection, said Vickie Mays, one of the study’s co-authors and professor of health policy and management at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.
“We thought elderly and people in nursing homes were the most vulnerable, yet we found that lacking a number of social resources contributes to a greater likelihood of getting infected as well,” she said in a news release unveiling the research.
The data gathered by the UCLA model shows that neighborhoods with significant clustering of racial and ethnic minorities, low-income households and lack of medical resources are among the most vulnerable to covid-19.
While several trial vaccines have shown promising developments in recent days, getting doses into the hands of health-care providers, even after they are approved, will be an enormous and complex task, experts say.
After government regulators issue an emergency authorization for a vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to make final recommendations about priority populations to receive a vaccine. Those include communities of color, as they have been hard hit by the virus. States will then carry out vaccine distribution based on their own data on where the most vulnerable communities are.
Italian prime minister calls for Christmas with no kissing and hugging, but gift-giving is okay
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has called on the country to prepare for cautious Christmas celebrations this year, with no large gatherings or kisses and hugging.
“At Christmas we must already prepare to spend the festivities in a more sober way: Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve parties, celebrations, kisses and hugs are not possible,” Conte said Thursday, according to news agency Ansa.
“Above and beyond the scientific evaluations, common sense is needed,” Conte said, adding that if regular celebrations were to be held, there would be “a brusque rise in the curve, in terms of deaths and stress on intensive care wards.”
“We cannot afford it,” Conte said. “We must prepare for a more sober Christmas, although I think we can exchange gifts and help the economy grow.”
Italy has not implemented a national lockdown during the latest wave of cases, but some regions have implemented smaller-scale lockdowns as cases surged again this fall.
Alberto Cirio, governor of the locked-down region Piedmont, said Wednesday that he was worried that opening up too much at Christmas would lead to yet another devastating wave.
“My fear is Christmas,” Cirio told Sky TG24. “We want to have a normal Christmas, but if we think we can have it in the same way that some people experienced the summer months, we’ll be back in this situation in January or February, and we can’t afford it.”
Italy announced 36,176 new cases Thursday as the Health Ministry reported a surge in mortality in cities fighting the coronavirus, with some reporting over 20 percent more deaths than usual.
CDC recommends against Thanksgiving travel amid surge of coronavirus cases
With Thanksgiving a week away and coronavirus cases exploding across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended against traveling for the holiday, urging Americans to consider celebrating in their own households instead.
In the agency’s first news briefing in months, officials said they were alarmed to see 1 million new cases reported across the United States within the past week. They spoke of the risks of travel and gatherings in stark terms, warning that as families get together over the holidays, they could inadvertently bring the deadly virus with them.
“At the individual household level, what’s at stake is basically the increased chance of one of your loved ones becoming sick and then being hospitalized and dying,” said Henry Walke, the CDC’s covid-19 incident manager.
Beyond that, he said, holiday-related infections could further spread through communities, reaching other vulnerable individuals.
Head of Greek Orthodox Church hospitalized with covid-19 as debate about Communion continues
The 82-year-old head of the Orthodox Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos, has been hospitalized with covid-19, according to reports in the Greek media.
Ieronymos was admitted to Evangelismos Hospital in Athens on Thursday morning, Ekathimerini reported. A spokesperson for the archbishop told the newspaper he appeared to have a mild case with no symptoms other than a fever.
The Orthodox Church in Greece has been criticized in local media for continuing to give Communion at religious services during the pandemic, despite evidence that the virus can spread via saliva.
Under traditional practices, the church uses one spoon to give all congregants the Eucharist. Some church figures have told reporters that the practice would not spread the virus because of its religious significance.
Orthodox priest Stylianos Karpathiou shocked reporters in March by saying that “Jesus Christ does not carry microbes” and so the Eucharist, believed to be the blood of Jesus, was safe.
On Monday, in response to reporting about the burial of a different archbishop who died of covid-19, the Holy Synod released a statement that accused journalists of “mocking” his death.
In the statement, the church emphasized it took safety precautions and that it had never denied the pandemic, nor took the view that Christians could not get it. But it said the public focus on Communion was “neurotic.”
Churches are closed in Greece as part of a three-week national lockdown after a rise in cases. However, the church recently asked to be allowed to hold services during a 10-day period over the Christmas holidays.
“We see that the mental state of the people [is] being put at risk because of the fear and because of the conditions of the confinement,” a member of the Holy Synod said this week.
Missouri governor says he will not mandate masks
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) said he will not mandate masks in his state, arguing it was up to individuals to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“I have been very clear on that from the beginning, and that has not changed in the state of Missouri,” he said, regarding his position on mandates for face coverings. He insisted that a lack of mandate didn’t mean he was opposed to wearing a mask.
“I have never been opposed to that,” he said during a Thursday briefing. “What I am opposed to is mandates from this position to the people of this state.”
His refusal to issue such a requirement comes as a growing number of Republican governors reverse course and adopt mask mandates, responding to the increasing coronavirus outbreaks across the country.
Parson, who also announced an extension of Missouri’s state of emergency through March, acknowledged that “Missouri and the Midwest region remain central to the covid-19 wave hitting our country right now.”
Parson preached personal responsibility and noted there could be escalating risk heading into the winter and deeper into flu season.
“It’s up to everyone of us to decide what it is we’re going to take the personal responsibility [for] to slow this virus down,” he said, adding: “Important for you as individuals to do more. That comes to you — not government.”
Parson, who tested positive for the coronavirus in September, also pointed to the upcoming holidays and said while his family will be adjusting their plans to avoid exposing vulnerable members of his family, he believes the “government has no business going through the front door of your homes. … The choice becomes yours.”
Denmark said mutated coronavirus strain that led them to kill millions of minks is now ‘most likely’ extinct
The Danish Health Ministry announced Thursday that a mutated strain of the novel coronavirus that led to the authorized killing of roughly 2.85 million farmed minks is likely to have been rendered extinct.
“No further cases of mink variant with cluster 5 have been detected since Sept. 15, which is why the State Serum Institute assesses that this variant has most likely become extinct,” the ministry said in a statement.
The announcement came just one day after Agriculture Minister Mogens Jensen resigned after conceding that he had lacked a legal basis for the mass culling of all of the country’s farmed minks.
Jensen had given an order to kill all 15 million farmed minks in the country in early November after scientists at the State Serum Institute identified a new mutated strain of the virus in minks that had been spreading to humans.
The mutated strain was particularly worrying as it appeared that some patients infected with it showed less ability to produce antibodies, which could make it harder to fight the virus with a vaccine.
Less than a week later, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen halted the culling and said the government did not have the legal authority for the move. Opposition leaders are also calling for Frederiksen, who initially supported the killings, to resign.
In its statement Thursday, the Health Ministry said encouraging virus data from the northern part of Denmark meant restrictions would be lifted this week. The area is where most of Denmark’s mink farms are located.
NFL toughens protocols as several Raiders are placed in quarantine
The NFL toughened its coronavirus protocols Wednesday, as it attempts to complete its season amid deteriorating conditions nationally.
The announcement came as the Las Vegas Raiders continued to experience coronavirus-related issues, with a significant number of defensive players being placed in five-day quarantines that will keep them off the practice field this week in advance of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The league informed teams in a memo from Commissioner Roger Goodell that, beginning Saturday, it is implementing additional measures by making its intensive protocols applicable to all teams at all times. Those enhanced measures are designed to halt the spread of the virus within teams’ facilities and have applied, to this point, only to those teams with positive coronavirus cases and those known to have been exposed to the virus.
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produces robust immune response in the elderly
LONDON — The coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical powerhouse AstraZeneca produced a strong immune response in older adults, as well as in the young, studies published Thursday say.
Many vaccines for other illnesses, such as seasonal flu, tend to show less effectiveness the older one gets. But clinical trial results published in the Lancet, a British medical journal, showed that test subjects over 70, who are at increased risk of hospitalization and death from the virus, produced a robust immune response when given the Oxford injection.
“We’re delighted,” said Andrew Pollard, the Oxford Vaccine Group’s director. “The first data are really encouraging, showing we are getting very good immune response in the over-70s.”
Maheshi Ramasamy, a co-investigator at the Oxford Vaccine Group, said the vaccine is stimulating the production of both neutralizing antibodies and T-cells to fight off infection.
“We hope that this means our vaccine will help to protect some of the most vulnerable people in society, but further research will be needed before we can be sure,” she said.
AstraZeneca released similar results in an earlier news release. The Lancet paper contains the detailed data for scientists to review. Pollard said his team will probably know whether the Oxford vaccine protects people against illness in results expected before Christmas.
If the Oxford vaccine is effective, Pollard said that AstraZeneca would quickly seek regulatory approval and begin distributing doses. The Oxford-AstraZeneca candidate has been a front-running candidate for months, but drugmakers Moderna and Pfizer have pulled ahead in recent weeks, with results suggesting that their vaccines are more than 90 percent effective.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines also show effectiveness in older adults, but their vaccines require deep-freeze storage, while the Oxford vaccine needs an ordinary refrigerator found in pharmacies and doctor’s offices.
“We’re not in a rush,” Pollard said. “It’s not a competition against other developers.”
Dozens of public health experts urge Trump administration to allow transition to proceed
Dozens of public health experts are urging the Trump administration to allow the presidential transition process to move forward, warning that the delay “places American lives at risk.”
The letter is written to Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration, who has not yet signed paperwork that would allow Biden’s transition team to have access to government officials, office space in agencies and other resources.
Amid the pandemic, wrote the group of medical school deans, researchers and renowned medical experts, the transition period is especially critical.
“In light of the public health crisis facing the nation, it is imperative that you ascertain Joe Biden as President-elect immediately under the Presidential Transition Act,” they wrote, adding: “Doing so will enable the incoming Biden team to liaise with key health officials in the Trump Administration and prepare a robust, coordinated response to the pandemic.”
The letter’s signatories include Leana S. Wen, emergency physician and Baltimore’s former health commissioner; Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist and health-care researcher at Yale University; and Georges C. Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association.
They argue such coordination will allow Biden’s team to evaluate pandemic-related information including vaccine development, help them prepare plans for vaccine distribution, assess state and local capacity for coronavirus testing and contact tracing and let them assess the nation’s supply chain capacity for medication and personal protective equipment.
“With the pandemic worsening nationwide and only two months until the transition of power, every day the transition is delayed is a day the country cannot afford,” they wrote. “Ensuring a rapid and smooth transition will save American lives.”
D.C. launches $100 million grant program for hard-hit businesses
The D.C. government has launched a program that will allocate $100 million in grant funding to local businesses, a fresh injection of cash officials hope will help carry the city’s hardest-hit industries through the coronavirus pandemic.
The Business Support Grants Emergency Amendment Act of 2020, passed by the D.C. Council in July, authorized the city to draw as much as $100 million of Cares Act funding to support local businesses. The program, “the Bridge Fund,” uses the final $20 million from the city’s federal Cares Act funding and $80 million from a local contingency reserve. The fund targets restaurants, hotels and entertainment and retail businesses, which will be allowed to start applying for grants in coming weeks.
Londoners ‘more disillusioned’ with city life than other Europeans, survey reveals
LONDON — People living in London are becoming more dissatisfied with city life as a result of the global health crisis compared with those living in other major European cities, research published Thursday by British engineering company Arup has revealed.
Results of the survey, based on responses from 5,000 residents of London, Paris, Milan, Berlin and Madrid, showed that 47 percent of Londoners feel that green spaces, gyms, food stores, medical facilities and other services are too far from their homes.
Some 59 percent of Londoners surveyed said they had considered leaving the city, along with 41 percent who said they had temporarily relocated.
The firm used a concept titled “the fifteen-minute vision,” which stems from the idea that people are at their happiest when local amenities are within 15 minutes walking or cycling distance from their homes.
On average, it takes Londoners more than 23 minutes to access essential services, according to the survey.
“We wanted to investigate how lockdowns and the pandemic, restricting people’s movements to their neighbourhoods, highlighted the benefits and shortcomings of those neighbourhoods and the possible consequences for future design,” Malcolm Smith, urban design leader, said in a statement.
Londoners were also the most likely of the group to be working from home during the pandemic, with 80 percent of respondents saying they were no longer going to an office, compared to 50 percent of people in Milan, 49 percent in Madrid, 46 percent in Paris and just 40 percent of people in Berlin.
More than 53,000 deaths have been recorded in Britain, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England into a second nationwide lockdown on Oct. 31 to slow the spread of the virus. Measures are set to be lifted Dec. 2 — although officials have hinted that the lockdown could be extended.
China’s Sinopharm says nearly 1 million have taken its coronavirus vaccines
SEOUL — China’s Sinopharm said nearly a million people have received shots of its experimental coronavirus vaccines under emergency use protocols, even as their safety and efficacy have yet to be confirmed in Phase 3 trials.
This appears to put Sinopharm far ahead of rivals around the world in distribution scale to date, though it does not mean Sinopharm’s vaccines will end up being the most effective or widely used in the longer term.
In recent days, Moderna and Pfizer each reported more than 90 percent preliminary efficacy rates for their respective coronavirus vaccine candidates in Phase 3 trials. Sinopharm has yet to release efficacy rates for its vaccine candidates, which are at a similar late stage of testing.
“In the urgent use area, nearly a million people have received them,” Sinopharm Chairman Liu Jingzhen said in remarks to Chinese media posted Wednesday on one of the company’s official social media accounts. “We have not received any report of severe negative reaction, only individual cases of light side effects.”
Sinopharm has several covid-19 vaccine candidates in late-stage trials, and Liu did not specify which ones have been widely used.
Liu said no case of coronavirus infection has emerged in those who have gone overseas after taking Sinopharm’s experimental vaccines. This includes construction workers in over 150 countries, diplomats and exchange students, he said.
Liu gave an example of one multinational with 99 employees in an overseas office. Out of the 81 employees who received a vaccine, none was infected, while 10 of the remaining 18 contracted the coronavirus, he said.
Sinopharm has yet to report the data and results of its Phase 3 trials in a peer-reviewed journal, which is viewed by the medical community as more reliable than executive remarks.
Someone in Europe is dying every 17 seconds from covid-19, WHO says
Europe’s painful second coronavirus wave may be starting to ease, a top World Health Organization official said Thursday, as cases drop slightly even though during the past week someone on the continent died every 17 seconds from the virus.
The cautious prognosis came after new diagnoses of the novel coronavirus slowed last week across Europe to 1.8 million cases, compared with 2 million the week before last. Hospitals across the continent remain packed, a situation that sharply increases the chance patients will die of the disease.
“There is good news and not so good news,” said Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, at a news conference, describing the drop in new diagnoses as “a small signal, but it’s a signal nevertheless.”
