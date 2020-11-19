Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) said he will not mandate masks in his state, arguing it was up to individuals to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“I have been very clear on that from the beginning, and that has not changed in the state of Missouri,” he said, regarding his position on mandates for face coverings. He insisted that a lack of mandate didn’t mean he was opposed to wearing a mask.

“I have never been opposed to that,” he said during a Thursday briefing. “What I am opposed to is mandates from this position to the people of this state.”

His refusal to issue such a requirement comes as a growing number of Republican governors reverse course and adopt mask mandates, responding to the increasing coronavirus outbreaks across the country.

Parson, who also announced an extension of Missouri’s state of emergency through March, acknowledged that “Missouri and the Midwest region remain central to the covid-19 wave hitting our country right now.”

Parson preached personal responsibility and noted there could be escalating risk heading into the winter and deeper into flu season.

“It’s up to everyone of us to decide what it is we’re going to take the personal responsibility [for] to slow this virus down,” he said, adding: “Important for you as individuals to do more. That comes to you — not government.”