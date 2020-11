SEOUL — China’s Sinopharm said nearly a million people have received shots of its experimental coronavirus vaccines under emergency use protocols, even as their safety and efficacy have yet to be confirmed in Phase 3 trials.

This appears to put Sinopharm far ahead of rivals around the world in distribution scale to date, though it does not mean Sinopharm’s vaccines will end up being the most effective or widely used in the longer term.

In recent days, Moderna and Pfizer each reported more than 90 percent preliminary efficacy rates for their respective coronavirus vaccine candidates in Phase 3 trials. Sinopharm has yet to release efficacy rates for its vaccine candidates, which are at a similar late stage of testing.

“In the urgent use area, nearly a million people have received them,” Sinopharm Chairman Liu Jingzhen said in remarks to Chinese media posted Wednesday on one of the company’s official social media accounts. “We have not received any report of severe negative reaction, only individual cases of light side effects.”

Sinopharm has several covid-19 vaccine candidates in late-stage trials, and Liu did not specify which ones have been widely used.

Liu said no case of coronavirus infection has emerged in those who have gone overseas after taking Sinopharm’s experimental vaccines. This includes construction workers in over 150 countries, diplomats and exchange students, he said.

Liu gave an example of one multinational with 99 employees in an overseas office. Out of the 81 employees who received a vaccine, none was infected, while 10 of the remaining 18 contracted the coronavirus, he said.