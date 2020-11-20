In the meantime, conditions around the country remain dire: The United States reported more than 185,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, another record.
What will Inauguration Day look like amid a pandemic?
The inaugural platform is going up near the Capitol, and the District has repaved Pennsylvania Avenue for the traditional parade. But the crowds huddled together enjoying a concert on the Mall and the celebratory balls that go late into the night? They are less certain. In fact, much remains unknown about how the coronavirus pandemic will change the inaugural celebration that normally transforms the city every four years.
Nine weeks away from the 59th presidential inauguration, officials are under pressure to stage an event that will begin to heal a nation bruised by its deep partisan divides. But they are also operating under the constraints of a health crisis that has upended traditions dependent on massive gatherings and cross-country travel. The result is citywide preparation for a ceremony still shrouded in uncertainty as constituents clamor for tickets and the coronavirus continues to surge around them.
Unemployment claims rise as pandemic shutdowns increase nationwide
The number of new unemployment claims rose last week to 742,000, an increase of 31,000 from the previous week, as rising coronavirus cases have spurred a new wave of restrictions and closures begin to weigh on parts of the economy.
Since Oct. 10, weekly jobless claims have been slowly trending downward or remaining flat, according to Labor Department data.
An additional 320,000 claims were processed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program for gig and self-employed workers.
About 20.3 million people are still claiming some form of unemployment insurance. The number of new claims has fallen from peaks in the spring but remains historically high. Claims have remained above the pre-pandemic record of 695,000, from 1982, for 35 weeks, although questions about backlogs, fraud and duplicate claims have complicated the data.
Economists say they are concerned about the continued high level of job losses more than eight months into the pandemic, as the virus surges anew.
Top Pentagon official tests positive for coronavirus after meeting with Lithuanian defense minister
A senior defense official has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and contact tracing is underway for others who might have been exposed to the virus following a visit by a Lithuanian official who also has tested positive, the Pentagon said Thursday night.
Retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata, who is performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense for policy, tested positive on Thursday, and is quarantining at home, said chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman in a statement.
The testing occurred after the Lithuanian Embassy informed the Defense Department on Thursday that its defense minister, Raimundas Karoblis, had tested positive following a visit to the Pentagon on Nov. 13, Hoffman said.
Karoblis met that day with Tata and other senior defense officials at the Pentagon, including acting defense secretary Christopher Miller, Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, the statement said. On Monday, Karoblis met separately with Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite.
The other officials all had been tested since their meetings, Hoffman said. Tata tested positive twice on Thursday, after the notification from the embassy.
The Defense Department has generally worn masks when meeting indoors and adhered to social distancing amid the pandemic. It said the other senior officials to meet with Karoblis will not be quarantining because of precautions that were taken.