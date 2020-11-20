A senior defense official has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and contact tracing is underway for others who might have been exposed to the virus following a visit by a Lithuanian official who also has tested positive, the Pentagon said Thursday night.

Retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata, who is performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense for policy, tested positive on Thursday, and is quarantining at home, said chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman in a statement.

The testing occurred after the Lithuanian Embassy informed the Defense Department on Thursday that its defense minister, Raimundas Karoblis, had tested positive following a visit to the Pentagon on Nov. 13, Hoffman said.

Karoblis met that day with Tata and other senior defense officials at the Pentagon, including acting defense secretary Christopher Miller, Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, the statement said. On Monday, Karoblis met separately with Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite.

The other officials all had been tested since their meetings, Hoffman said. Tata tested positive twice on Thursday, after the notification from the embassy.