FDA vaccine advisers to review Pfizer application on Dec. 10
The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee will meet Dec. 10 to consider a request by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech for an emergency-use authorization for their coronavirus vaccine, the agency said late Friday.
The announcement came hours after the companies filed an application for emergency clearance for its vaccine, which has shown efficacy of 95 percent. After the agency’s panel of outside experts meets, the FDA will need several days to make a final decision, officials have said.
“While we cannot predict how long the FDA’s review will take, the FDA will review the request as expeditiously as possible, while still doing so in a thorough and science-based manner, so that we can help make available a vaccine that the American people deserve as soon as possible,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.
The announcement did not mention Moderna, which hasn’t yet filed with the FDA for its vaccine. But that application is expected soon and may be discussed by the panel the week after the meeting on Pfizer.
Health experts raise alarm about study that some conservatives claim reveals masks are ineffective
Public health experts are raising alarms about a study that some conservatives claim reveals that masks are ineffective at preventing the spread of the virus. Even the lead researcher argues that assertion is misconstruing science, while other public health experts assert the study has serious design flaws.
Mask-wearing has remained a hot-button political issue even as more states, including those with Republican governors who long resisted such measures, are adopting mask mandates following a rise in cases across the United States. Numerous studies have found masks, and perhaps even the mandates, reduce the risk of transmission.
“Masks have been shown to protect others and, despite the reported results of this study, probably protect the wearer,” former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Tom Frieden wrote in an editorial that hashed out what he sees as the various limitations of the study.
Stocks sink for the week as the pandemic intensifies
Stocks dropped slightly Friday, capping off a losing week that was lifted by vaccine optimism but tempered by an alarming rise in infections, new public health restrictions and uncertainty over the government’s economic response to the pandemic.
The Dow Jones industrial average had lost 220 points or 0.75 percent by the closing bell. The S&P 500 fell 24 points or 0.68 percent, while the tech heavy-Nasdaq slipped 50 points or 0.42 percent to end the trading day. For the Dow and the S&P, the indexes finished the week in the negative, wiping out significant gains from Monday, when the biotechnology company Moderna announced that a preliminary analysis showed its experimental coronavirus vaccine to be highly effective.
Investors are confronting data that shows an intensifying pandemic and new public health restrictions, including a nighttime curfew in California and public school closures in New York City.
On Thursday, health officials reported 185,424 new cases, a staggering record. Other indicators that measure the intensity of the virus are on the rise, tempering investors’ outlook for the winter months ahead. Hospitalizations rose by 20 percent over the past week, and daily fatalities increased by 25 percent.
Investors are also digesting a conflict between the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve, the two main players most responsible for stabilizing the economy. On Friday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended his move to end several emergency Federal Reserve lending programs, a decision the central bank had sharply condemned.
The dispute revealed a rift between two agencies that have worked together since the pandemic began, raising doubts about the government’s plan for an economic recovery. Investors will return to a shortened trading schedule next week. The markets will be closed Thursday, in observance of Thanksgiving, and will shut down early Friday.
Senior Pentagon officials decline to quarantine after exposure
The acting Pentagon chief and several other senior defense officials who were exposed to the novel coronavirus last week will not be quarantining, citing ongoing testing and safety precautions that appear to have been applied unevenly.
The officials, including acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller, attended a meeting at the Pentagon on Nov. 13 with the Lithuanian defense minister, Raimundas Karoblis, whose embassy on Thursday said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman.
Additional tests on Thursday showed that retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata, who performs the duties of the undersecretary of defense, also has the virus. He will isolate at home for the next 14 days, Hoffman said.
Coronavirus rates fell in Kansas counties with mask requirements, while rising in those without
Coronavirus infection rates dropped in Kansas counties that adopted mask mandates over the summer, while rising sharply in counties that didn’t institute such requirements, according to research published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The weekly average for new infections per 100,000 people fell by 6 percent in the two-dozen Kansas counties that complied with a July executive order from Gov. Laura Kelly (D) that required masks in public, the CDC found. In the 81 counties that opted out of the order, the rate increased by 100 percent.
The findings offer some of the strongest evidence yet that mask mandates are an effective tool for slowing the spread of the virus, and bolsters the Democratic governor’s decision this week to reinstitute statewide mask requirements amid a new surge in infections.
“The decrease in cases among mandated counties and the continued increase in cases in nonmandated counties adds to the evidence supporting the importance of wearing masks and implementing policies requiring their use to mitigate the spread of SARS-CoV-2,” the report’s authors wrote.
The report noted that rates of infection were higher overall in counties with mask requirements than those without them, but concluded that rates in the mandated counties “declined markedly” after the governor’s executive order took effect.
“After implementation of mask mandates in 24 Kansas counties, the increasing trend in COVID-19 incidence reversed,” the report said. “Kansas counties that had mask mandates in place appear to have mitigated the transmission of COVID-19, whereas counties that did not have mask mandates continued to experience increases in cases.”
More than half of the mandated counties adopted mask requirements along with other mitigation strategies such as restrictions on gatherings and limits on restaurant capacity, the CDC noted. But analyses showed that infection rates still fell in mandated counties with no other mitigation measures in place, according to the report.
“Therefore, although implementing multiple mitigation strategies is the recommended approach, strategies related to mask use mandates appear to be important,” the authors wrote. “Additional information on the utility and acceptability of mask mandates in public settings could help further inform health education campaigns aimed at increasing proper use of masks and strengthening mandate adherence.”
Pfizer and BioNTech apply for regulatory clearance of their vaccine
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech applied Friday for emergency authorization of their coronavirus vaccine, a landmark moment and a signal that a powerful tool to help control the pandemic could begin to be available by late December.
The U.S. race to develop a vaccine has set scientific speed records since it launched in January, and the submission of a first application to regulators cements that. Now, that effort will move to its next, deliberative phase — a weeks-long process in which career scientists at the FDA to scrutinize the data and determine whether the vaccine is safe and effective to be used in a broad population.
“It is with great pride and joy, and even a little relief that I can say our request for emergency use authorization for a covid-19 vaccine is now in the FDA’s hands,” Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said in a video message shared by the company. “This is a historic day — a historic day for science and for all of us.”
Andrew Giuliani tests positive in latest White House covid-19 infection
Andrew Giuliani, the son of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, said Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The younger Giuliani, a White House official, tweeted: “I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.”
Giuliani is the latest Trump administration official to contract the virus. Earlier this month, five Trump aides and the president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, received positive test results. As with the previous outbreak, the reported infection could lead to the quarantine of a wider circle of people who were exposed to Giuliani.
Several of Trump’s closest aides and allies rarely wear a mask in public and have criticized government scientists about the federal response to the pandemic. Like his father, the younger Giuliani is a Trump loyalist.
Giuliani’s positive result arrived as new infections are spiking around the country. On Thursday, the United States reported 185,424 new cases, the highest recorded.
Canceling holiday flights? These are the latest airline policies.
With the coronavirus surging again in the United States, many people are rethinking their holiday travel plans, especially after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to stay home this Thanksgiving. One thing making that easier is that airlines have adjusted their cancellation policies to be more flexible (and fee-free) than they were pre-pandemic.
That means canceling your flights could cost you nothing if you are okay with receiving a credit for future travel. Deadlines to use credits have changed on a rolling basis this year and could continue to update until air travel returns to more normal levels, so check airline websites for the most up-to-date policies. (If you booked with a third-party site, check with that service for its rules.)
Here are the six major U.S. airlines’ current policies for canceling travel because of coronavirus uncertainty.
Canada extends U.S. border closure until Dec. 21
Americans hoping to visit their northern neighbors might not be able to this year.
Canada’s border closure to nonessential travel has been extended until Dec. 21, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in a tweet Friday, one day before the restrictions were set to expire.
Canada’s border has been closed since March 18 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the closure has been renewed every month since.
Rachel Maddow describes partner’s covid-19 battle: ‘Don’t get this thing’
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow returned to her show after a two-week absence Thursday night and told viewers that her partner of 21 years — the artist and photographer Susan Mikula — tested positive for the novel coronavirus and became seriously ill.
“At one point, we really thought there was a possibility that it might kill her,” Maddow said, speaking live from her living room. “That’s why I’ve been away. ”
Birx criticizes her own White House task force’s decision to narrow coronavirus testing
Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, criticized the federal government’s decision this summer to stop recommending that people exposed to the virus get tested unless they had symptoms.
Birx did not, however, mention her own role in that decision, which was reversed a few weeks later after an outcry from medical experts.
In August, the White House task force directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change the testing guidance on its public website. The task force’s new recommendation stated that those without covid-19 symptoms “do not necessarily need a test.”
The following month, the CDC reversed its change after heavy criticism from outside officials and experts inside the agency, who feared it would confuse the public and hobble testing efforts.
In an interview with CNN Friday, Birx more or less agreed. She said that community testing programs could not stop the coronavirus from spreading if they excluded non-symptomatic people, who make up a large fraction of coronavirus cases.
“That did put a pale on testing for a number of weeks,” Birx told CNN’s Sanjay Gupta, who had asked about the August decision.
“I can’t tell you how strongly I believe that symptomatic testing and contact tracing is less than half of the equation," she said. “Unless you get the other half of the equation, you’re not going to stop community spread."
Birx did not acknowledge her own role in the weakened guidance. The coronavirus task force of which she is the coordinator voted unanimously for the change, which critics said would impede contact tracing and lead to more infections.
In the same interview, Birx applauded U.S. universities that instituted mandatory testing, which she said led to infection rates of less than 1 percent within their student populations. In contrast, universities that followed the federal government’s testing strategy — focusing on only people who had symptoms and those who had contact with them — suffered infection rates up to 10 times higher.
Md.’s governor spent $9.46 million on virus tests from South Korea. They were never used because of flaws.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) spent $9.46 million in state funding to import 500,000 coronavirus tests from South Korea that turned out to be flawed and weren’t used, emails, documents and interviews show.
As it became clear that the much-touted tests could not help detect which Maryland residents had contracted the coronavirus, the Hogan administration paid the same South Korean company $2.5 million for 500,000 replacement tests.
The state offered the tests free to two private labs, one of which declined because the tests took much longer to process than U.S. versions, records and interviews show.
The University of Maryland, which had spent months equipping its lab in Baltimore to process coronavirus tests, abandoned the replacement South Korean tests this fall after a spate of suspected false positives. But the other private lab continues to use them; a state official said Wednesday that 370,000 of the replacement tests have been used.
Orthodox church leader dies after testing positive for the coronavirus
The leader of the Serbian Orthodox Church, 90-year-old Patriarch Irinej, died Friday after contracting the novel coronavirus. Irinej tested positive for the virus after presiding over an open-casket funeral for a top cleric, Amfilohije Radović — who also died after contracting the virus — that drew unmasked crowds Nov. 1 in Podgorica, Montenegro.
“I was honored to know you. People like you never depart,” wrote Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in an Instagram post honoring the patriarch.
Since his hospitalization, Serbian priests have begun to urge the church to take the virus seriously after initially shunning bans on large gatherings, the Associated Press reported. The leader’s death comes as religious practices within the church are called into question amid the virus’s heightened spread throughout Europe.
On Thursday, the 82-year-old head of the Orthodox Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos, was hospitalized with covid-19 as the church came under fire for continuing to give Communion in religious services during the pandemic.
Greek Orthodox priest Stylianos Karpathiou shocked reporters in March by saying that “Jesus Christ does not carry microbes” and so the Eucharist, believed to be the blood of Jesus, was safe.
Serbia, a country of nearly 7 million people, saw more than 6,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Like the rest of the region, the country is experiencing record infection and death numbers as hospital beds fill up.
Adam Taylor contributed to this report.
Bracing for more deaths, El Paso County urgently seeks more workers who can lift bodies at morgue
Hard-hit El Paso County, Tex., posted a grim help-wanted ad Thursday night: Workers are immediately needed to help lift bodies at the morgue, which “is bracing for an increase in COVID deaths.”
“Not only is this assignment physically taxing, but it may be emotionally taxing as well,” the announcement warned.
The border community’s rising death toll has already prompted the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office to expand its capacity by using nine refrigerated trailers as “mobile morgues,” and pay minimum-security inmates $2 an hour to help move bodies. County officials told the Texas Tribune on Thursday that they plan to stop relying on prisoners’ labor once they have hired enough people to meet the morgue’s staffing needs — but doing so has been a difficult process.
“We’ve had people there that have lasted an hour, 30 minutes, half a day,” County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told the outlet.
The job posting notes that morgue attendants “will be tasked with physically moving decedents” and must be able to lift between 100 and 400 pounds. Anyone hired for the position will be tested for the coronavirus and provided full protective gear.
El Paso County has reported close to 100 coronavirus-related deaths since last week, and the El Paso Times reported Thursday that an additional 435 fatalities that may have been linked to the virus are still under investigation.