Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, criticized the federal government’s decision this summer to stop recommending that people exposed to the virus get tested unless they had symptoms.

Birx did not, however, mention her own role in that decision, which was reversed a few weeks later after an outcry from medical experts.

In August, the White House task force directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change the testing guidance on its public website. The task force’s new recommendation stated that those without covid-19 symptoms “do not necessarily need a test.”

The following month, the CDC reversed its change after heavy criticism from outside officials and experts inside the agency, who feared it would confuse the public and hobble testing efforts.

In an interview with CNN Friday, Birx more or less agreed. She said that community testing programs could not stop the coronavirus from spreading if they excluded non-symptomatic people, who make up a large fraction of coronavirus cases.

“That did put a pale on testing for a number of weeks,” Birx told CNN’s Sanjay Gupta, who had asked about the August decision.

“I can’t tell you how strongly I believe that symptomatic testing and contact tracing is less than half of the equation," she said. “Unless you get the other half of the equation, you’re not going to stop community spread."

Birx did not acknowledge her own role in the weakened guidance. The coronavirus task force of which she is the coordinator voted unanimously for the change, which critics said would impede contact tracing and lead to more infections.