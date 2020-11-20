WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Seven adults and one teenager were injured Friday in a mall shooting in Wisconsin, police said as authorities continued to hunt for the suspect.

The shooter is believed to be a white male in his 20s or 30s but had not been identified and could still be inside the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, police said at a brief evening news conference. Authorities responded shortly before 3 p.m. local time to the shopping center in a suburb of Milwaukee.

Police said the victims were taken to the hospital and that the extent of their injuries was unknown. Earlier in the day, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride told the Associated Press that multiple people had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as law enforcement swarmed the area.

Authorities said they are working to clear the property and called the crime scene “active.” The mall was closed.

The FBI in Milwaukee tweeted that it had responded to the shooting.

A woman who answered the mall’s main phone number Friday evening hung up upon being asked questions.