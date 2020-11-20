Police said the victims were taken to the hospital and that the extent of their injuries was unknown. Earlier in the day, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride told the Associated Press that multiple people had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as law enforcement swarmed the area.
Authorities said they are working to clear the property and called the crime scene “active.” The mall was closed.
The FBI in Milwaukee tweeted that it had responded to the shooting.
A woman who answered the mall’s main phone number Friday evening hung up upon being asked questions.