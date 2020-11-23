Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Reports of two promising covid-19 vaccines don’t mean we ‘magically,’ quickly return to normal
For many Americans chafing to return to normalcy, recent reports that at least two experimental covid-19 vaccines are highly effective come as welcome news in the midst of a frightening surge of infections and deaths. The first shots may be given in mid- to late December, but that doesn’t mean you can hug your friends, stop washing your hands or throw away your mask any time soon.
The return to many of our old familiar ways will take time, and how much time remains unclear. The answers await more research into the vaccines, how they can be distributed and how many people are willing to get them.
“A vaccine won’t be available immediately for everybody,” says Arthur Reingold, a professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley. He also chairs California’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which will evaluate the safety and efficacy of covid-19 vaccines.
Health officials make their final pleas for holiday caution as coronavirus cases spike
With nationwide coronavirus hospitalizations topping 80,000 and case counts on the cusp of 200,000 a day, officials and experts are giving their final pleas for caution in the days before Thanksgiving.
Average cases reported each day in the United States have jumped nearly 15 percent in a week, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. Deaths are also on the rise, with some communities overwhelmed by the bodies — in El Paso County, Tex., the National Guard was called in to help the morgues. With the holiday travel rush underway, public health leaders warned this weekend that “herd immunity” from promising vaccines remains months away and that every American’s choices this week will shape the country’s virus trajectory.
In an interview on CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s top infectious-disease expert, said he understands that many Americans are experiencing “covid fatigue” after months of pandemic restrictions, now tightening again in many places. But traveling over the holidays and ignoring public health guidelines are “going to get us into even more trouble than we’re in right now,” he said.
CDC recommends preflight testing for those planning to fly internationally
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that those planning to travel internationally this season get tested for the novel coronavirus before and then again after their flights.
The new advice, released Saturday evening, comes just days after officials at the agency “strongly recommended” that people avoid traveling during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The United States is grappling with a dramatic spike in infections, and health officials fear that holiday travel could dramatically worsen the current situation. Total coronavirus infections in the United States have topped 12 million, and cases are approaching 200,000 in a day.
However, in an acknowledgment that some might still travel, the CDC says those who plan to fly internationally should consider getting tested one to three days before their flights and again three to five days after travel. In addition to getting tested after they’ve completed their travels, the CDC said, people should stay home for seven days — even if they test negative.