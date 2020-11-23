Meanwhile, concerns mount over the spread of the virus during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Airports from Arizona to Illinois were jam-packed over the weekend, and more than 2 million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Friday and Saturday — the busiest two-day period since March.
‘No more lockdowns in Texas,’ governor vows as infections rise
As Texas’s coronavirus outbreaks continue to worsen by nearly every available measure, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is standing by his aversion to shutting down the state again.
He put it simply Monday in an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box”: “No more lockdowns in Texas.”
Abbott pointed to automatic restrictions put in place when a region’s hospitalization numbers cross a certain threshold to argue that those rules, which include closing bars in those areas, are sufficient.
“It has led, for example, to that decrease in spread in El Paso and, I think, the decrease in spread in Lubbock, causing those locations to get better already,” he said.
The seven-day average of new infections in El Paso County has declined significantly in recent weeks, down from 1,541 on Nov. 1 to 1,120 on Sunday, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. But the average number of new cases has continued to rise in Lubbock County, from 325 on Nov. 1 to 477 on Sunday.
Guitar Center files for bankruptcy
Guitar Center declared bankruptcy Saturday, a move the company hopes will reduce its debt and buoy its chance at surviving temporary store closures and slowed customer demand for music lessons and instruments during the financial setback of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company is the latest retailer to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The retail industry has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and many chains have had to request an additional bailout to reduce debt.
Guitar Center said in a news release it plans to continue business operations at its 297 stores, with the plan to complete its financial restructuring before the end of 2020.
“This is an important and positive step in our process to significantly reduce our debt and enhance our ability to reinvest in our business to support long-term growth,” chief executive Ron Japinga said in the release. “Throughout this process, we will continue to serve our customers and deliver on our mission of putting more music in the world. Given the strong level of support from our lenders and creditors, we expect to complete the process before the end of this year.”
Guitar Center, based in California, filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Eastern District of Virginia.
The company said it has received $165 million in new equity investment and plans to reduce its debt by $800 million. Guitar Center has so far negotiated a total of $375 million in debtor-in-possession financing from lenders and hopes to raise another $335 million in senior secured notes.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom quarantining after three of his children were potentially exposed to the virus
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Sunday that he and his family are quarantining for two weeks after three of his children came into contact with a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Thankfully, the entire family tested negative today,” Newsom tweeted Sunday night. “However, consistent with local guidance, we will be quarantining for 14 days,” he wrote.
Newsom said he and his wife “had no direct interaction with the officer,” and wished the officer “a speedy recovery.”
California Highway Patrol provides the Newsom family’s security detail, the Associated Press reported.
California reported more than 14,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, as daily infections in the state are surpassing records seen over the summer.
Amid the rise in new cases, Newsom’s own compliance with guidance to curb the spread of the virus had come under mounting scrutiny in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he attended a birthday party at a restaurant, despite urging California residents to observe social distancing and to avoid interstate travel.
“While our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner,” Newsom said in a subsequent statement this month, according to the Associated Press.
Stocks rise as vaccine breakthroughs roll in
Stocks rose on Monday, kicking off a shortened trading week propelled by encouraging results from another trial vaccine, even as investors grapple with record-breaking infections, new public safety restrictions and further uncertainty over Washington’s economic response to the pandemic.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 194 points or 0.66 percent at the opening bell. The S&P 500 increased 20 points or 0.57 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 72 points or 0.61 percent to start the trading day.
Multiple rounds of optimistic vaccine developments this month have lifted major stock indexes to record highs. The Dow has surged more than 10 percent in November, and is nearing 30,000, after Pfizer and German partner BioNTech; Moderna; and now AstraZeneca have reported promising initial results from their vaccine trials. The S&P and Nasdaq have swelled nearly 9 percent.
But while the upbeat vaccine news may spell an eventual end to the pandemic, the virus is ravaging communities across the country, and investors are also weighing new public health restrictions, including public school closures in New York City and a nighttime curfew in California.
On Friday, public health officials reported 196,473 new infections, the most ever recorded on a single day. Other figures that measure the virus’s intensity are spiking, tempering the expectations of investors as winter approaches. Hospitalizations rose by 20 percent over the past week, and daily fatalities increased by more than 30 percent.
Investors returned to a shortened trading schedule this week. The markets will be closed on Thursday, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, and will end the session early on Friday.
Surgeon general says White House holiday parties and other celebrations ‘can be superspreader events’
Indoor holiday celebrations like those being arranged at the White House can accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams said Monday after initially dodging a question about the Trump administration’s plans.
“Americans have been told that we can’t even see our families for this holiday, and yet here’s the White House planning to hold these holiday parties indoors,” ABC News senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega said to Adams on “Good Morning America.” “What kind of message is this sending?”
Adams responded by urging Americans to continue following public-health guidelines until a vaccine becomes available in the coming months and to keep their Thanksgiving celebrations small — ideally, fewer than 10 people — and outdoors.
But the White House holiday parties, as currently planned, will be neither small nor outdoors, Vega pointed out. She asked Adams if he had shared his tips with his colleagues at the White House and if he was concerned their parties could become superspreader events.
“Well, we want everyone to understand that these holiday celebrations can be superspreader events,” Adams said. “So we want them to be smart, and we want them to be as small as possible. But again, go to CDC.gov, look at those tips for everyone. These apply to the White House; they apply to the American people.”
Panic grips Shanghai airport after employees are sealed in for coronavirus testing
SEOUL — The blurry smartphone videos from Sunday night in China look like something out of a science fiction movie: hundreds of workers in an airport parking structure surge against guards in white hazmat suits who block the exit. The workers yell. The security officers yell back through megaphones.
“Just let me go,” shouts one man in the crowd. “I don’t want to die here,” another cries out.
The reason that more than 17,000 employees were sealed inside Shanghai’s main airport on Sunday? Seven cases of the coronavirus linked to the cargo unit.
By Monday morning, Shanghai was back on message, with local officials announcing that 17,719 airport cargo workers had been tested for the virus in one night. All of the 11,544 results received so far came back negative, they said. Official videos showed workers waiting in orderly lines for testing, set to soothing piano music.
Smallest health providers face biggest problem finding protective gear amid coronavirus surge
As the coronavirus rages across the country, community health centers and small doctors’ offices, AIDS clinics and homeless shelters are struggling with a scarcity of protective gear to buffer workers from harm, their budgets and buying power unable to compete with large medical institutions.
Most U.S. hospitals and health systems have, over the pandemic’s nine months, stitched together systems and improvisations to acquire masks, gowns, gloves and other personal protective equipment. Yet many small health-care and social-service settings continue to suffer from shortages they expect to grow worse.
A New Orleans mission for the homeless and addicted finally gave up searching for masks after an offer from a local sports team fizzled, so its staff members rely on disinfecting throughout the day. To conserve gowns, a Boston health center requires nurses to stand without them on the opposite side of plexiglass barriers from most patients who come for coronavirus tests, instructing people how to swab their own noses. And a pediatrician near Fredericksburg, Va., was thrilled when her husband spotted N95 masks at a nearby Lowe’s, because her office manager was unable to get more than a list of where to look for supplies from the state.
Italy is again seeing one of the world’s highest coronavirus death tolls, but it no longer registers as a national tragedy
ROME — In a hot-spot town north of Milan, the biggest mortuary has performed a month’s worth of funerals in two weeks. At the chapel of a hospital morgue in hard-hit Naples, a priest spends his mornings reciting the names of the dead, thinking about how the still-positive bodies go “right into the bags like soldiers.”
At the outset of the pandemic, Italy’s immense daily death tolls — 919 at the peak — froze the country in fear and put much of the world on alert. But as the tolls again approach those heights, Italy is becoming emblematic of a far different point of the pandemic, when the dangers continue unabated even as so many are desensitized, fatigued and preoccupied with economic survival.
In Italy, the scale of death no longer registers as a consuming national tragedy. But the tragedy is there nonetheless — playing out more quietly, in specific nursing homes, hospitals and living rooms. Some 10,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Italy this month — a per capita rate more than double that of the United States.
Chinese proposal to track travelers by relying on QR codes triggers human rights concerns
Human rights advocates have raised concerns over a Chinese proposal to resume international travel by tracking travelers through scanned QR codes, arguing that the gathered data may allow authorities to monitor government critics for political reasons.
“Beware of the Chinese government’s proposal for a global QR code system,” Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, wrote on Twitter. “An initial focus on health could easily become a Trojan Horse for broader political monitoring and exclusion, akin to the dangers associated with China’s social-credit system.”
During the virtual G-20 summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday said that “China has proposed a global mechanism on the mutual recognition of health certificates based on nucleic acid test results in the form of internationally accepted QR codes.”
“We hope more countries will join this mechanism,” Xi said, according to Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua.
China has widely relied on QR codes as one instrument to curb the spread of the virus in the country. Although China’s latest proposal to expand their use internationally raised concerns that it may open the door to tracking for political purposes, similar initiatives are in place in other countries, even though data there appears to not be shared with authorities elsewhere. Travelers flying into Spain, for example, are now required to fill in a digital form before arrival, with an auto-generated QR code needed to enter the country.
AstraZeneca vaccine does not need to be stored at subzero temperatures
LONDON — The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is up to 90 percent effective when administered at half dose and then a full dose a month later, the scientists said Monday.
The announcement follows upbeat results from two other front-running vaccine candidates, by Pfizer and Moderna, in the past two weeks.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is likely to be cheaper than those made by Pfizer and Moderna, and the British vaccine does not need to be stored at subzero temperatures, but can be kept in ordinary refrigerators in pharmacies and doctor’s offices.
Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said the findings showed that the vaccine would save many lives.
“Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90 percent effective and if this dosing regimen is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply,” he said.
As cases rise, school leaders once again confront tough choices
As coronavirus rates rise to unprecedented levels in the United States, school officials are once again struggling with whether to allow schoolchildren into classrooms or keep them home, trying to balance the needs of their most vulnerable charges with the risks that a surging pandemic could pose to students and staff — all with little guidance from the federal government.
This week, New York City, once the main U.S. hotbed of the pandemic and home to the nation’s largest school system, announced it would close its school buildings as positivity rates rose to 3 percent. Several districts in Iowa, where schools cannot shutter unless positivity rates reach 15 percent, have gone remote. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) this week ordered all schools to close, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has closed all high schools.
Dozens of districts, including those in Chicago, Sacramento and Minneapolis, remain closed and expressed dwindling hope of reopening anytime soon, given the conditions.
New Zealand’s Ardern says she offered to share pandemic expertise with Biden
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that she spoke with President-elect Joe Biden in a “positive and warm phone call” and has offered to share resources, data and experts who can shed light on the country’s successful coronavirus response.
Biden “spoke positively about New Zealand’s response to the pandemic,” which has involved a strict quarantine policy for people arriving in the country, as well as rapidly deployed lockdowns and intensive contact tracing when outbreaks arise, Ardern told reporters at a news briefing. She added that Biden had described tackling the crisis as his “number one priority” and expressed interest in learning more about New Zealand’s strategy.
Ardern noted that New Zealand has benefited from being an island country that does not border any other nations, meaning that not all its lessons learned will necessarily translate to other countries. But its rigorous approach to testing, contact tracing and isolation went “over and above” the border shutdowns, she said.
The prime minister added that she offered Biden’s team access to health officials and others working on the coronavirus response in New Zealand so that they can share their experiences.
“While New Zealand has a number of natural advantages that have assisted us in managing the virus, I do absolutely believe that international cooperation continues to be key to getting the virus under control,” Ardern said. “We are happy to work with any country to share our knowledge and data if it’s helpful.”
Europe failed to learn from Asia, faces likely third wave before vaccine is distributed, WHO envoy says
Europe is likely to face a third wave of coronavirus infections before a vaccine is widely available next year, the World Health Organization’s special envoy on covid-19 predicted in a recent interview.
David Nabarro told Swiss newspaper Solothurner Zeitung that Europe has failed to learn key lessons from Asia, including the need to react “robustly and decisively” and take quick action while the virus is still spreading slowly.
European countries also “missed building up the necessary infrastructure during the summer months after they brought the first wave under control,” Nabarro said, according to Deutsche Welle. “Now we have the second wave. If they don’t build the necessary infrastructure, we’ll have a third wave early next year.”
By contrast, Asian nations have been able to keep outbreaks under control because of widespread adoption of mask-wearing and social distancing, as well as the fact that their governments did not rush to lift restrictions. “You must wait until case numbers are low and stay low,” Nabarro said. “Europe’s reaction was incomplete.”
The WHO envoy also credited Asian leaders and health officials with clearly communicating the benefits of complying with health measures and emphasizing that the minor inconveniences will pay off in a major way.
“They just have one message: If we want our economy to be strong and for us to keep our freedoms, we all have to stick to a few basic things,” he said.
Nabarro was especially critical of Switzerland’s decision to keep ski resorts open while the country’s hospitals are coming under increasing strain. Once infection rates drop, “we can be as free as we want,” he said, according to Reuters. “But right now? Should ski resorts open? Under what conditions?”
G-20 leaders close Riyadh summit with calls for coordinated response to coronavirus pandemic
ISTANBUL — Little was expected of this year’s Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit. It was a muted affair, presented virtually during a resurgent global pandemic. Its host, Saudi Arabia, was criticized by human rights groups for a record of abuses. And its most prominent participant was Donald Trump, an ardent opponent of the kind of collective global action that the summit set out to achieve, who leaves office in less than two months.
Even so, as the two-day conference ended Sunday, its organizers hailed it as a success. A final communique heralded achievements, including an offer of debt relief to developing nations and a commitment to ensuring equitable access to coronavirus treatments. But it also laid out a frightening litany of challenges facing economies and societies that the scaled-back summit, or any global gathering, would be hard-pressed to meet.