Europe is likely to face a third wave of coronavirus infections before a vaccine is widely available next year, the World Health Organization’s special envoy on covid-19 predicted in a recent interview.

David Nabarro told Swiss newspaper Solothurner Zeitung that Europe has failed to learn key lessons from Asia, including the need to react “robustly and decisively” and take quick action while the virus is still spreading slowly.

European countries also “missed building up the necessary infrastructure during the summer months after they brought the first wave under control,” Nabarro said, according to Deutsche Welle. “Now we have the second wave. If they don’t build the necessary infrastructure, we’ll have a third wave early next year.”

By contrast, Asian nations have been able to keep outbreaks under control because of widespread adoption of mask-wearing and social distancing, as well as the fact that their governments did not rush to lift restrictions. “You must wait until case numbers are low and stay low,” Nabarro said. “Europe’s reaction was incomplete.”

The WHO envoy also credited Asian leaders and health officials with clearly communicating the benefits of complying with health measures and emphasizing that the minor inconveniences will pay off in a major way.

“They just have one message: If we want our economy to be strong and for us to keep our freedoms, we all have to stick to a few basic things,” he said.