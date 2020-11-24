More than 85,700 coronavirus patients were hospitalized nationwide as of Monday, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. That tally exceeds all previous records, and comes as millions of people are flocking to airports ahead of Thanksgiving, alarming health officials.

In 23 states, the average number of hospitalizations has risen by 20 percent or more since one week ago. Twelve states — Maine, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, North Carolina, New Mexico, Arkansas — also set single-day records for hospitalized patients on Monday.

States in the Great Plains and Midwest — South Dakota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Indiana and Illinois — continue to report the highest number of hospitalizations per capita. The number of new infections being reported across the hard-hit region has slightly declined in recent days, suggesting that cases are starting to level off. But experts worry that holiday travel and gatherings could undo that fragile progress.