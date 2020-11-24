Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
More than 85,700 coronavirus patients hospitalized nationwide, another record
More than 85,700 coronavirus patients were hospitalized nationwide as of Monday, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. That tally exceeds all previous records, and comes as millions of people are flocking to airports ahead of Thanksgiving, alarming health officials.
In 23 states, the average number of hospitalizations has risen by 20 percent or more since one week ago. Twelve states — Maine, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, North Carolina, New Mexico, Arkansas — also set single-day records for hospitalized patients on Monday.
States in the Great Plains and Midwest — South Dakota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Indiana and Illinois — continue to report the highest number of hospitalizations per capita. The number of new infections being reported across the hard-hit region has slightly declined in recent days, suggesting that cases are starting to level off. But experts worry that holiday travel and gatherings could undo that fragile progress.
Even once the third wave of infections hits its peak, deaths will continue to climb for several weeks, following a familiar pattern that was seen in the spring and again in the summer. Already, the Dakotas are reporting more new coronavirus-related deaths, as adjusted for population, than anywhere else in the country, an outcome that many expected to follow the surge of hospitalizations.
Coronavirus vaccines face trust gap in Black and Latino communities, study finds
If offered a coronavirus vaccine free of charge, fewer than half of Black people and 66 percent of Latino people said they would definitely or probably take it, according to a survey-based study that underscores the challenge of getting vaccines to communities hit hard by the pandemic.
The survey released Monday is one of the largest and most rigorous to date. Other recent studies have also pointed to vaccine hesitancy in communities of color, but Monday’s survey delved deeper into the reasons, polling respondents on a spectrum of questions to get at the roots of their distrust.
Perhaps its most sobering findings: 14 percent of Black people trust that a vaccine will be safe, and 18 percent trust that it will be effective in shielding them from the coronavirus. Among Latinos, 34 percent trust its safety, and 40 percent trust its effectiveness.
Workers call on Walmart, Amazon and other retailers to bring back hazard pay ahead of holiday rush
Workers at Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and other major retailers are calling on their employers to reinstate hazard pay and strengthen safety protocols ahead of the busy holiday shopping season as coronavirus infection rates skyrocket.
The United Food & Commercial Workers Union, which represents 900,000 grocery employees at chains such as Kroger, Safeway and Giant, on Monday urged retailers to do more to protect workers from the virus that has sickened more than 12.3 million Americans. Separately, workers’ rights group United for Respect called on such employers as Walmart, Amazon and Petco to pay an extra $5 an hour for the duration of the pandemic. Although many grocery and retail chains offered extra pay — typically an additional $2 an hour — early in the pandemic, most have since done away with the premium.
At least 131 grocery workers have died of covid-19, according to the workers groups, though the actual death rate is probably much higher. Retailers are not generally required to report infections or deaths to health officials, employees or customers.
Cargo pilots increasingly falling ill with coronavirus, unions say, even as they prepare to help distribute vaccine
Cargo pilots worn down by months of flying during the coronavirus pandemic are getting ready to take on the job of helping to distribute a vaccine, but their union leaders say they are increasingly falling ill with the virus themselves.
The union representing about 3,000 pilots at UPS says its members logged their first 100 cases between March 25 and Oct. 27. Since then, they have seen another 66 cases. Robert Travis, president of the Independent Pilots Association, urged the company do more to protect employees.
“We’re continuing to call on UPS to do what it takes to get enough testing devices to be able to test all of our pilots, domestic and international, before they leave on a trip and also when they return,” Travis said.
The pandemic has been a bonanza for cargo airlines as passenger carriers have cut schedules, grounding planes that normally carry about half county’s airfreight. While passenger airlines have laid off flight attendants and cut work hours for pilots, cargo companies have boosted their bottom lines and increased wages in some cases.