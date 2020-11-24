Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Doctors at Washington state urgent care clinics go on strike, citing long hours and inadequate PPE
Doctors and other health-care workers at a chain of urgent care clinics in Washington state went on strike this week, saying that they are required to work excessively long hours without adequate protective gear.
Indigo Urgent Care employees told local media outlets that they were banned from wearing N95 masks while conducting dozens of coronavirus tests a day, often working for more than 12 hours without breaks. Joe Crane, a regional administrator for the Union of American Physicians and Dentists, which organized the strike, said that the clinics are marketed as a place where patients will feel at home, with staff greeting them at the door and offering them coffee. N95 masks, which offer the highest level of protection, conflict with that image.
“To avoid disturbing the brand, it’s still just surgical masks and disposable gowns,” he told the Everett Herald.
The MultiCare health system, which operates the clinics, has said that employees “have the appropriate PPE they need today to do their jobs safely.” The company has been ensnared in a contract dispute since workers first unionized in 2018, with doctors saying that their long shifts lead to fatigue and increase the likelihood that they’ll make a mistake.
Even before the pandemic, physicians expressed concerns about what they described as a focus on getting as many patients in and out of the clinic as possible to maximize profits, according to Labor Notes. The ongoing surge in coronavirus infections nationwide has only intensified their workload.
“At all of our clinics, our numbers have drastically increased over the last few weeks,” Amir Atabeygi, an urgent care doctor based in the Olympia area, told KING5. ″Some places are up to 50 percent more than it used to be, or that it normally would be. And all of the extra volume is covid-19 patients.”
Covid has invaded our kids’ pretend play. Experts say it’s a good thing.
Kelly Morse entered her 4-year-old son’s pretend doctor’s office one day last April and asked him how she was doing. She was taken aback when he examined her with his toy stethoscope and responded, solemnly, “Not well, you’ve got coronavirus.”
A few months later, he started to brainstorm how a covid-19 vaccine might work, theorizing “that what we needed is a vaccine made of tiny alligators that could be injected into the blood to eat up all the coronavirus,” says Morse, a mother of two in Norfolk.
Not all parents who engage in imaginary play with their children are getting diagnosed with covid-19, or brainstorming outside-the-box vaccine ideas. But coronavirus-themed play is increasingly common as living with the virus is becoming a long-term reality for children in the United States.
Want to fly? Get a vaccine, says Qantas CEO
Australian air carrier Qantas anticipates asking all international travelers to prove they’ve been immunized against the coronavirus once a vaccine is widely available — a requirement that is likely to be adopted throughout the industry, CEO Alan Joyce said Monday.
“I think it will be a common theme, talking to my colleagues in other airlines across the world,” Joyce told Australia’s Nine News.
Travelers entering or leaving Australia could be required to show an electronic “vaccination passport” that shows which vaccine they received, Joyce said. He acknowledged that the government would likely need to provide input, though Australian officials have said that they are primarily focused on orchestrating the rollout of a vaccine once one is available, and have yet to decide if border restrictions will be changing. Currently, Australia requires two weeks of supervised quarantine for all new arrivals, except for New Zealanders who are exempt under the terms of the two countries’ “travel bubble.”
The International Air Transport Association has been working to build an app that can serve as a “digital passport” like the one that Joyce described, with the goal of making it safe for countries to reopen their borders so that travel can safely resume. On Monday, the organization announced that its app was in the final stage of development and a pilot program would begin later this year.
Though ensuring that people traveling internationally have been vaccinated is “a necessity,” Joyce said, it isn’t clear if Qantas will seek to impose similar requirements on people boarding domestic flights. He suggested that such a policy would likely depend on how widely the coronavirus is spreading within the country, which has successfully stamped out community transmission twice this year and is now subject to few restrictions except for the limitations on international travel and some internal border restrictions between states.
For months, he helped his son keep suicidal thoughts at bay. Then came the pandemic.
He visits the grave every day.
And every day, Ted Robbins asks himself the questions that have plagued him since the night his 16-year-old son killed himself, one month into the pandemic.
What if Robbins hadn’t canceled their family vacation? What if their school hadn’t closed down? What if his son Christian could have leaned on his best friends through this rough patch like he had in the past?
But one question haunts him the most: “What if the pandemic never happened? Would my son still be alive?”
Since the coronavirus arrived, depression and anxiety in America have become rampant. Federal surveys show 40 percent of Americans are now grappling with at least one mental health or drug-related problem. But young adults have been hit harder than any other age group, with 75 percent struggling.
Even more alarming, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently asked young adults if they had thought about killing themselves in the past 30 days, 1 of 4 said they had.
Statewide mask mandates are good for business, new study shows
Making masks mandatory doesn’t just have public health benefits — it also boosts consumer spending, according to a new study from the University of Utah.
Reviewing data from all 3,142 counties nationwide, the researchers found that credit card spending increased more dramatically in counties where a mask mandate was introduced, compared to those where masks remained optional during the same time period. Cellphone data also showed that people were more mobile after mask mandates went into place, suggesting that they were leaving their homes more and potentially spending more time at local businesses.
But areas with statewide mask mandates fared even better than those where policies were enacted on the county level, the researchers from the Marriner S. Eccles Institute for Economics and Quantitative Analysis at the David Eccles School of Business found. Their findings also reinforced what countless other studies have determined: New coronavirus infections declined significantly once authorities began telling people to wear masks.
While some state leaders — including, until recently, Utah’s governor — have chafed against mask mandates, the researchers point out that making people feel confident that they’ll be safe if they go shopping has a clear benefit to the economy. A survey of consumers in Utah, which is home to some of the nation’s most vocal anti-mask protesters, found that people would be 51 percent more likely to go to a store if they knew that everyone would be wearing a mask.
On the flip side, Utahns said they would be 13 percent less likely to go to a store if they knew only half the people there would be wearing masks.
“We’re all facing a set of trade-offs here,” Taylor Randall, the dean of the university’s business school, said at a Monday briefing. “If you choose to not wear masks, you’re causing the confidence of your community to decrease, which means you will see reduced economic activity.”
Dabo Swinney says Florida State used Clemson positive test as an ‘excuse’ to not play game
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney suggested Sunday that Florida State officials used a positive coronavirus test by a Tigers player Friday as a pretext to get out of a game they preferred not to play.
“The game was not canceled because of covid,” Swinney told reporters in a conference call. “Covid was just an excuse.”
Clemson (6-1), ranked fourth in the nation and a five-touchdown favorite against the 1-6 Seminoles, arrived in Tallahassee on Friday, at which point the school learned of the positive test. The matchup was postponed Saturday morning, a few hours before kickoff, after the ACC said “both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game.”
“We listened to our medical folks and their assessment of the risk, and we decided it wasn’t safe to play today,” Florida State Athletic Director David Coburn told the Associated Press.
To Swinney, such a decision should not have been on the table.
“The standard to cancel a game was not met,” he said.
A major Trump donor’s company got a 3 percent government-backed pandemic loan. It sells title loans at a 350 percent annual rate.
A company owned by a major donor to President Trump that operates auto-title loan stores with names such as LoanStar and Moneymax secured a $25 million low-interest loan from a government pandemic aid program, using what consumer advocates describe as a loophole to a rule designed to prevent most lenders from getting this federal help.
The cash infusion to Wellshire Financial Services — part of a multi-state title loan empire run by Atlanta businessman Rod Aycox — came from the Federal Reserve’s $600 billion Main Street Lending program for small- and medium-size businesses. It’s the same program that is among the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending facilities that will be allowed to expire at year’s end after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced last week the unspent funds will be redirected to more distressed parts of the U.S. economy. The decision does not affect loans that already have been made, such as the one to Wellshire.
Ad Council announces $50 million ‘moonshot’ plan to promote coronavirus vaccine
The nonprofit Ad Council announced Monday that it plans to spend $50 million on “one of the largest public education campaigns in history” — a push to encourage people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Survey results show that 86 percent of Americans believe a vaccine will be effective but only 34 percent say they definitely plan to get it, the Ad Council’s announcement noted. The study, commissioned by the nonprofit COVID Collaborative, also found a significant “trust gap” among Black and Latino people, who were less likely to believe that the vaccine would be effective and safe.
“Widespread adoption of the COVID-19 vaccine is our generation’s ‘moonshot’ and will represent one of the largest public health interventions in our nation’s history,” Lisa Sherman, the group’s president and chief executive, said in a statement. Although government regulators have yet to approve a vaccine, several top contenders have recently shown promising results in clinical trials, and many experts anticipate that some high-priority groups could be immunized before the end of the year.
Public service announcements will begin blanketing the airwaves, print publications and social media early next year, and the Ad Council is working on testing out different messages to see what sticks. In addition to addressing misperceptions about vaccine safety and effectiveness, the organization intends run ads to reinforce the importance of mask-wearing even once a vaccine is being rolled out.
Best known for its iconic ads that tackled topics such as drunken driving and wildfire prevention, the Ad Council was also behind an aggressive effort to get Americans vaccinated against polio in the middle of the 20th century. The “extended and repetitive” campaign contributed to 13.1 million people getting inoculated in just one year, the organization’s webpage says.
More than 85,700 coronavirus patients hospitalized nationwide, another record
More than 85,700 coronavirus patients were hospitalized nationwide as of Monday, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. That tally exceeds all previous records, and comes as millions of people are flocking to airports ahead of Thanksgiving, alarming health officials.
In 23 states, the average number of hospitalizations has risen by 20 percent or more since one week ago. Twelve states — Maine, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, North Carolina, New Mexico, Arkansas — also set single-day records for hospitalized patients on Monday.
States in the Great Plains and Midwest — South Dakota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Indiana and Illinois — continue to report the highest number of hospitalizations per capita. The number of new infections being reported across the hard-hit region has slightly declined in recent days, suggesting that cases are starting to level off. But experts worry that holiday travel and gatherings could undo that fragile progress.
Even once the third wave of infections hits its peak, deaths will continue to climb for several weeks, following a familiar pattern that was seen in the spring and again in the summer. Already, the Dakotas are reporting more new coronavirus-related deaths, as adjusted for population, than anywhere else in the country, an outcome that many expected to follow the surge of hospitalizations.
Coronavirus vaccines face trust gap in Black and Latino communities, study finds
If offered a coronavirus vaccine free of charge, fewer than half of Black people and 66 percent of Latino people said they would definitely or probably take it, according to a survey-based study that underscores the challenge of getting vaccines to communities hit hard by the pandemic.
The survey released Monday is one of the largest and most rigorous to date. Other recent studies have also pointed to vaccine hesitancy in communities of color, but Monday’s survey delved deeper into the reasons, polling respondents on a spectrum of questions to get at the roots of their distrust.
Perhaps its most sobering findings: 14 percent of Black people trust that a vaccine will be safe, and 18 percent trust that it will be effective in shielding them from the coronavirus. Among Latinos, 34 percent trust its safety, and 40 percent trust its effectiveness.
Workers call on Walmart, Amazon and other retailers to bring back hazard pay ahead of holiday rush
Workers at Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and other major retailers are calling on their employers to reinstate hazard pay and strengthen safety protocols ahead of the busy holiday shopping season as coronavirus infection rates skyrocket.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW), which represents 900,000 grocery employees at chains such as Kroger, Safeway and Giant, on Monday urged retailers to do more to protect workers from the virus that has sickened more than 12.3 million Americans. Separately, the workers rights group United for Respect called on such employers as Walmart, Amazon and Petco to pay an extra $5 an hour for the duration of the pandemic. Although many grocery and retail chains offered extra pay — typically an additional $2 an hour — early in the pandemic, most have since done away with the premium.
At least 131 grocery workers have died of covid-19, according to the workers groups, though the actual death toll is probably much higher. Retailers are not generally required to report infections or deaths to health officials, employees or customers.
Cargo pilots increasingly falling ill, unions say, even as they prepare to help distribute coronavirus vaccine
Cargo pilots worn down by months of flying during the coronavirus pandemic are getting ready to take on the job of helping to distribute a vaccine, but their union leaders say the employees are increasingly falling ill with the virus.
The union representing about 3,000 pilots at UPS says its members logged their first 100 cases between March 25 and Oct. 27. Since then, it has seen another 66 cases. Robert Travis, president of the Independent Pilots Association, urged the company do more to protect employees.
“We’re continuing to call on UPS to do what it takes to get enough testing devices to be able to test all of our pilots, domestic and international, before they leave on a trip and also when they return,” Travis said.
The coronavirus pandemic has been a bonanza for cargo airlines as passenger carriers have cut schedules, grounding planes that normally carry about half the county’s airfreight. Although passenger airlines have laid off flight attendants and cut work hours for pilots, cargo companies have boosted their bottom lines and in some cases increased wages.