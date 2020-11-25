Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Major Midwestern health provider parts ways with CEO after he downplays crisis; contradicts recommendations on masks
One of the Midwest’s largest health-care providers announced the resignation of its longtime CEO on Tuesday after he announced his intention to ignore the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on mask-wearing and claimed that hospitals were not in crisis.
A news release from South Dakota-based Sanford Health said that the nonprofit had “mutually agreed to part ways” with Kelby Krabbenhoft, who said last month that he hoped to stay in his job for several more years.
While the announcement didn’t say what prompted the decision, Krabbenhoft was widely criticized last week for telling roughly 48,000 employees that he had “no interest in using masks as a symbolic gesture” and believed himself to be immune to the coronavirus because he had already gotten sick. Since there have been documented instances of reinfection and it’s not known how long immunity lasts, the CDC recommends that even people who have already recovered from the virus wear masks.
Krabbenhoft’s claim that there was not a crisis in the Dakotas also put him at odds with his own medical director, who told CBS News that she would categorize the skyrocketing numbers of covid-19 patients requiring treatment in hospitals that way. For weeks, South Dakota has reported more coronavirus-related hospitalizations per capita than any other state.
Under Krabbenhoft’s leadership, Sanford Health also drew scrutiny for agreeing to host a college basketball tournament attended by 850 fans at a time when South Dakota was one of the world’s worst coronavirus hotspots. The health provider reversed course this week, telling the Wall Street Journal that it would be banning fans from the event in light of safety concerns.
Krabbenhoft said in a Tuesday statement that Sanford was in a good place and it was “a good time to say ‘goodbye.’”
U.S. women’s national soccer team reassembles near the end of ‘a crazy year’
The last time the best women’s soccer team in the world was together for a game, the coronavirus was just beginning to spread in the United States.
In what was supposed to be an Olympic year, the U.S. national team won the SheBelieves Cup, and all 23 players planned to rejoin National Women’s Soccer League squads before preparing for Tokyo.
More than eight months later, the core of the roster has finally regathered — south of Amsterdam, with a mix of European- and U.S.-based players, under strict protocols during a global pandemic — for Friday’s rematch of the 2019 World Cup final against the Netherlands in the city of Breda.
“It’s been, obviously, a crazy year,” midfielder Sam Mewis said Monday. “But just the spirit of this team, it’s so fun to be in with the girls and get to see everyone again and play in this group again.”
Minnesota-Wisconsin cancellation ends longest uninterrupted streak for FBS rivalry game
Saturday’s game between Minnesota and No. 18 Wisconsin has been canceled after several players and staffers with the Gophers’ football program tested positive for the coronavirus. Minnesota is pausing all football-related activities for an indefinite period, although the school said it has a goal of being able to play No. 11 Northwestern on Dec. 5.
The cancellation probably leaves the Badgers, who suffered a damaging loss last week to Northwestern, with almost no shot at reaching the Big Ten championship game. The development also adds to a growing list of college football games scheduled for Thanksgiving week that have been postponed or canceled because of the pandemic.
France and Britain to loosen coronavirus lockdowns ahead of Christmas
PARIS — Leaders in France and Britain on Tuesday announced tentative easings of lockdown restrictions heading into the Christmas holiday season while acknowledging that the coronavirus was far from under control.
The decision to reopen shops, resume indoor entertainment and allow limited holiday gatherings appeared to rub up against a consensus among scientists, who have underscored the risks of indoor socializing and have warned of the danger in lifting restrictions too rapidly. But many European leaders seem reluctant to keep their economies closed or to stand in the way of family members seeing each other after a year marked by long periods of strict confinement measures and social isolation.
Head home or hunker down? The Thanksgiving covid dilemma.
In any year, Thanksgiving can be trying, as families gather in close quarters with plenty of alcohol and intergenerational friction. Add an out-of-control virus, a recession that has left millions without work and a nation bitterly divided over the outcome of this month’s presidential election, and Thanksgiving 2020 is pushing holiday jitters to a new high.
With the daily tally of coronavirus cases skyrocketing nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned against traveling and gathering in large groups. Americans are responding with their now-accustomed discord. About 6 in 10 plan to celebrate with fewer people this year because of the pandemic, according to a Marist Poll survey in which 74 percent of Democrats and 39 percent of Republicans said they were shrinking their holiday gatherings.
Thanksgiving travel is clearly down, but roads and airports are by no means empty. AAA estimates that holiday traffic will decline by only about 10 percent this year.