One of the Midwest’s largest health-care providers announced the resignation of its longtime CEO on Tuesday after he announced his intention to ignore the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on mask-wearing and claimed that hospitals were not in crisis.

A news release from South Dakota-based Sanford Health said that the nonprofit had “mutually agreed to part ways” with Kelby Krabbenhoft, who said last month that he hoped to stay in his job for several more years.

While the announcement didn’t say what prompted the decision, Krabbenhoft was widely criticized last week for telling roughly 48,000 employees that he had “no interest in using masks as a symbolic gesture” and believed himself to be immune to the coronavirus because he had already gotten sick. Since there have been documented instances of reinfection and it’s not known how long immunity lasts, the CDC recommends that even people who have already recovered from the virus wear masks.

Krabbenhoft’s claim that there was not a crisis in the Dakotas also put him at odds with his own medical director, who told CBS News that she would categorize the skyrocketing numbers of covid-19 patients requiring treatment in hospitals that way. For weeks, South Dakota has reported more coronavirus-related hospitalizations per capita than any other state.

Under Krabbenhoft’s leadership, Sanford Health also drew scrutiny for agreeing to host a college basketball tournament attended by 850 fans at a time when South Dakota was one of the world’s worst coronavirus hotspots. The health provider reversed course this week, telling the Wall Street Journal that it would be banning fans from the event in light of safety concerns.