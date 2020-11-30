“When my co-workers find out I still travel, don’t wear a mask when I’m out and let my kids have play dates,” the nurse wrote in a caption accompanying the video, which has since been deleted.

Following swift online backlash from critics, her employer, Salem Health, announced Saturday that the nurse had been placed on administrative leave. In a statement, the hospital said the nurse, who has not been publicly identified by her employer, “displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and masking out of work.”

“We also want to assure you that this one careless statement does not reflect the position of Salem Health or the hardworking and dedicated caregivers who work here,” said the hospital, adding that an investigation is now underway.

Salem Health did not respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment as of early Monday morning.

The nurse’s video offers a startling and rare glimpse of a front-line health-care worker blatantly downplaying a virus that has killed at least 266,000 Americans. It’s also been seen in some coronavirus patients, some of whom at their deathbed, that still refuse to believe the pandemic is real.

The incident comes at a time when Oregon has continued to see a spike in new coronavirus cases and virus-related hospitalizations. Just last week, the state’s daily reported deaths and covid-related hospitalizations rose by 33.3 and 24.2 percent respectively, according to The Post’s coronavirus tracker. At least 74,120 Oregonians have been infected with the virus since late February; 905 of those have died.

The clip posted to TikTok on Friday shows the nurse mocking the health guidelines while using audio from a scene in which Grinch reveals his true identity to Cindy Lou Who.

Although the original video was removed, TikTok users have shared a “duet” video posted by another user critical of the nurse, which had more than 274,000 reactions as of early Monday.

Soon after she posted the clip, hundreds took to social media and the hospital’s Facebook page to report the incident and demand an official response from her employer. Some requested the nurse be removed from her position and for her license to be revoked.

Hospital officials told the Salem Statesman Journal that the investigation is aiming to figure out what other staff members and patients have come in contact with the nurse, who works in the oncology department.

But for some, the hospital’s apologies and actions were not enough.

“The video supplied should be evidence enough," one Facebook user commented. "She needs to be FIRED. Not on PAID leave. As someone fighting cancer, I can only imagine how her patients feel after seeing this news.”

The hospital thanked those who alerted them of the incident, emphasizing that their staff, patients and visitors must adhere to the CDC guidelines.