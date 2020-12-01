Last Friday while the Danish government was reeling from yet another coronavirus-related mink scandal — this time, the corpses of culled, so-called zombiemink surfacing due to improper burial — a more modest but still troubling report was unfolding nearly 5,000 miles away in the United States: Oregon had become the fourth state to confirm a coronavirus outbreak on a domestic mink farm.

At least 10 minks and an undisclosed number of farmworkers tested positive for the virus, the U.S. Agriculture Department confirmed Friday. The infected animals were ordered isolated, sparing the American minks from the grim fate of their European counterparts: Danish minks were culled en masse weeks earlier after scientists discovered they carried a mutated strain of the virus that if spread back to humans could reduce the efficacy of a potential vaccine.