Fourth state confirms outbreaks on mink farms as U.S. looks to avoid Denmark’s disaster
Last Friday while the Danish government was reeling from yet another coronavirus-related mink scandal — this time, the corpses of culled, so-called zombiemink surfacing due to improper burial — a more modest but still troubling report was unfolding nearly 5,000 miles away in the United States: Oregon had become the fourth state to confirm a coronavirus outbreak on a domestic mink farm.
At least 10 minks and an undisclosed number of farmworkers tested positive for the virus, the U.S. Agriculture Department confirmed Friday. The infected animals were ordered isolated, sparing the American minks from the grim fate of their European counterparts: Danish minks were culled en masse weeks earlier after scientists discovered they carried a mutated strain of the virus that if spread back to humans could reduce the efficacy of a potential vaccine.
So far, no mutation has been detected in U.S. minks, and health and agricultural experts agree the risk of humans contracting the virus from minks is low — two factors that buoy the hopes of American mink farmers who are watching the pandemic devastate some of the world’s largest mink producers abroad.
Lawmakers request new GAO studies on pandemic’s effect on the aviation industry
Two top Democrats on the House Transportation Committee have requested that the Government Accountability Office conduct studies examining the risk of air travel during a public health crisis.
Reps. Peter A. DeFazio (Ore.), the chairman of the committee, and Rick Larsen (Wash.), the chairman of the aviation subcommittee, said work is needed to better understand how the coronavirus can spread through air travel and what strategies can be put in place to control that spread.
The aviation industry has been among those hit hardest by the pandemic, which has grounded tens of thousands of flights and reduced passenger traffic to a trickle. The International Air Transport Association recently estimated that airlines will suffer a net loss of $118.5 billion in 2020, up from a previous estimate of $84.2 billion.
Obese Americans could be prioritized for coronavirus vaccine
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Tuesday to discuss who should get coronavirus vaccines first.
One population they may consider prioritizing: Americans who are obese — a major risk factor for severe covid-19 that some experts say has gone underrecognized.
“Obesity was ignored for the longest time and overweight was completely ignored,” said Barry Popkin, an obesity researcher at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Now the CDC is talking about both, he said.
The agency has already laid out four groups that should be considered for priority: health-care personnel, workers in essential and critical industries, older adults and people with certain underlying medical conditions — including “severe obesity.” But it is unclear to what extent the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will prioritize this group.
Federal court in Manhattan has suspended in-person proceedings amid virus surge
NEW YORK — Officials in federal court in Manhattan have suspended in-person proceedings until Jan. 15 as the coronavirus infection rate in the city continues to surge, according to a notice announcing the move Monday night.
While trials recently had been underway and completed without incident in the Southern District of New York, which oversees courthouses in Manhattan and in Westchester County, the decision to put proceedings on hold again seemed unavoidable heading into December.
“This temporary curtailment of operations is required to preserve public health and safety in light of the recent spike in coronavirus cases, both nationally and within the Southern District of New York,” U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, the chief judge in the district, wrote in a formal order.
While court administrators had been hopeful that trials could continue with strict safety measures imposed, the judge’s order means the backlog of trials will continue to grow. A number of criminal defendants who are detained pending trial must continue to wait.
McMahon said civil trials and other routine court conferences should proceed remotely.