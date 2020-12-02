Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Could a travel bubble between New York and London be on the horizon?
Several months into the coronavirus pandemic, few travel bubbles have successfully allowed passengers to fly internationally without quarantining. Many international destinations still do not allow Americans to visit for nonessential reasons, or they require Americans to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
But in recent months, trial programs for preflight coronavirus tests have emerged for Americans traveling abroad — most notably for flights to London via Newark on United and American Airlines routes shared with British Airways. British Airways and American Airlines aim to use the testing data from such programs to aid the British government’s decision-making on covid-19 measures, the Guardian has reported.
The testing programs might signal a travel bubble to come, as officials say they are in talks about a New York-London travel bubble. But doctors say rigorous testing and some degree of quarantine would still be required for opening up work travel between New York and London, especially if a projected rise in coronavirus cases this winter doesn’t ultimately derail the effort.
Are Scotch eggs snacks — or meals? As British pubs emerge from coronavirus lockdown, they must decide.
What is a Scotch egg?
In simpler times, the question had a simple answer: a hard-boiled or soft-boiled egg, shrouded in sausage and breadcrumbs, deep-fried or baked.
But as bars and restaurants reopen across England after a four-week coronavirus lockdown, pubgoers face a more fundamental question about the nature of the popular savory treat: Is it a snack or a whole meal?
The official answer, it appears, depends on who in the government you ask — and when you ask them.
The quintessential menu item has become the unlikely focal point of a debate around coronavirus restrictions in England — and of the British government’s inconsistent messaging amid the pandemic.
Health-care workers will be vaccinated first. For now, they’re handling a surge in hospitalizations.
Hospitals are confronting new and alarming levels of strain amid a surge of coronavirus patients, with nearly 100,000 hospitalized nationwide Tuesday. Now, even with the hope that vaccines will arrive soon, health-care workers who are already stretched thin are bracing for an unprecedented wave of illness.
Good news arrived for medical staff on Tuesday, when a federal advisory panel recommended that an estimated 21 million health-care workers should be given the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine because the vaccine initially will be in extremely short supply after it is cleared by federal regulators. About 3 million residents of long-term care facilities also should receive top priority, according to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. A vaccine, which could be authorized for distribution by the end of the month, would finally provide much-needed protection for the elderly, who are at highest risk of death if they are infected, and medical staff because of their exposure to the virus and their critical role in keeping the nation’s hospitals and clinics functioning.
Until then, an influx of new covid-19 patients could lead to hard decisions in the worst-hit hospitals about how to allocate medical resources and care.