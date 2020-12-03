Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Kayleigh McEnany’s husband, an MLB pitcher, declines to wear mask at White House briefing
Sean Gilmartin, a free agent MLB pitcher and the husband of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, declined to wear a mask during a White House briefing Wednesday despite being asked to do so by a New York Times photographer.
According to a pool report by Chris Johnson of the Washington Blade, Gilmartin was standing near the back of the White House briefing room while McEnany conducted a news conference for approximately 25 minutes. New York Times photographer Doug Mills, a board member of the White House Correspondents’ Association, pointed out to Gilmartin that there is a policy requiring mask-wearing in White House press areas.
At that point, per the pool report, a White House staffer “incredulously” asked, “Kayleigh’s husband?”
States race to craft their own economic relief plans, frustrated with federal inaction
Governors and state lawmakers across the country are racing to authorize millions of dollars in new coronavirus stimulus aid, aiming to plug gaping holes in their local economies before the end of the year.
The burst of activity has intensified in recent weeks after months of false starts in Washington, where congressional lawmakers repeatedly have failed to deliver additional support for a growing number of Americans who are still out of work, struggling to pay their bills or facing severe financial straits.
Michigan, for example, has sought to extend another round of enhanced payments to its unemployed residents. Minnesota has eyed one-time stimulus checks to locals under financial duress. And Colorado has mounted a wide-ranging effort to help its cash-starved workers and businesses, working on legislative proposals that could help cover rent payments, utility bills and other critical costs.
The covid-19 symptoms to watch out for
Symptoms of covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, can range from mild to severe. The most common include fever, a dry cough or shortness of breath, but there are other indications you could need to be tested or have a conversation with your doctor.
Not everyone experiences the same symptoms, and the order in which they appear can vary. Some people don’t show any symptoms — what health experts call “asymptomatic” cases — but still could spread the virus to others.
Although this list is not inclusive of every possible symptom, it includes what physicians and health experts have determined are the most common. Some of these symptoms will coincide with one another. Symptoms of a coronavirus infection can emerge anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.