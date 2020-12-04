That’s when Kimba lunged at Couser, sunk his teeth into the 69-year-old’s arm and “nearly tore it off at the shoulder,” Big Cat Rescue said in a statement.

AD

Upon hearing the attack, volunteers ran to Couser’s aid. The tiger dropped his grip and Couser fell away from the cage as her co-workers aimed to save her arm, using a belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before an ambulance arrived about 20 minutes later.

AD

She was taken to a hospital where she underwent surgery Thursday and is in “good condition,” NBC’s “Today” show reported. While she was able to move her fingers, her arm was broken in three places and her shoulder was “badly damaged,” the sanctuary said.

“Carole reminded everyone that this sort of tragedy can happen in the blink of an eye and that we cannot relax our guard for a second around these dangerous cat,” Big Cat Rescue said in a statement, referring to Baskin, an animal rights activist and the sanctuary’s founder.

Couser, who remained conscious after the attack, said she “wasn’t thinking” when she stuck her arm in, the statement said.

AD

Kimba is in a 30-day quarantine for precautionary reasons, according to the statement. The CDC could order him to be put down, but since the tiger’s vaccinations for rabies are up to date, the sanctuary is hopeful Kimba will be spared. Animal Defenders International rescued Kimba in 2018 from a circus in Guatemala and he then made his way to Big Cat Rescue in February 2019.

AD

“Candy does not want him to be killed for doing what comes naturally,” Big Cat Rescue said in a statement.

Big Cat Rescue and Baskin entered the national zeitgeist in late March, when the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” grew widespread attention as Americans were first settling into a new reality of the coronavirus pandemic.

The seven-part series followed Joseph Maldonado-Passage, widely known as Joe Exotic, and his tiger-breeding and private zoo operation in Oklahoma. Exotic is serving a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty on 19 charges. Nine of the counts are for violating the Endangered Species Act when he killed five tigers. He was also charged for organizing a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin, his sworn enemy.

AD

In an effort to stop people like Joe Exotic from breading and selling the animals, Baskin got involved with the Big Cat Public Safety Act. The bill bans the private ownership of tigers, cheetahs, lions, jaguars and cougars. It also limits contact between the public and animals, which would essentially prohibit cub petting operations. Hours after the attack on Thursday, the House passed the bill.

AD

“The fact that, despite our intense safety protocols and excellent record of safety, an injury like this can occur just confirms the inherent danger in dealing with these animals,” Big Cat Rescue said in the statement. The sanctuary added that legislature like the Big Cat Public Safety Act is essential to making sure that the animals are handled with care rather than being exploited.

The Big Cat Public Safety Act will now go to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) who will decide if the Chamber will vote on the bill.

In a meeting on Thursday with volunteers, which was recorded and posted on the sanctuary’s website, Baskin expressed her gratitude to the colleagues who rushed to help Couser.