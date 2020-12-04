Mnuchin says pandemic loan to Trump donor’s company ‘not the spirit and the intent’ of program
Rep. Jennifer Wexton and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin started off in agreement.
They were both disappointed in the $600 billion Main Street Lending Program created by the federal government earlier this year to help businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Less than $5 billion had gone out the door. Fewer than 500 companies had taken out loans, according to government data in early November. And Mnuchin recently announced his intention to wind down the program at year’s end.
But Wexton (D-Va.) wanted to ask Mnuchin about one loan in particular.
Biden taps Murthy as nation’s top doctor, offers Fauci key role as covid team takes shape
WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden has selected a close adviser to help lead the nation’s response to the coronavirus crisis, tapping a veteran of the Obama administration to serve as America’s top doctor as the country suffers from a surging pandemic.
Vivek H. Murthy, a former U.S. surgeon general, has been asked to reprise the role in an expanded version in the new administration, according to an individual familiar with the decision.
Murthy is expected to be part of a team of health-care officials charged with tackling the issue Biden has said would be his top priority upon taking office, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity because decisions have not been officially announced.
On Thursday, Biden told CNN that Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, would serve as a chief medical adviser and help his administration with its coronavirus response plan. Fauci, who served on President Trump’s coronavirus task force, has been attacked by the president in recent months as he has contradicted the White House’s message that the pandemic is under control and on the verge of disappearing.
Momentum builds for bipartisan $908 billion stimulus package as more GOP senators express support
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) spoke Thursday amid growing momentum for a targeted coronavirus relief deal, illustrating how Congress has snapped into action amid a surge in new cases and deaths.
They also discussed reaching a deal on a spending bill to avert a government shutdown on Dec. 11.
“We had a good conversation,” McConnell said after his discussion with Pelosi. “I think we’re both interested in getting an outcome, both on the [spending bill] and on a coronavirus package.”
Vaccines offer hope for end to pandemic, but brutal months lie ahead
Coronavirus vaccines are poised to be approved and distributed in the coming weeks in the United States, but that promising news comes amid record levels of infections and hospitalizations, with experts warning that the most brutal period of the pandemic lies ahead.
This is a split-screen moment: Progress on vaccines means people can now plausibly talk about what they will do when the pandemic is over. But with new infections topping 212,000 Thursday — another daily record, topping one set Wednesday — it won’t be over in a snap. This remains a dismal slog.
“The vaccine has not come in time to do much about the winter wave,” said Christopher Murray, director of the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. “Vaccination is coming too late even if we do a really great job of scale-up. It’s coming too late to do much by March 1, or really by April 1.” Only at that point, he added, will the widespread distribution of vaccines begin to crush the virus.