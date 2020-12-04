“Opposed!” a community member called out when the meeting chair asked whether anyone on the council disagreed with the decision.

Then a chorus of people began talking over each other in loud protest.

“You’re wrong, and you know it!” someone yelled.

“Y’all found every way to dance around it,” another person commented.

“You have a legal obligation to pursue justice,” a third added.

The tense meeting followed a request from Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, that a new prosecutor reopen the case to bring charges against the three Louisville officers who fired their weapons the night Taylor was killed during a narcotics raid. No one was directly charged in the killing, although a former officer faces three wanton endangerment charges for bullets that allegedly entered a neighbor’s apartment.

Despite additional support for a new prosecutor from protesters and two anonymous grand jurors in the case, the advisory council concluded that it did not have the authority to replace state Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R), who oversaw the investigation after a local commonwealth’s attorney recused himself.

“Quite simply put, we do not have the legal authority to fulfill the request that has been submitted,” council member Christopher Cohron, commonwealth’s attorney for Warren County, said at the meeting.

Cameron, who chairs the advisory council, did not attend the meeting. A representative from his office went in his place but left before the discussion of Palmer’s petition, said Lonita Baker, an attorney for Palmer.

Baker said she and her co-counsel plan to ask a court to weigh in on whether the advisory council does, in fact, have the authority to put a commonwealth’s attorney in the place of the attorney general. They argue that Cameron can be replaced because he was acting as a local prosecutor in the Taylor case and that he never should have taken the case himself.

Palmer’s attorneys are also considering filing an ethics complaint against Cameron with the Kentucky Bar Association to argue that he lied to the public and to Palmer by initially suggesting that the jurors were responsible for deciding not to bring additional charges, Baker said. Cameron later acknowledged that prosecutors had only recommended the wanton endangerment charges against fired detective Brett Hankison, who has pleaded not guilty.

“As an officer of the court, we have a duty of candor that he has just not upheld,” Baker said of Cameron. “And as prosecutors, we have the further obligation to victims of crime.”

Representatives for Cameron’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

In her application filed with the advisory council in October, Palmer argued that a new prosecutor was warranted because Cameron had refused grand jurors the right to bring charges reflecting their belief that the officers were not justified in firing the shots that killed Taylor. The revelation that Cameron had only recommended the wanton endangerment charges “calls into question whether we face a ‘stacked deck’ when the perpetrators are members of law enforcement,” Palmer wrote.

The two anonymous jurors backed Palmer’s demand, alleging that prosecutors denied them the right to see evidence they requested and that they should have been given the chance to consider charges against all three officers. Another anonymous juror told the Associated Press that prosecutors had wanted to give police “a slap on the wrist and close it up,” while a fourth juror has said they support the fact that “no additional charges were allowed” in the case.

In a recent report supporting the calls for a new prosecutor, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund argued that Cameron had “displayed an inappropriate bias in favor of the officers.”

Cameron has defended his handling of the case by saying his responsibility was to ask jurors only for indictments that could be proven. “Indictments obtained in the absence of sufficient proof under the law do not stand up and are not fundamentally fair to anyone,” he said in a statement in October.

Louisville police went to Taylor’s home shortly after midnight March 13 because, they say, they thought that Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency-room technician, was receiving packages connected to her ex-boyfriend’s alleged drug activity. The officers knocked several times, but whether they announced that they were law enforcement is disputed.

Police broke down the door with a battering ram, and Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot with a gun he owned legally. Walker has said he did not know it was officers entering the apartment.

Walker’s shot struck Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the leg, according to Cameron. Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove returned fire, striking Taylor six times.

Cameron has said Mattingly and Cosgrove were “justified” in shooting because Walker fired first.