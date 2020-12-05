Intensive care unit capacity in the San Joaquin Valley area, which comprises a dozen counties, has dipped to just 8.6 percent, state health officials announced Saturday. Southern California, which includes 11 counties, is at 12.5 percent. Under a plan announced this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), regions with less than 15 percent capacity must enact a stay-at-home order.
The Bay Area has not yet passed that benchmark, but many of its counties said Friday that they would move ahead with the renewed restrictions, arguing that they must act before hospitals are overwhelmed. Los Angeles County, where 10 million people live, has already enacted its own “safer at home” order banning gatherings with people outside one’s household, with limited exceptions for worship and protesting.
The rest of the state could follow with stay-at-home measures soon. ICU capacity in the Bay Area is at 21.7 percent, officials said Saturday, while Northern California is at 24.1 percent and the greater Sacramento region is at 21.4.
Under the stay-at-home orders outlined by Newsom, bars, hair salons, barber shops and more must close. Restaurants are limited to takeout or delivery. Retail stores will be limited to 20 percent capacity, and residents are told to stay home for all but essential activities. Schools can remain open.
The rules will take effect in the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions at 11:59 p.m. Sunday and stay in place at least three weeks. Most of the Bay Area’s orders will take effect Sunday, although Alameda County will wait until Monday and Marin County until Tuesday. The Bay Area’s new rules are set to last through at least early January.