Authorities returned Saturday night to find the bar’s windows covered and the door locked, New York City Sheriff Joseph Fucito said. But deputies concluded that patrons were sneaking in through the building next door to eat and drink. On the scene was Presti. When deputies tried to apprehend him, Fucito said, he ran.

Officials allege that Presti struck a sergeant “intentionally and with depraved indifference to human life,” plowing ahead in his turquoise Jeep as the officer clung on before a sheriff’s vehicle finally brought the vehicle to a halt.

“Whether it’s flouting public health laws or ramming a car into a deputy, this guy clearly has no regard for the lives of others,” tweeted Bill Neidhardt, press secretary for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).

Presti’s lawyer did not immediately respond to an inquiry Sunday, nor did the bar. But Mac’s Public House expressed outrage about Presti’s arrest in a Facebook post, saying law enforcement “swarm[ed] him” after the bar closed “like he is a violent felon who murdered someone!”

“He just finished working an 18 hour day to provide for his family and save our establishment!!!” the business wrote.

Presti was arraigned Sunday and released without a bond, said Ryan Lavis, a spokesman for the Richmond County district attorney. He is accused of reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing and assault with intent to cause physical injury, among many other offenses. Fucito said that other charges related to the bar’s continued operations this weekend are still pending.

The sergeant Presti allegedly struck was released Sunday morning from the hospital with two fractured tibias, Fucito said.

The incident follows mounting tensions about the bar’s operations amid renewed pandemic-era restrictions. New York has been seeing its highest levels of daily new coronavirus cases since the spring, when the state and particularly New York City were deadly hot spots. Daily deaths and current covid-19 hospitalizations in New York remain much lower than in the spring, but they are rising, as leaders nationwide grapple with strained health systems and resume or contemplate lockdowns.

Late last month, New York City health authorities ordered the bar closed, and the New York State Liquor Authority suspended Mac’s Public House’s license to sell alcohol after finding that the business was allowing patrons to eat and drink indoors. The bar is located in one of New York’s “orange zones,” where gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people, and restaurants and bars must stick to outdoor dining, takeout or delivery.

By Wednesday, with Mac’s Public House still defiant, New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker told the bar to close, too.

The penalties drew an outcry in Staten Island, a borough of New York City that is more friendly to President Trump and more skeptical of stiff measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. On Wednesday evening, hundreds gathered on Lincoln Avenue to support the bar, chanting “Open up!” and singing songs including Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

“The people have rights!” one protester yelled, according to the New York Daily News. “Open the door, I’m thirsty!”

This weekend, the bar was still drawing vocal support. People commented encouragingly below the bar’s Facebook post saying the business would reopen “with strict safety procedures in place.”

“We are in your corner,” one person wrote.“

"Kudos from Minnesota!” said another.

One person turned to all-caps: “LET’S TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK!”

After the bar’s update about Presti’s arrest, some less admiring comments appeared.

“What you failed to acknowledge,” someone wrote, “is that he ran over a deputy with his car trying to escape.”