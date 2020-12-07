Deriding mask-wearing, Steven LaTulippe has touted his credentials as a “practicing physician.” Last month, he urged Trump supporters gathered in Salem, Ore., to “take off the mask of shame” — though hardly a covered face was in sight — and said proudly, to claps and cheers, that none of his clinic staff wore the simple accessories shown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“And how many problems did we have in our clinic from that?” he asked. “Zero! Absolutely none.”

LaTulippe’s license to practice medicine has now been suspended.