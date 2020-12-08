January-April

How we began

There was before. And then there was after. It came clear to us in different ways, at different times.

Maybe it was seeing an early report of a mysterious virus in a city called Wuhan, whose name suddenly spiked in Google searches. Maybe it was learning about the first confirmed U.S. case in late January of what would later be known as covid-19 — a momentary distraction from the Senate trial that would eventually acquit the House-impeached President Trump. Maybe it took the telltale fever and gasping cough of a relative or friend to drive it home.

Nothing would be the same.

It happened with dizzying speed. Masks. Hand sanitizer. Trips canceled. Chasing rumors of toilet paper for sale. But something much deeper was taking hold. Vulnerability became the great leveler, a rare point of shared humanity as the pandemic widened.

The frightened eyes of a patient in northern Italy looked just the same as the frightened eyes in Seattle. The emptied offices and schools in Tokyo were little different from the retreat into self-isolation in New York. In languages around the world, the cheers and thank-you posters for the newfound heroes — from medical workers to grocery clerks — rang out with similar sincerity.

Everyone everywhere watched nervously as the numbers pushed higher. Feb. 3, nearly 20,000 confirmed cases worldwide. March 7, more than 106,000. March 26, a half-million and counting.

— Brian Murphy

May-August

How we adapted

A new lexicon for a changed world: social distancing, PPE, contact tracing, super spreaders, flattening the curve, the bubble. With each passing week, it became harder to remember when those words were strangers.

Spring rolled into summer. By now, it was painfully evident that the pandemic would not burn itself out. The warnings and appeals from public health officials took on greater urgency. Some used wartime analogies. Scenes around the world only backed that up.

The National Guard, wearing sky-blue masks and camouflage fatigues, helped bring bodies to makeshift morgues in New York. In France, military field hospitals took the overflow patients from packed covid wards. In mid-May, Anthony S. Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious-disease expert, warned against too quickly easing shutdowns and other measures. That could bring more “suffering and death,” he told lawmakers.

What once seemed temporary now did not. The reordering of life took on a long-haul feel: the shutdowns, the Zoom calls, home schooling, the sick and frail separated by glass barriers. Some places made headway, though, and offered hope. South Korea, New Zealand and other countries, with aggressive restrictions and political will, started to get a handle on cases.

Yet the 50 states, divided even on how to fight a common enemy, drifted deeper into crisis. On May 28 came a stunning tally: 100,000 covid-related deaths in the country. “A sobering development and a heart-breaking reminder of the horrible toll of this unprecedented pandemic,” said a statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That same day, protests spread across the United States and other countries after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was captured on video gasping for breath as a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck. Floyd’s name instantly became part of chants for others seen as victims of injustice and police brutality: Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta and more.

Meanwhile, in Michigan on May 28, a prayer service to “heal” the nation was held outside the Capitol in Lansing. A month earlier, armed demonstrators were on the same spot in a show of force against the state’s stay-at-home orders and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In the crowd that day were at least six people in a group later charged by federal and state prosecutors with plotting to kidnap Whitmer.

— Brian Murphy

September-December

How we endure

Our frailties and flaws were tested in other ways.

Monster typhoons — one in October with winds peaking at 195 mph — raked over the Philippines. The Atlantic churned up so many hurricanes and tropical storms that the names went deep into the Greek alphabet once the traditional letters were exhausted. Staggering wildfires from Colorado to California, another suspected sign of climate change, tore through wilderness and towns, leaving dozens dead and thousands displaced. In Beirut’s port, ammonium nitrate left unattended for years erupted in a fireball in August, killing over 200 and striking at the soul of a city already in economic free fall.

But the torments of 2020 showed us something else, too. Resilience rises.

Even as we crossed a once-unthinkable threshold in late September — 1 million dead globally from the pandemic — the trials for potential vaccines were showing promise. By late November, with data in hand, public health officials looked ahead to 2021 with some optimism that millions of doses from U.S. labs and elsewhere could finally help slow the death toll.

“The challenge before us right now is still immense and growing,” President-elect Joe Biden said less than a week after an election that brought a more than 65 percent turnout through a mix of votes cast by mail, dropped into ballot boxes and tallied after long waits in line. “And so is the need for bold action to fight this pandemic,” Biden continued.

The smaller battles can be just as necessary and powerful.

In Minneapolis, 78-year-old Mary Jo Copeland kept plugging away at Sharing and Caring Hands even as the charity was flooded with people needing meals or roofs over their heads in a pandemic-blasted economy. “You wouldn’t believe the power that a little kindness can have on people,” she told The Post’s Eli Saslow. In Italy, people under lockdown began to sing from their windows and balconies. That inspired others in places such as Dallas, where one apartment block joined in on Bill Withers’s classic “Lean on Me.”

Anthony S. Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert, took a tender moment to remind children they have nothing to fear from Santa. It turns out that St. Nick can’t bring the coronavirus along with his gifts, Fauci told USA Today. “Santa is exempt from this,” the doctor said, “because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity.”