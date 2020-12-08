HONG KONG — Hong Kong reinstated its tightest level of social distancing measures on Tuesday as the Chinese city tries to control a fourth wave of coronavirus cases.

The latest outbreak was traced to dance halls catering mostly to older, wealthy women who learn salsa, ballroom, cha-cha and other forms of dance from younger male instructors.

The city of 7.5 million has been reporting daily cases in excess of 100 — the highest since August. The wave has already prompted officials to close schools and encourage people to work from home — a source of frustration for many families who live in some of the world’s smallest apartments. A planned travel bubble with Singapore was postponed recently because of the surge in cases, while entertainment venues such as karaoke parlors and bars have been closed since last week.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s top local official, said Tuesday she had “no choice” but to close gyms, beauty salons, and end in-person dining at restaurants at 6 p.m.

The dance halls, however, are unaffected by the restrictions. Lam said last week that she had no way to close them because they were not regulated.

The pandemic has unfolded at a time of political turmoil in Hong Kong, where China has moved forcefully to stamp out pro-democracy protests and other anti-government dissent. Hong Kong officials have cited the virus as the justification for a ban on public gatherings of more than two people, and as the reason for postponing local elections for a year.