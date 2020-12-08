Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Through crinkly plastic, fierce embraces fight the loneliness of covid-19
VIRGINIA BEACH — Gary Witzenburg was stunned by what happened, wiping away tears with the back of his rough, 52-year-old hands as he sidestepped away afterward.
Same with his mother, Gay Dixon, a 76-year-old, hair-done, born and raised Southerner who dressed up in an unstructured blazer for the occasion and was so shocked by the way it went, she unleashed a streak of salty word. We’re not talking “darn” or “shucks.” She went all the way blue.
What happened? The mother and son hugged.
“I did not expect that,” Witzenburg said, after embracing his mom for the first time in 10 months, through a plastic “hugging wall” that the folks at Dixon’s senior community created. They clung to each other for hug after hug, both of them sobbing, Dixon cursing, the plastic shower curtain crackling.
Human touch has serious power, and while every touch between humans has the potential to transmit the coronavirus, the absence of touch is a slow, dull pain of its own.
Hong Kong ramps up restrictions as city battles to control fourth wave
HONG KONG — Hong Kong reinstated its tightest level of social distancing measures on Tuesday as the Chinese city tries to control a fourth wave of coronavirus cases.
The latest outbreak was traced to dance halls catering mostly to older, wealthy women who learn salsa, ballroom, cha-cha and other forms of dance from younger male instructors.
The city of 7.5 million has been reporting daily cases in excess of 100 — the highest since August. The wave has already prompted officials to close schools and encourage people to work from home — a source of frustration for many families who live in some of the world’s smallest apartments. A planned travel bubble with Singapore was postponed recently because of the surge in cases, while entertainment venues such as karaoke parlors and bars have been closed since last week.
Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s top local official, said Tuesday she had “no choice” but to close gyms, beauty salons, and end in-person dining at restaurants at 6 p.m.
The dance halls, however, are unaffected by the restrictions. Lam said last week that she had no way to close them because they were not regulated.
The pandemic has unfolded at a time of political turmoil in Hong Kong, where China has moved forcefully to stamp out pro-democracy protests and other anti-government dissent. Hong Kong officials have cited the virus as the justification for a ban on public gatherings of more than two people, and as the reason for postponing local elections for a year.
The city has reported about 7,000 cases and 112 deaths since the pandemic began.
What to know about getting tested for the coronavirus to travel
After months of staying at home in New York City during the pandemic, travel writer Sarah Khan called her general practitioner for advice on getting tested for the coronavirus before a potential train trip to see her aging parents.
For more than a week before taking off, Khan followed a strict self-quarantine at home, leaving only to take the coronavirus test at an urgent care clinic. The day after getting her negative test result, she left for Massachusetts, confident she wouldn’t be spreading the coronavirus onboard — but conscious that the risk for contracting it was still present.
“It’s obviously not foolproof,” Khan says. “You shouldn’t feel infallible from [a negative test]. But I do think that it’s an important step in our preplanning process now. Just like we have our packing list like, ‘Do I have my passport and everything?’ I feel like now would be like, ‘Did I take my covid test?’ ”
As hospitals reach capacity, Maryland launches central system to find available beds
When a middle-aged man with covid-19 arrived at a Western Maryland emergency room last week, the hospital had all the expertise and none of the space to treat him.
He had a history of heart trouble and was in severe respiratory distress. But a raging rural coronavirus outbreak had already filled all of UPMC Western Maryland’s ICU beds, an increasingly common scenario at emergency rooms across the country.
In most places, a medical staffer would have called hospital system after hospital system looking for an empty bed. But this man got sick the same week that Maryland launched a novel and centralized method to shuffle patients among increasingly swamped hospitals. After a single phone call, he was taken 125 miles from Cumberland to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, a transfer between hospitals that normally don’t coordinate.