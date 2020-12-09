Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
This TikTok dad missed flying so much that he bought airline seats for his house
At the beginning of the pandemic, some homebound theme park fans imagineered #HomemadeDisney “rides" in their living rooms. Some museum lovers replicated the world’s most famous art using household objects like toilet paper and towels (plus, occasionally, pets and children). And some once-frequent fliers turned toilet seats into airplane windows and “took off” with a little help from YouTube.
Now there’s Seattle-area dad Steve Simao — who missed traveling so much he bought Delta airplane seats for his house.
On his Instagram profile, Simao describes himself as a father, photographer and passionate traveler, in addition to being the vice president of sales at Windstar Cruises. But it’s his daughter’s TikTok account that alerted the public of his recent purchase.
Maryland schools chief urges systems to bring back small groups of students, despite virus surge
Maryland’s top education leader is pressing the state’s 24 school systems to consider bringing small groups of students back to campus despite surging coronavirus cases, citing intensive student needs and research that does not show major in-school spread of the virus.
State Superintendent Karen B. Salmon pointed to failing grades in school systems that rely on remote instruction, including those in suburban Montgomery County and Virginia’s Fairfax County, while also noting the mental health fallout for students and inequities for those most vulnerable.
“The research is not showing a consistent relationship between in-person K-through-12 schooling with appropriate safety measures and the spread of the coronavirus,” Salmon told the Maryland State Board of Education on Tuesday. “I . . . continue to encourage our school systems to bring small groups of students in for in-person instruction.”
Everything travelers need to know about vaccine passports
Since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, health and travel officials alike have pointed to vaccinations as the route back to unrestricted travel. Now, before a vaccine has become available in the United States, two apps that aim to verify travelers’ inoculation are taking off as verification for required test results and health waivers — with one expanding to five airlines’ U.S. routes this month.
But what is a vaccine passport, and how will it be utilized for a safe return to travel? Here’s what experts say the programs aim to accomplish, what their limitations are and where they are already used.