But state lawmakers received a different message.

Mississippi Today reported on Monday that the governor’s office has sent state and district officials invitations to at least three different holiday parties at the governor’s mansion in the coming days, despite widespread bans on large get-togethers in the state.

As of Wednesday morning, Reeves’s executive order for 54 of the 82 counties requires people to wear masks and prohibits gatherings of groups larger than 20 people indoors and 50 people outdoors where social distancing is not an option. That rule applies to Hinds County, where the governor’s mansion in Jackson is located.

It is unclear how many people were invited to the parties and how many plan to attend. There are 112 members of the state House and 52 state Senators, and Reeves is planning parties for both groups, Mississippi Today reported.

In a statement to Mississippi Today on Tuesday, a spokesman for the governor said that the events will follow Reeves’s executive orders.

“The Governor and first lady have canceled or delayed many mansion events this year including the 1st Friday Christmas Candlelighters event and their daughter’s 16th birthday party, and have only continued with those events that can be conducted safely,” Bailey Martin said.

Reeves isn’t alone among government officials hosting holiday parties during the pandemic. The State Department and the White House are also pushing forward with several holiday parties this year, with at least 25 of the events occurring indoors despite warnings from the nation’s own public health officials.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan, are hosting an indoor Christmas party on Dec. 15 with hundreds of guest, The Washington Post reported. A spokesperson for the department said they planned to enforce social distancing and enforce mask-wearing — a requirement that would prove troublesome given the food and drinks that will be served

On Tuesday, President Trump defended the parties, saying that the White House had reduced the number of events and that some attendees were taking safety precautions.

“I see a lot of people at the parties wearing masks, and I would say that I look out at the audience at those parties, and we have a lot of people wearing masks, and I think that’s a good thing,” Trump told reporters at the covid vaccine summit.

But some fallout from the White House’s parties has already begun. On Tuesday, the Trump campaign announced that Jenna Ellis, one of the president’s legal advisers who attended a White House Christmas party on Friday, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Ellis was not wearing a mask at the event, according to Politico. Ellis recently worked closely with Trump’s personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, who tested positive earlier this week.

Nationally, numerous elected officials have been accused of violating their own coronavirus restrictions. Days before the mayor of Austin instructed his constituents to avoid traveling and socializing, he hosted his daughter’s 20-person wedding and then took a private jet to Mexico with eight wedding guests. Similarly, several prominent California Democrats offered warnings about dining out and attending parties only to do so themselves.

News about the Reeves’s holiday parties comes as cases surge in Mississippi. In the past week, new daily reported cases went up more than 20 percent and deaths rose more than 73 percent, according to The Washington Post’s coronavirus tracker. Since the beginning of December, new daily cases have hovered between 1,400 and 2,500 in the state. So far Mississippi has seen more than 167,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths.

Health officials in Mississippi have criticized Reeves for his response to the virus. On Dec. 1, he rejected a push to reinstate a statewide mask order, despite its effectiveness during the summer. Instead he pushed forward with a county-by-county mandate.

Reeves’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democratic state Rep. Christopher Bell told WAPT that he received an invitation to the holiday party for members of the House, but declined to attend. Bell said that given how rapidly the virus is spreading in the state, he felt going to the event would go against the directives of health officials.

“We didn’t follow what Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Dr. Fauci had recommended for us to do, which was socially distance, no gatherings of 50 or more individuals,” Bell said, referring to the state’s health officer and Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert. “I have the same concerns today with respect to this Christmas party.”

When the state hit a record of daily cases on Dec 2., Dobbs tweeted that Mississippians should avoid gatherings like parties. That same day, Reeves attended an in-person fundraiser on his behalf hosted by the chief executive of Mississippi’s largest hospitals, according to Mississippi Today.