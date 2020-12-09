“The officer was repeatedly telling her to back up and, you know, disarm herself. And of course she refused to,” Mike Sparber, the Spokane County Jail director, told reporters. “The officer ultimately ended up defending his life.”

King’s family and local civil rights advocates, though, are questioning why an armed guard inside a jail had to resort to lethal force against a 70-year-old woman, even if she had a knife.

“A 70-year-old woman who weighs 110 pounds probably isn’t a threat to a corrections officer who knows how to handle prisoners,” her nephew, Jack King, told the Spokesman-Review on Tuesday.

More than two dozen Spokane leaders and advocacy groups, including Kurtis Robinson, president of the Spokane NAACP, signed a letter alleging that the guard failed to follow jail procedures and arguing that Nancy King’s death shows the county has a “blatant disregard for the personal rights and safety of those within the corrections system.”

“There is no justification that can be given to validate this murder,” said the letter, issued on Saturday. “Spokane County officers are equipped with stun guns and should be well-trained in de-escalation techniques and prepared to use them before firing shots.”

The case is the latest this year to highlight questions about how law enforcement officers handle mentally ill subjects. Nationally, police have fatally shot more than 1,300 people in the midst of mental health crises in the past six years, The Washington Post reported. National protests erupted in September when video was released of Daniel Prude dying in police custody in Rochester, N.Y., after officers placed a hood over the Black man’s head as he suffered a mental breakdown.

Before her death, King had long battled alcoholism and mental illness, her nephew said. The Spokane native “always seemed to struggle to keep jobs and to relate to people on a personal level,” Jack King told the Spokesman-Review.

About five years ago, she argued about money with other family members, eventually leaving her nursing home and breaking off contact with relatives, Jack King said. Her family wasn’t even certain that she was still alive — until the medical examiner contacted them this week with news about her fatal shooting.

Jack King said he’s not certain why his aunt, who he said may have been homeless, went to the downtown facility on Friday.

“I almost wonder if she just wanted to get arrested,” he told KHQ-TV. “I don’t know. I really think she was struggling with emotional or mental issues.”

Nancy King entered a foyer and pushed a buzzer around 7:50 p.m., the county said in a news release. When a receptionist inside couldn’t figure out what she needed and she began banging on a locked door, a sergeant responded, Sparber said, per jail policy.

After the officer, who hasn’t been identified, shot King multiple times, the Spokane Fire Department responded to the incident and pronounced her dead on the scene.

In their letter, local advocates questioned whether the guard followed state-mandated de-escalation techniques before shooting King and questioned why she was allowed into the locked lobby with a knife in the first place.

“This makes it glaringly obvious that proper procedure was not followed by the Spokane County Jail,” the letter said.

King’s nephew also called on the Washington State Patrol, which is investigating her death, to consider whether the jail’s rules were followed.