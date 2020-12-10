The pandemic’s new heights in the United States came as Britain began to distribute the Pfizer/BioNTech two-dose coronavirus vaccine which Canada approved Wednesday. An advisory panel will meet Thursday to decide whether to recommend the Food and Drug Administration approve the vaccine in the United States.
House approves one-week spending bill as stimulus talks drag on
The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a one-week extension in funding for the federal government, a move aimed at giving lawmakers more time to hammer out agreements on spending bills and emergency economic relief.
Congressional leaders advanced the short-term extension in federal funding as negotiations over an emergency economic relief package appeared to falter and prospects of a major breakthrough dimmed. The measure passed by a 343-to-67 vote.
The short-term spending bill is now expected to quickly move to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has signaled he will hold a vote ahead of Friday’s deadline. If President Trump doesn’t sign the measure into law by midnight on Friday, a government shutdown would commence on Saturday morning.
Amid college basketball’s pandemic ‘mess,’ calls for pausing the season grow louder
Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski swore he was not making excuses Tuesday night after his team had suffered its second nonconference loss at home, the first time that’s happened in one season since 1982-83. But he nonetheless raised the question after the Blue Devils’ 15-point loss to Illinois: whether college basketball teams should be playing amid a national coronavirus spike that is causing games to be canceled and teams to scramble on a daily basis.
“I don’t think it feels right to anybody,” Krzyzewski, major college basketball’s all-time leader in career victories, told reporters.
In mid-September, about six months after the cancellation of the 2020 men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments, the NCAA announced that this year’s college basketball season would begin Nov. 25 with teams allowed to play 27 games, at most.
A handful of Division I programs opted to cancel their men’s and women’s seasons. But dozens of teams that have played on have had to pause their seasons because of positive coronavirus tests.
How will the covid-19 vaccines affect your travel?
The news about coronavirus vaccines has given travelers hope that the pandemic will end in the foreseeable future and they’ll be able to hit the road. But how will the vaccines affect your travel next year?
In the short term, experts say, not much. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans to avoid traveling for the holidays. Quarantines and other restrictions will probably last through the middle of next year as the vaccine is distributed. Leisure travel might resume later in 2021, and even then it is unlikely to return to normal.
Still, travelers are optimistic.
“The promising reports about two early covid-19 vaccines are music to travelers’ ears,” says Lisa Lee, a research professor in Virginia Tech’s Department of Population Health Sciences and a former CDC official. But she doesn’t expect authorities to have fully distributed the vaccine until mid-2021 at the absolute earliest. So what to do in the meantime?