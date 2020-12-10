The two women, and a man who later came to their rescue, managed to de-escalate the situation. But before police responded, he appeared to have started a fire inside the office, the Spokesman-Review reported.

The women, whom Bishop declined to name for safety reasons, were unharmed, but the organization’s offices were significantly damaged by the blaze, Bishop said. The unidentified man was arrested by the Spokane Police Department after he left the office, the local paper reported.

Police later said they did not find an explosive device and have not given any details about a motive behind the incident, according to the Spokesman-Review. But leaders of the Spokane County Democrats told The Washington Post they’re certain the attack was politically motivated.

“This is the first time in my memory of the party that there’s been such a credible threat that has been carried out,” Bishop said.

The incident comes after elected officials in at least seven states have warned about the threat of escalating violence as President Trump attempts to overturn the election results with baseless fraud claims defeated in multiple states. On Saturday, armed protesters massed outside of the Michigan secretary of state’s house in an incident that other officials described as “terrorizing” her family. Last week, a Georgia elected official warned that “someone’s going to get killed” over the election rhetoric.

“Anyone expressing or working on political issues should not be subject to violence in any way,” said Tina Podlodowski, the chair of the Washington state Democratic Party, in an interview Wednesday. “Sadly, Democratic Party organizations have been subject to this sort of harassment quite a bit since Donald Trump took office.”

Some local Republicans left politics aside and condemned the attack. “No one should be targeted with violence because of their political beliefs,” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R) told the Spokesman-Review. “As I have said many times before, we must all unite in standing against hate and violence of any kind,” she said.

The tense encounter began around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the office in Spokane, Wash., when the man, who wore a face mask and carried a large backpack, knocked on the organization’s door, which was locked, Bishop said. One of the women working in the reception area cracked the door open.

The man pushed inside the office before taking out a piece of paper from a plastic box inside his backpack, according to Bishop. This was his manifesto, he announced. He asked the woman to spread it on social media and demanded to speak to the leader of the party, she added.

Then, he said, “And also, I don’t want to hurt anybody but I do have a bomb,” while holding out a small box that had wires connected to his backpack, Bishop told The Post.

“He was holding the box very gingerly, like he was afraid to set it off,” she said.

In the confusion of the moment, the woman only saw a few words on the manifesto, including “Democrats” and “Republicans,” Bishop said.

Unaware of what was going on, the other volunteer who was in another room walked into the reception area, Bishop said. The man then approached the second woman and repeated the same message, alerting her of the bomb and the manifesto.

At some point, one of the two women managed to leave the office to alert the rest of the building and seek help, Bishop said. Then, a teamster who was in the building walked in and kept the man at ease before the police arrived minutes later. Both women managed to escape through the back door, Bishop added.

When the police arrived, Bishop said, they found a fire inside the office that appears to have been started by the man after everyone else had escaped. Police later arrested the man who walked out of the office on his own, the Spokesman-Review reported.

Bishop said she can’t say specifically what motivated the man until police give more information about his manifesto.