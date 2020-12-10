It is another “first” for Harris, who will become the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to serve in the nation’s second-highest office.

“The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic,” the magazine’s editor in chief, Edward Felsenthal, said in a video announcing the pick. “Person of the Year is not just about the year that was, but about where we’re headed.”

The pair was chosen over a list of finalists that included President Trump, racial justice protesters, front-line health-care workers and Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist.

“The next four years are going to be an enormous test of them and all of us to see whether they can bring about the unity they’ve promised,” Felsenthal said.

Biden and Harris are set to enter the White House after a turbulent year that has upended the United States, with an economic recession, a reckoning over racial injustice and the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 291,000 people nationwide.

With Trump still refusing to concede the election, they will also assume leadership of a country polarized by deep political divisions.

Asked by Felsenthal in the announcement video whether the United States is at a “do-or-die moment for democracy,” Biden replied that the country had just passed such a juncture.