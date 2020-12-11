Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Jobless claims spiked in the U.S. last week, with 853,000 people seeking new benefits
The number of new unemployment claims rose sharply to 853,000 last week, an increase of 137,000 from the week before, another sign of the toll the pandemic is taking on the labor market.
The number of claims leaped over 800,000 for the first time since the week ended Oct. 10, when they came in at 842,000. It was the largest number since mid-September.
A spike in coronavirus cases in the United States has rattled large parts of the economy in recent weeks.
Bowl season during the coronavirus: Fewer fans, fewer festivities and shorter trips
Like its regular season counterpart, college football’s bowl season has seen its fair share of atrophy because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ten bowl games have been canceled so far, with another two moved to different cities. That leaves 33 still standing. (See the full schedule and list of canceled games below.)
The games will feel different, too, and not just because fan attendance will be either prohibited or severely curtailed.
Vaccine politics, skewed by Trump’s polarizing approach, will complicate Biden’s path to a unified pandemic response
Cold, hard science powered the race that produced the first coronavirus vaccine, expected to win clearance imminently after gaining a positive vote from a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee Thursday night. The challenge next moves to more-fraught terrain — getting impatient Americans to understand that, while a vaccine is here, most will have to wait.
Hospital systems are experiencing a surge of covid-19 this month, and it will almost certainly take several months or longer in 2021 before people can resume their pre-pandemic lives. Indeed, now is the time to be more careful than ever.
President Trump’s erratic, unrealistic and untruthful leadership during the U.S. pandemic response left the country poorly prepared for the concerted fight needed to vanquish the coronavirus and vulnerable to a winter spike in cases and deaths, according to experts on pandemic leadership and mass psychology.
Economic relief talks in disarray as congressional bickering intensifies
Congressional bickering over a new economic relief package escalated Thursday as lawmakers traded blame and put negotiations over critical legislation on the brink of collapse.
And the finger-pointing even threatened to imperil a must-pass spending bill in the Senate, as lawmakers were still unsure whether they would be able to pass a measure by a deadline Friday night to avert a government shutdown.
The worsening situation came as multiple lawmakers appeared to be pursuing conflicting goals, with little time to sort out disagreements. The House passed a spending bill Wednesday to fund the government for one week and avoid a shutdown deadline Friday night. The Senate must pass an identical bill — and have President Trump sign it — to avoid a shutdown, but as of Thursday afternoon, lawmakers still weren’t sure how to do that with unanimous consent.