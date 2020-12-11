In a poll by AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research only 35 percent of Americans supported reparations, but among those ages 18 to 29 the number rose to 45 percent. Darity, professor of public policy, African American studies and economics at Duke University, and Mullen, a writer, folklorist and lecturer, spent 10 years researching and writing the book. The authors, who are married, talked to About US about why reparations are necessary and how they would work. This conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

You write in incredible detail about the history of slavery and racial discrimination to make the case for reparations.

Darity: Essentially, the structure of the book is about three phases of atrocities or injustices that have taken place since the Republic was formed in 1776. In a portion of the book we actually talked about what happened in the Colonial Period as well, because that was a prelude to that history. This would include slavery, obviously, but we’re emphatic that the case that we build for reparations for Black American descendants of slavery is not exclusively for slavery.

We are frequently somewhat repulsed by the phrase “slavery reparations.” In our discussion, slavery is the first phase of the atrocities that are relevant to the case for reparations, but that’s followed by nearly a century of legal apartheid in the United States, the Jim Crow period. And the third period is the aftermath of the passage of the Civil Rights legislation in the 1960s where we still have mass incarceration, police executions of unarmed Blacks, ongoing discrimination in housing, credit and employment.

And then the other feature that we give emphasis to is the existence of the enormous racial wealth disparity where Black Americans constitute 13 percent of the nation’s population [but] only possess about 2½ percent of the nation’s wealth. That corresponds to a $850,000 deficit between the average Black and White household in terms of mean wealth. So, this staggering differential is what we think has to be bridged by an appropriate reparations plan.

Mullen: I want to talk a bit about the Jim Crow period so you will know what was happening at the end of the Civil War. The newly emancipated slaves had been promised 40-acre land grants, and the process actually started while Abraham Lincoln was alive. So, 40,000 emancipated slaves settled on 400,000 acres of land and they had begun to develop those crops. In fact, the experiments had taken place in Port Royal, South Carolina, were phenomenally successful, just a tremendous amount of industry by the formerly enslaved. And the profit margins on the crops that they sold to the government were quite high. That was not allowed to continue and the land that those 40,000 emancipated Blacks [was] virtually given back to the former Confederates. And then President Andrew Johnson, who succeeded Abraham Lincoln when he was assassinated, proceeded to dismantle the whole program. So, the economic success was taken away from Black folks at this point. And at the same time, we know that White Americans were eligible to receive 160-acre land grants, and this also included immigrants from Europe to the U.S. Anyone who had not raised war arms against the Union during the war was eligible for these land grants.

This is the beginning of the racial wealth gap. There are White families today that are still benefiting from that program. This program lasted over 76 years and 1.5 million households were afforded those land grants and that translates to about 46 million people today. Twenty-five percent of the U.S. population over the age of 24 are still benefiting.

Discuss some the atrocities committed by White Americans against Black Americans.

Darity: Reparations are 135 years overdue. The history is something that a lot of us are not really aware of. One of the things we attempted to do is to lay out that history so the readers can see this is not something that just happened as a consequence of our awareness of the horrors of George Floyd. These atrocities have been happening to Black people for a very long time.

Mullen: Some of the events include the huge riot that happened in 1921 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when 35 blocks of the Black business district were destroyed and burned to the ground. There’s the 1898 massacre in Wilmington, North Carolina, where Blacks and Whites were co-governing, and you had Black people who had been legally elected to office. But at a certain point Whites decided that this was not something that was going to continue. So, they systematically attacked Black entrepreneurs and burned down huge numbers of blocks of the Black community and basically destroyed the Black community. And then we move to another period when there’s a tremendous amount of upheaval in 1919 when there were more than 18 months of continuous battles, Whites coming into Black communities and basically destroying them.

Darity: It’s probably hard to describe them as battles because they were pretty one-sided, and the violence was coming from one side.

Mullen: Blacks were outnumbered and didn’t have legal protection. In places like Elaine, Arkansas, hundreds of Black people were killed by Whites in that massacre. There are a number of places, like Rosewood, Florida, and Ocoee, Florida, where the incidents that sparked the riots was Black people attempting to exercise their legal right to vote and Whites assuring that that was not going to happen. All of these things come together to create the urgency.

You say that though city and state governments and corporations were complicit, the federal government should be responsible for actually paying reparations.

Mullen: For us, the primary goal of reparations is the elimination of the racial wealth gap. We’re talking about a sum of money to the tune of $10 to $12 trillion. We know that if you take all the budgets of all the cities and all the states in the country then we’re talking about $3.5 trillion. At a minimum, that would be $7 trillion short to cover the debt.

Darity: The federal government is responsible either by approval and sanctioning or by turning a blind eye to all of the atrocities that are relevant to the case of reparations. As a consequence, we treat the federal government as the culpable party and it’s the party that you make pay the debt.

We don’t disapprove of the notion of individuals or specific organizations, whether it’s colleges or universities or corporations engaging in acts of atonement. But we do disapprove of them calling that reparations, because for us reparations are critically focused on the elimination of the racial wealth differential in the United States by building Black assets up to the pretax level of assets held by White households in the United States. And we think the federal government is best suited to it and it is the federal government that bears the responsibility.

How would someone qualify for reparations under your program?

Mullen: In terms of eligibility, we established two criteria, a lenient standard and an identity standard. An individual would need to prove that they were descended from at least one person who was enslaved in the United States. And in terms of the identity standard, this individual would need to have self-identified as Black, African American or Negro at least 12 years prior to the enactment of a study commission on reparations.

You endorse payments to only Black American who are descendants of slavery?

Darity: Our plan is specific to descendants of persons who were enslaved in the United States. Other communities have a case for reparations, but other Black immigrant communities don’t have a case against the United States. Their cases should be directed towards the nations that colonized them.

How would those payments be made?

Mullen: We want to see reparations target the elimination of the racial wealth gap, completely, and to do that within a decade. Direct payments are really important when we have examined successful reparations commission efforts around the world. When you look at the Holocaust and the Jews who received reparations, some of those payments are still taking place. When it comes to the United States, in the case of the Japanese Americans who were wrongfully incarcerated during World War II, the Commission on Wartime Relocation also recommended direct payments. The United States made $20,000 payments available to just under 120,000 Japanese Americans. Closer to present, in the case of the 9/11 attacks, direct payments were made to those survivors and the families of the victims.

Darity: It’s pretty straightforward. People would have to have accounts established for them. The federal government would transfer that sum of money into their accounts. They could do it by making direct cash transfers, but there are other ways to make direct payments. You could have trust accounts established or other types of endowments, or you could have a combination of trust accounts and cash payments. There are a variety of options, but we prioritize direct payments regardless of the specific form that they might take.

Where would the money come from?

Darity: We now know that in both the Great Recession and the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis, the government can spend a huge sum of money overnight, without even increasing taxes. So that’s what we propose in our book, that the federal government engage in this expenditure without necessarily raising taxes, either by direct action on the part of the Department of Treasury or by the companion work that could be done by the Federal Reserve, which also has virtually an unlimited untapped source of spending power. The key issue that we raised in the book is the fact that the important barrier to additional federal spending is the inflation risk. You can design the program so that you can minimize inflation as a consequence of the expenditure. Then, if that’s the case, you could engage in additional deficit spending and fund this. One other note here is an increase in the deficit does not necessarily have to involve an increase in the national debt. So, deficits without increased indebtedness are virtually nothing to worry about.

How optimistic are you that we will actually see reparations?

Mullen: Clearly, reparations will not happen unless White people in this country want to make it happen. People do change their minds. And we certainly have heard in conversations, over the past six months, more and more people saying now we have a better understanding of our own history. We recognize that a lot of the thoughts, ideas and values that we held were formed with imperfect information. And once you know your history, once you see what is happening to Black Americans every day, it’s hard to unsee it. The quest for reparations has a lot of challenges, but there’s also a tremendous amount of promise, and many Americans want to be a part of that. That’s what’s behind my encouragement, seeing how many people want to be a part of radical change.