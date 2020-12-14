Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Covid’s U.S. toll: Nearly 300,000 dead and a stalemate between fatalism and hope
In April, the deadliest month of the pandemic, an elderly New Yorker in assisted living couldn’t grasp why she was suddenly forbidden to see her friends. In May, two sisters in Michigan, one Republican and the other a Democrat, watched their aged parents suffer from covid-19 and wondered why so many people refused to cover their faces against the virus.
In Florida in October, with 200,000 Americans already dead, a strong young man questioned how dire — how real — the whole crisis was. In wintry South Dakota last month, as the coronavirus hit home with an icy clarity, a man who understood the risk chose not to wear a mask. He just didn’t like being told what to do, his family said.
That man in South Dakota is dead. So is the young man in Florida. And the elderly parents in Michigan and the great-grandmother in New York. Nearly 300,000 Americans have now died of covid-19 — 50,000 of them in the past four weeks.
Trump overturns plan to have White House officials be among the first to receive vaccine
President Trump said late Sunday that he was overturning a controversial plan to have White House officials be among the first Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, hours after it was announced publicly.
Earlier on Sunday, the New York Times first reported that senior Trump administration officials would receive some of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which are otherwise reserved for front line health-care workers. The plans were confirmed by other news outlets, including The Washington Post, and in a statement by National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot, who said that senior government officials in all three branches would “receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy.”
Many critics immediately cried foul, pointing out that Trump, along with top members of his administration, has repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic while ignoring public health authorities’ requests to wear masks and avoid large gatherings. While it wasn’t clear if he was directly addressing that criticism, Trump on Sunday night tweeted that people who work in the White House “should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary.”
“I have asked that this adjustment be made,” he added.
Trump also said in the tweet that he is “not scheduled to take the vaccine” but looks forward to “doing so at the appropriate time.” Several former presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — have already volunteered to be vaccinated on live television or in a public setting to build trust and confidence in the vaccine.
Coronavirus vaccines can have side effects. That typically means they’re working.
The new coronavirus vaccine appears to be stunningly effective — blocking serious illness entirely in randomized trials — and it has passed strict safety reviews and won emergency authorization from regulators in the United States and several other countries so far.
“I feel like we’re doing something historic, and there’s multiple vaccines, and we should be able to lick this,” said immunologist Stanley Perlman of the University of Iowa, who is also a member of the advisory panel that voted Thursday to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
But he acknowledged he is concerned about potential side effects that may not yet have been identified.
“I worry about something coming up that we don’t know anything about. The unknown,” he said.
As coronavirus vaccine begins to roll out, FDA seeks to reassure the public on safety
Officials at the Food and Drug Administration, which authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use Friday night, took steps Saturday to try to reassure the public that the vaccine was safe and that its clearance was not driven by politics.
They also said that, as a precaution, health-care sites administering the shots would be equipped with safety equipment to treat potential severe allergic reactions.
At a news conference, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said he would “absolutely” get the vaccine as soon as he is eligible.
Hahn denied, as he did Friday, that the White House had threatened his job if the agency didn’t move quickly on the vaccine. The Washington Post reported Friday that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows called Hahn on Friday morning to warn him to be ready to submit his resignation if the agency didn’t clear the shots by the end of the day, according to multiple people knowledgeable about the situation.
D.C. publishes reams of coronavirus data. Some say it brings more questions than answers.
The District of Columbia is sharing more information than ever about the spread of the novel coronavirus. With a click of a button, you can pore over reams of data about what sort of people are testing positive, in which neighborhoods, after participating in what activities, and more.
With those details, however, come new questions about how the city is calculating the numbers and whether the data is guiding sound public policy.
For example, contact-tracing data published Monday indicated that dining out remains a common activity among those who go on to test positive for the virus, while fewer than 1 percent of all coronavirus patients had been to a gym or played a sport before they got sick. On the same day, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) banned high school sports and affirmed her recent decision to keep indoor dining open but shut down indoor fitness classes.