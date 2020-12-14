President Trump said late Sunday that he was overturning a controversial plan to have White House officials be among the first Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, hours after it was announced publicly.

Earlier on Sunday, the New York Times first reported that senior Trump administration officials would receive some of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which are otherwise reserved for front line health-care workers. The plans were confirmed by other news outlets, including The Washington Post, and in a statement by National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot, who said that senior government officials in all three branches would “receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy.”

Many critics immediately cried foul, pointing out that Trump, along with top members of his administration, has repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic while ignoring public health authorities’ requests to wear masks and avoid large gatherings. While it wasn’t clear if he was directly addressing that criticism, Trump on Sunday night tweeted that people who work in the White House “should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary.”

“I have asked that this adjustment be made,” he added.