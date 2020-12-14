A dramatic video taken by a witness shows several people lying on the ground as the suspect stands in front of the cathedral’s main entrance, dressed in a black jacket and a white baseball hat, holding one gun in each hand and shouting “kill me, kill me!” while a New York Police Department officer sheltering behind a garbage can urges him to drop his weapon.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a news briefing Sunday night that an officer and a detective who were on the scene, as well as a sergeant located nearby, responded immediately and engaged the suspect in what he called a “heroic” act, firing at him 15 times.

The man was struck in the head at least once and taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Shea said.

“It is by the grace of God today that we don’t have anyone struck,” he said, adding that the motive remains unknown and that the incident will be further investigated as officers gather more evidence and witness accounts.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, as well as a backpack believed to belong to the suspect, which had a container of gasoline, rope, wire and multiple knives, Shea said.

The suspect has been tentatively identified and has a long criminal history, the police said, but no other details were released.

The video that captured the fatal incident was taken by Steven Wilson who attended the concert with his wife and other family members. When the man fired his gun, they took shelter behind a car. He then took out his phone and started recording the scene, according to his Facebook post.

The footage showed more than a dozen police officers cautiously approaching the cathedral’s doorsteps, some of them hiding behind garbage pails and light posts, all pointing their weapons at the suspect who after some moments is seen lying on the ground.

“Don’t move, don’t move,” several officers yelled.

“It went on for what seemed like a long time, but it was probably a few minutes. The cops took him out, thank goodness,” Wilson wrote.

“2020, the year where the hits just keep on comin’!”

The shooting took place on the steps of the historical cathedral, in the first public event since the coronavirus pandemic hit the city, according to the New York Post.

The church said on Facebook: “Our Carols for the Community event this afternoon was interrupted by an armed individual, who set off a round of gunfire into the air from our front steps.