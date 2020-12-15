Please Note

The death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 in the United States on Monday, a somber milestone that came on an otherwise celebratory day as health workers around the country received the first doses of a long-awaited vaccine.

Here are some significant developments:
  • Federal officials said Monday that they expect 20 million Americans to get the first of two required vaccine doses by the end of the year.
  • A bipartisan group of lawmakers released two coronavirus aid bills — priced at $748 billion and $160 billion, respectively — in the latest attempt to get a divided Congress to agree on an economic stimulus package.
  • Scientists in Europe have found that certain gene variants are linked to severe covid-19 infections, suggesting that genetic makeup plays a role in why some patients experience worse symptoms than others.
  • A Utah mink is the first known case of a wild animal being infected with the coronavirus, according to the USDA.
  • More than 16.5 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed in the United States since February. At least 72.8 million cases have been reported worldwide.

5:16 a.m.
‘The weapon that will end the war’: First coronavirus vaccine shots given outside trials in U.S.

By Ben Guarino, Ariana Eunjung Cha, Josh Wood and Griff Witte

NEW YORK — With a quick jab to a nurse’s left deltoid, America entered a new phase in its fight against the coronavirus on Monday.

The injection to Sandra Lindsay’s arm at Long Island Jewish Medical Center made her the first American to receive the coronavirus vaccine outside a clinical trial. The small dose of mRNA represented a giant leap in efforts to beat back the virus, a moonshot worth of hope amid a pandemic that has infected more than 16 million and killed more than 300,000 nationwide.

Vaccinations rolled out across the country Monday, with doctors and nurses at hospitals nationwide injecting one another as part of a federal plan to prioritize front line health-care workers. Some said they had dedicated the experience to the patients they had lost, or to family members they had seldom seen as they battled around-the-clock to save others.

5:12 a.m.
Catholic parishioners gave more money to churches that went online during quarantine than to those that did not

By Michelle Boorstein

The coronavirus shutdown is affecting giving to Catholic parishes around the country in dramatically different ways, data shows, with some expected to see their offertory — parishioners’ donations, typically given at weekly services — down 50 percent, while others have had an increase. A study says a big factor is whether parishes switched to online services or decided to wait the virus out.

How restrictions on indoor gatherings will affect U.S. houses of worship of all kinds has been a question from the start of the pandemic, and with limits on the size of services and reopen dates varying by region, it has been hard to see a clear trend. However, many faith leaders worry that Americans who get out of the habit of attending regular in-person worship will simply stop altogether. That’s especially a concern for Catholics, who more than other faiths depend on in-person, pass-the-basket donations. Other experts see spikes in Americans experimenting and becoming connected virtually to new services and believe that could drive interest — and money — into religious institutions in the future.

5:11 a.m.
Momentum grows on Capitol Hill for economic relief package as bipartisan group releases two bills

By Jeff Stein, Mike DeBonis and Seung Min Kim

A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday released two bills they said would provide the nation with emergency economic relief as senior congressional officials sounded more hopeful about the odds of approving new relief than they have in weeks.

The bipartisan group unveiled one $748 billion package that includes new unemployment benefits, small business aid and other programs that received broad bipartisan support. The second bill includes the two provisions most divisive among lawmakers — liability protections for firms and roughly $160 billion in aid for state and local governments — with the expectation that both could be excluded from a final deal to secure passage of the most popular provisions. This second bill could end up falling out of the final deal if lawmakers don’t rally around it amid broad opposition among Democrats to approving the liability shield.

The progress in the bipartisan group’s work comes as congressional leaders indicated momentum for quickly approving some sort of economic relief package before lawmakers leave for Christmas recess.