Meanwhile, he was also taking it to the courts, suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and calling on judges to force him into issuing a statewide stay-at-home order and closing all beaches.

But after that case and an appeal were both dismissed earlier this year, the governor’s lawyers have recently urged an appeals court to sanction Uhlfelder. His lawsuit against DeSantis, they argue, was a form of “empty political posturing” that “warrants repercussions.”

“The many hours spent by this Court and the attorneys of the Executive Office of the Governor on this appeal could have been spent on innumerable other pressing matters related to the health, welfare, and safety of Floridians,” Joshua E. Pratt, an assistant general counsel in DeSantis’s office, wrote in a legal filing on Friday in a state appeals court.

Uhlfelder, however, said the governor’s attorneys are trying to punish him for having the audacity to challenge DeSantis — a move he says he made to protect his home state from a pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 people nationwide, including at least 20,000 Floridians.

“This is not about me. It’s about citizens having the right to challenge government when they’re not doing the right thing,” Uhlfelder, 48, told The Washington Post early Tuesday. “To say that I distracted from his job is laughable, considering he hasn’t done his job.”

DeSantis’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment early on Tuesday.

As the coronavirus has ravaged Florida, Uhlfelder is hardly the only person to criticize DeSantis’s handling of the pandemic. Dozens of people involved in the state’s response told The Post over the summer that the governor’s decisions were increasingly shaped by politics and divorced from scientific evidence.

Since then, DeSantis has pledged not to institute a statewide mask mandate or order lockdowns, even as infections have surged, and faced a rash of criticisms over his personal behavior.

He and his family were photographed last Friday night, all with their faces exposed, as part of a largely maskless crowd at a high school football game. On Monday evening, he also hosted a holiday reception for state lawmakers at the governor’s mansion, despite warnings from federal health officials about large gatherings.

Early in the pandemic, Uhlfelder made headlines as he made the case, while cloaked in black on the sand, that DeSantis needed to act faster to protect Florida. A practicing lawyer for more than two decades, he said the stunt was merely another way to draw attention to a point he was also making in court.

His March lawsuit contended that DeSantis, who was then refusing a lockdown, should be required to implement restrictions. (DeSantis would later institute a temporary “safer at home” order, though beaches closed only at the behest of local governments.)

Leon County Circuit Judge Kevin Carroll rejected the lawsuit on April 7, in part siding with an argument from DeSantis’s lawyers: “Second-guessing” the governor’s decisions would violate the separation of powers between the three branches of government, as established by the Constitution, he ruled.

“What I’m being asked to do is substitute my judgment for that of the governor’s on how to respond to this COVID crisis,” Carroll told Uhlfelder during the trial, according to the News Service of Florida. "There are 599 circuit judges in Florida at last count, and I don’t think we need to have 599 governors-in-waiting.”

But as Uhlfelder pointed out on Tuesday, Carroll also encouraged him to appeal the case to a higher court, noting: “I do think this is a matter of importance.” The judge added that Uhlfelder had “an understandable concern” that he had “raised in good faith,” the lawyer would later note in legal filings.

Uhlfelder filed an appeal on April 9 — this time, alleging that DeSantis had failed to “comply with his constitutional and statutory duties” and noting that gubernatorial measures in other states had also been challenged in court.

Again, Uhlfelder’s case was dismissed. A three-judge panel on Florida’s First District Court of Appeals, including one judge appointed by DeSantis, wrote on Nov. 13 that his case failed “to demonstrate even an arguable legal basis for reversal.”

They also characterized his appeal and supporting documents as “frivolous and/or filed in bad faith” and asked Uhlfelder to explain why he should not face sanctions for pursuing the case.

On Friday, the governor’s legal team weighed in on the matter as well, saying that Uhlfelder’s appeal constituted an “axiomatic example of abuse of the justice system” that “diverted time and energy from the demands of pandemic response.”

The court has yet to make a final decision on sanctions, which could mean paying legal fees for the other side.

Regardless of their decision, Uhlfelder said he viewed the governor’s move in support of sanctions as an attempt to chill opposition to his pandemic response. Last week, he noted, Florida police officers raided the home of Rebekah Jones, an ousted health department data scientist who had accused the state of mismanaging the pandemic.