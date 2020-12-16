Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
His staff cleans covid-19 hospital rooms. He got the vaccine to build trust in the shot.
Roy Dunlap told his family his plans as they sat down to a dinner of salmon, greens and white rice.
“I’m going to take the vaccine tomorrow,” the director of environmental services at Howard University Hospital said.
His 17-year-old son’s eyes bulged and he raised his eyebrows to the heavens, as he typically does when his father says something out of the ordinary. Then the teenager looked at his mother.
“What do you mean?” Dunlap remembers his wife saying. “Your family needs you. Let somebody else take it.”
But Dunlap had already made up his mind to get the coronavirus vaccine. He thought about the number of people who have died of covid-19, including one of the cleaning workers he supervised at the hospital.
He recognized the importance of getting vaccinated, and wanted to be a leader for not only his staff of 70 people — who clean and disinfect every part of the hospital, including the covid-19 rooms — but also his community.
Congressional leaders meet, cite progress in spending and stimulus talks
Congressional negotiations on spending and economic relief legislation picked up speed on Tuesday, as top lawmakers met for an hour in the afternoon and then again in the evening, a sign that talks are reaching a critical stage.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hosted the three other most senior congressional leaders — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — in her office.
Negotiators expressed optimism after hours of meetings, although they revealed few details about the nature of the talks. McCarthy said late Tuesday that negotiations were going “really well.”
Analysis: Seeing Black Americans take vaccine could encourage more to do the same
That Black Americans were among the first recipients of the coronavirus vaccine — and involved in developing it — could be instrumental in helping to promote the vaccine among the Black population, one that has suffered severely during the pandemic.
As Black people across the country watched the pandemic devastate their communities, they found themselves having to sift through constant disinformation about the virus being pushed by local, state and federal government leaders — including President Trump, whose credibility with Black Americans is low. The confusion about the virus, combined with Black Americans’ longtime mistrust of the medical community, added to their anxiety about whether to take the vaccine once it became available.
FDA review clears path for second coronavirus vaccine, this one developed by Moderna
By the end of the week, the United States could have two coronavirus vaccines.
A vaccine developed by biotechnology company Moderna appears poised for regulatory clearance after a detailed data review by Food and Drug Administration scientists confirmed the two-shot regimen was “highly effective” in a clinical trial and carried no serious safety concerns.
The FDA is likely to authorize the Moderna vaccine as soon as Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue. Anticipating that decision shortly, Gen. Gustave Perna, who is overseeing the federal effort to distribute vaccines, said Monday that the United States was preparing to ship almost 6 million doses of the Moderna vaccines to 3,285 locations in the first week.