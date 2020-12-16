Roy Dunlap told his family his plans as they sat down to a dinner of salmon, greens and white rice.

“I’m going to take the vaccine tomorrow,” the director of environmental services at Howard University Hospital said.

His 17-year-old son’s eyes bulged and he raised his eyebrows to the heavens, as he typically does when his father says something out of the ordinary. Then the teenager looked at his mother.

“What do you mean?” Dunlap remembers his wife saying. “Your family needs you. Let somebody else take it.”

But Dunlap had already made up his mind to get the coronavirus vaccine. He thought about the number of people who have died of covid-19, including one of the cleaning workers he supervised at the hospital.