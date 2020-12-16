Trump’s tweet made it clear that McConnell’s decision to recognize Biden as president-elect has opened a rift at the top of the GOP, with the president continuing to falsely claim victory while McConnell works behind the scenes to convince Republican senators not to challenge the electoral college.

Before Tuesday, McConnell was among a majority of GOP lawmakers in both chambers whom had declined to acknowledge Biden as the incoming president for weeks. But in a speech on the Senate floor, he said he accepted the electoral college results.

“Many of us hoped that the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The electoral college has spoken,” McConnell said. “So today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Dec. 15 acknowledged Joe Biden as the president-elect from the Senate floor. (The Washington Post)

The Senate majority leader’s speech sets up a potential fight for control of a Republican Party that’s been reshaped by Trump. The GOP is now faced with its two most influential leaders holding “completely irreconcilable” positions of reality ahead of two critical Senate runoff races in Georgia to decide control of the chamber, The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake wrote.

McConnell and other GOP leaders on Tuesday also urged Senate Republicans in a conference call not to join a long-shot effort led by House conservatives to challenge the electoral college results when Congress tabulates the vote on Jan. 6, reported The Post’s Seung Min Kim and Rachael Bade.

Among the Republican lawmakers to join McConnell in accepting the electoral college’s results on Tuesday was Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). “I think as hard as the losses are to take, at the end of the day, you have to accept what the people’s voices told you,” she said.

On Twitter, Trump pleaded with McConnell and other Republicans to reconsider. Amid another barrage of early-morning tweets promoting the same unfounded claims of election fraud that have been defeated in his campaign’s legal challenges, the president falsely claimed he did better than voting projections in swing states he lost, “but bad things happened.”

Some of the president’s closest allies also lashed out at the Senate’s top Republican on Tuesday, with Trump campaign attorney L. Lin Wood calling him “a traitor to American Patriots.”

“His day of judgment is coming,” Wood tweeted.

Fox News host Mark Levin, meanwhile, called for McConnell to retire. While not naming McConnell, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia representative-elect and QAnon supporter, said that Republicans who don’t continue contesting the election results are supporting “the Chinese Communist Party takeover of America.”

“You typically don’t use the term ‘congratulations’ when someone just stole a bank,” said Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA.