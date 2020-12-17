Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Record numbers of covid-19 patients push hospitals and staffs to the limit
In Boston, pediatric wards are being consolidated to fit all the adults battling covid-19. Philadelphia hospitals are once again barring family visitors due to transmission worries. And in Los Angeles, a public hospital canceled elective and scheduled surgeries because it cannot spare ICU beds.
Mounting hospitalizations in these and other states are pushing some hospital systems to near breaking points, with many scrambling to reconfigure themselves to handle a crush of patients streaming in after holiday gatherings and the arrival of flu season.
Hospitals reported more than 110,000 coronavirus patients on each of the past two days, a record count for the pandemic, according to tracking by The Washington Post. That is more than three times the number they treated in September and nearly double that reported at the height of the spring surge.
No, you still shouldn’t travel if you had covid-19
As Americans grapple with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s strong warning to stay at home this winter to stop the spread of the coronavirus, some are wondering if they are exempt from the recommendation if they have already recovered from the illness.
People who had the coronavirus can develop antibodies that circulate in the blood and can neutralize the pathogen. But questions around immunity still linger. The CDC says cases of reinfection have been reported but “are rare.”
It hasn’t stopped people from traveling, though. Last month, the Icelandic government announced visitors who have recovered from a coronavirus infection (and can prove it) can skip the country’s new border measures when they arrive. After recovering from the coronavirus in March, travel blogger and author Matt Kepnes, 39, resumed traveling in the United States and Mexico, albeit with caution.
How Britain could convince millions to get coronavirus vaccines
LONDON — In the first week in the first mass coronavirus vaccine campaign in the West, Britain's National Health Service gave the Pfizer-BioNTech shot to 137,897 people. British officials say they want everyone to have the jab. So that means 66 million more to go.
How do you convince a nation to take a vaccine — especially brand new vaccines, granted emergency authorization — at a time of soaring distrust in leaders and institutions, when a third of the people tell survey takers they will either decline the vaccine or wait and see?
Public health experts don’t have an surefire answer. And that worries them.