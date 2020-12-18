The United States also reported its highest number of hospitalizations and new infections on Thursday, with more than 252,400 cases added to the nation’s total.
White House aides talked Trump out of last-minute demand for stimulus checks as big as $2,000
White House aides intervened Thursday to prevent President Trump from issuing a statement calling for substantially larger stimulus payments for millions of Americans, according to two people granted anonymity to share details of the private exchange.
On a phone call Thursday afternoon, Trump told allies that he believes stimulus payments in the next relief package should be “at least” $1,200 per person and possibly as big as $2,000 per person, the officials said. Congressional leadership is currently preparing a stimulus package that would provide checks of $600 per person.
Trump was in the middle of formally drafting his demand for the larger payments when White House officials told him that doing so could imperil delicate negotiations over the economic relief package, the officials said. Congressional Republicans have insisted that the relief bill remain less than $1 trillion, and it’s currently designed to cost around $900 billion. Larger stimulus checks could push the package’s total over $1 trillion.
Bowl season during the coronavirus: More teams are opting out of already diminished festivities
Like its regular season counterpart, college football’s bowl season has seen its fair share of atrophy because of the coronavirus pandemic. Eleven bowl games have been canceled so far, with another two moved to different cities. That leaves 32 still standing. Ten teams, through Dec. 16, have opted out of bowl consideration.
The games will feel different, too, and not just because fan attendance will be either prohibited or severely curtailed.
Steve Beck, president and executive director of the Military Bowl Foundation, said there will be fewer pregame events for this year’s game, scheduled for Dec. 28 in Annapolis. Teams will arrive only two or so days before the game, unlike previous years when they were on site for nearly a week for a full schedule of tourist activities, dinners and other events. He anticipates that both teams at this year’s game probably will decide to lock themselves down in their hotels for most of their time in the area, which is another issue for Beck: One of the hotels bowl officials planned to use to host a team, the Washington Hilton, is closed because of the pandemic.
As small businesses struggle, a nursing-uniform company hits its stride
For months, Damion Childs stood behind the counter of his medical uniform store, dressed in a hazmat suit with a Bible on the counter, watching nervously as the nurses finished their shifts at the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South across the street and came in for a change of work clothes.
“The people coming in here … they’re walking in fresh from work,” Childs said of the nurses from the hospital, which treats covid-19 patients. “I might’ve sweated about 10 pounds off during those two months. … It was scary.”
As the pandemic rolled across the country, Childs’s small store, Margie’s Uniforms, joined the mask makers and food delivery services that found themselves essential — and are now preparing for cases to surge again. Margie’s Uniforms sells an array of medical uniforms, from plain blue tops to floral-patterned scrubs along with some medical equipment, such as stethoscopes.