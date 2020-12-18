Like its regular season counterpart, college football’s bowl season has seen its fair share of atrophy because of the coronavirus pandemic. Eleven bowl games have been canceled so far, with another two moved to different cities. That leaves 32 still standing. Ten teams, through Dec. 16, have opted out of bowl consideration.

Steve Beck, president and executive director of the Military Bowl Foundation, said there will be fewer pregame events for this year’s game, scheduled for Dec. 28 in Annapolis. Teams will arrive only two or so days before the game, unlike previous years when they were on site for nearly a week for a full schedule of tourist activities, dinners and other events. He anticipates that both teams at this year’s game probably will decide to lock themselves down in their hotels for most of their time in the area, which is another issue for Beck: One of the hotels bowl officials planned to use to host a team, the Washington Hilton, is closed because of the pandemic.