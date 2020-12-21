Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

Congressional leaders have at last reached a deal for a new coronavirus aid package, which will include a $600 stimulus check for all Americans and an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits. The legislation would be the first major injection of federal funding since April.

Here are some significant developments:

Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.

5:37 a.m.
Link copied
link

Japan had ordered enough vaccines for the whole country. Now it has to overcome a history of vaccine mistrust.

By Simon Denyer and Akiko Kashiwagi

TOKYO — Japanese long-distance runner Hitomi Niiya doesn’t want to take a coronavirus vaccine ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

She’s worried about side effects and has faith in the precautions already underway. The 32-year-old elite athlete isn’t alone.

Japan’s government has preordered 290 million doses of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines, more than enough to cover its population of 126 million, and says it aims to vaccinate everyone by the middle of next year — in time for the pandemic-delayed Olympics in July.

But the government’s haste to put an end to the pandemic, repair the economy and pave the way for the Games stands in contrast with the public’s caution.

A global study published in September in the British medical journal the Lancet showed that Japanese people were among the world’s least confident in vaccine safety, alongside people in France and Mongolia, with fewer than 10 percent of respondents strongly agreeing with the idea that vaccines are safe.

5:14 a.m.
Link copied
link

Front-line essential workers and adults 75 and over should be next to get the coronavirus vaccine, a CDC advisory group says

By Lena H. Sun and Isaac Stanley-Becker

Grocery store employees, teachers, emergency workers and other people on the front lines of America’s workforce should be next to get the coronavirus vaccine, along with adults ages 75 and older, a federal advisory panel said Sunday.

The recommendations, which came two days after regulators authorized a second coronavirus vaccine, will guide state authorities in deciding who should have priority to receive limited doses of the shots made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. More than 2.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been distributed, and 556,208 of those shots were given as of 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The groups designated Sunday include about 49 million people, some of whom could begin getting shots early in the new year. The priorities represent a compromise between the desire to shield people most likely to catch and transmit the virus, because they cannot socially distance or work from home, and the effort to protect people who are most prone to serious complications and death.

5:13 a.m.
Link copied
link

Countries across Europe halt flights from Britain over concerns about coronavirus mutation

By Miriam Berger

A wave of European countries — and some beyond the continent, including Canada — are restricting travel from Britain amid mounting fears about an infectious new strain of the novel coronavirus first detected in England.

Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland were among those that announced bans on Sunday, with others expected to follow. British officials have reported that a mutation of the virus appears to speed its transmission, and they have imposed severe restrictions on 18 million people in London and across southern England.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC on Sunday that “the new variant is out of control.”

The new strain has now also been found in Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands, the BBC reported. Italy’s Health Ministry confirmed Sunday night that scientists had detected the British mutation in a person who returned to Italy from Britain “in the last few days.” The ministry’s statement said that the person and close contacts were in isolation.

5:12 a.m.
Link copied
link

Senate majority leader announces approximately $900 billion deal on emergency relief package

By Jeff Stein and Mike DeBonis

Senate leadership announced a bipartisan deal on an approximately $900 billion economic relief package late Sunday afternoon that would deliver emergency aid to a faltering economy and a nation besieged by surging coronavirus cases.

After months of contentious negotiations and seemingly intractable partisan gridlock, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) took to the Senate floor to say that a deal had been finalized and could be quickly approved.

The emerging stimulus package was expected to direct hundreds of billions of dollars in aid to jobless Americans, ailing businesses and other critical economic needs that have grown as the pandemic ravages the country and batters the economy.