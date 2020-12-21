Japan had ordered enough vaccines for the whole country. Now it has to overcome a history of vaccine mistrust.
TOKYO — Japanese long-distance runner Hitomi Niiya doesn’t want to take a coronavirus vaccine ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
She’s worried about side effects and has faith in the precautions already underway. The 32-year-old elite athlete isn’t alone.
Japan’s government has preordered 290 million doses of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines, more than enough to cover its population of 126 million, and says it aims to vaccinate everyone by the middle of next year — in time for the pandemic-delayed Olympics in July.
But the government’s haste to put an end to the pandemic, repair the economy and pave the way for the Games stands in contrast with the public’s caution.
A global study published in September in the British medical journal the Lancet showed that Japanese people were among the world’s least confident in vaccine safety, alongside people in France and Mongolia, with fewer than 10 percent of respondents strongly agreeing with the idea that vaccines are safe.
Front-line essential workers and adults 75 and over should be next to get the coronavirus vaccine, a CDC advisory group says
Grocery store employees, teachers, emergency workers and other people on the front lines of America’s workforce should be next to get the coronavirus vaccine, along with adults ages 75 and older, a federal advisory panel said Sunday.
The recommendations, which came two days after regulators authorized a second coronavirus vaccine, will guide state authorities in deciding who should have priority to receive limited doses of the shots made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. More than 2.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been distributed, and 556,208 of those shots were given as of 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The groups designated Sunday include about 49 million people, some of whom could begin getting shots early in the new year. The priorities represent a compromise between the desire to shield people most likely to catch and transmit the virus, because they cannot socially distance or work from home, and the effort to protect people who are most prone to serious complications and death.
Countries across Europe halt flights from Britain over concerns about coronavirus mutation
A wave of European countries — and some beyond the continent, including Canada — are restricting travel from Britain amid mounting fears about an infectious new strain of the novel coronavirus first detected in England.
Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland were among those that announced bans on Sunday, with others expected to follow. British officials have reported that a mutation of the virus appears to speed its transmission, and they have imposed severe restrictions on 18 million people in London and across southern England.
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC on Sunday that “the new variant is out of control.”
The new strain has now also been found in Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands, the BBC reported. Italy’s Health Ministry confirmed Sunday night that scientists had detected the British mutation in a person who returned to Italy from Britain “in the last few days.” The ministry’s statement said that the person and close contacts were in isolation.
Senate majority leader announces approximately $900 billion deal on emergency relief package
Senate leadership announced a bipartisan deal on an approximately $900 billion economic relief package late Sunday afternoon that would deliver emergency aid to a faltering economy and a nation besieged by surging coronavirus cases.
After months of contentious negotiations and seemingly intractable partisan gridlock, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) took to the Senate floor to say that a deal had been finalized and could be quickly approved.
The emerging stimulus package was expected to direct hundreds of billions of dollars in aid to jobless Americans, ailing businesses and other critical economic needs that have grown as the pandemic ravages the country and batters the economy.