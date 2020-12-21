“We are sorry,” wrote Fannin, the paper’s editor and president. “It is time that we own our history.”

The Star issued an apology on Sunday for the way the newspaper had previously covered the Black community for decades, including how Black people only made the paper in its early years if they were accused of a crime. The mea culpa was part of “The truth in Black and white,” a six-part series investigating past racist coverage from one of the Midwest’s most influential newspapers.

“I think we were all surprised to the extent in which they didn’t do the right thing, the extent in which they were willing to go with the flow,” Fannin said to The Washington Post on Sunday night. “We had the power to posit a conversation and we didn’t do it.”

The apology comes at a moment in which newsrooms are confronting a racial reckoning regarding the coverage of minority communities and inequality among non-White colleagues at those institutions. Spurred by the racial justice protests over the summer, the publisher of the Los Angeles Times acknowledged in September that the newspaper had its own “blind spots,” vowing to recognize the biases in past coverage and not tolerate prejudice in the newsroom.

At The Washington Post, the paper’s unit of the Newspaper Guild labor union said in June that the outlet’s efforts in diversifying its newsroom “fell short,” calling on The Post to address disparities in hiring, promotion, pay, training and retention of minority employees. The staff of the paper’s newsroom is 71 percent White and the share of Black employees had gone down since 2015, according to demographic information released by The Post in July.

The Post announced over the summer a newsroom expansion of more than a dozen jobs to enhance coverage on the issue of race, including the hiring of Krissah Thompson as the paper’s first managing editor for diversity and inclusion.

Around the time that George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May ignited nationwide protests against racism and inequality, Star reporter Mará Rose Williams came forward to Fannin to suggest the newspaper look at how it had covered Black people in Kansas City. Once reporters started to dig into the archives of the Star and its sister paper, the Kansas City Times, Fannin said the staff was “frequently sickened” in discovering years of coverage depicting Black people in the city as “criminals living in a crime-laden world.”

“We were surprised by the depth and level in which the Star had failed,” Fannin told The Post.

What they found, Fannin said, were stories reflective of a paper that cared little about Black people. In the first months after the paper was founded in 1880, all but one of roughly 150 stories about Black people cast the community in a negative light, usually as murderers wielding weapons, thieves or accused rapists, according to the Star. Later coverage described Black people as “brutes” in stories of assaults, bombings and lynchings.

As the Star became one of the strongest media outlets in the region, its coverage of Black people remained nonexistent into the civil rights movement. During the time of desegregation, the paper did not cover how Kansas City public schools remained illegally segregated for decades — a decision described by Black residents as “appalling and biased.”

Former editor Roy Roberts, who headed the paper during a run of multiple Pulitzer Prizes, had “zero interest” in what was going on with Black people in Kansas City, Fannin said to The Post. Instead, Black-owned publications like the Kansas City Call and the Kansas City Sun covered a community that was being purposefully ignored by the Star’s leadership.

“We don’t need stories about these people,” Roberts reportedly said, according to the Star.

Black cultural icons were regularly ignored as well. When Jackie Robinson, who had played for the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues, broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947, the Times buried the milestone on page 18. Charlie “Bird” Parker, the great jazz saxophonist who was born and raised in Kansas City, failed to earn a significant headline in the Star. Parker made the paper when he died in 1955, but his name was misspelled and his age was incorrect.

The marginalization of Black people in the Star continued in 1968, when multiple Black men were believed to be killed by police during rioting in the city following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. Despite a mayor’s commission finding the five Black men and one Black teen killed were mostly “innocent victims,” the Star did not follow up on the story.

The same questionable coverage returned during the deadly flood of 1977, when the Star focused mostly on property damage instead of the dozens who died, including eight Black people.

Fannin praised the Star for the progress the paper has made over the last few decades, but stressed more work needed to be done. Similar to The Post, the Star announced in the fall it had hired an editor to oversee race and equality coverage, and promised to continue to diversify their newsroom.

The top editor said he hoped the series would contribute to the ongoing racial reckoning happening in newsrooms nationwide, which he described as “a beautiful and necessary thing.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas (D) acknowledged the Star for the “positive step” forward. But Lucas, who is Black, said more was needed by other local media to address the city’s past detachment for how Black stories were told.