Despite Piercey’s warning, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) refused to order a statewide mask mandate in a video address hours later. Instead, he announced a new executive order to limit indoor gatherings to 10 people and implored people to keep holiday gatherings to just those in their household.

AD

“I understand deeply how much Tennessee families need each other,” Lee said. “But we must do all that we can to blunt this surge and keep more Tennesseans from getting sick.”

AD

The executive order comes one day after the governor’s office announced that Tennessee first lady Maria Lee tested positive for coronavirus after exhibiting mild symptoms. In a statement, Lee said he tested negative and would quarantine as a precaution.

Tennessee is averaging almost 10,000 new covid cases, and almost 100 deaths, per day, according to The Washington Post’s coronavirus tracker. About 45,000 people are currently hospitalized for covid in the state, with about 12,000 in the ICU. On Saturday, Tennessee recorded a 30 percent positivity rate, a new high, according to the Tennessean.

AD

In the weeks following Thanksgiving, daily reported cases in Tennessee doubled. A similar trajectory played out across the country and health officials warn that Christmas gatherings could lead to an even larger surge.

Despite the rapidly increasing numbers pushing Tennessee hospitals to their limits, Lee maintained there would not be a mask mandate, while stressing the importance of wearing one.

AD

“Many think a statewide mandate would improve mask-wearing, many think it would have the opposite effect,” Lee said on Sunday. “This has been a heavily politicized issue. Please do not get caught up in that and don’t misunderstand my belief in local government on this issue. Masks work and I want every Tennessean to wear one.”

AD

Lee added that 70 percent of Tennesseans are already under mask requirements from their local governments and 80 percent said they wear their masks always or most of the time.

“And I thank them for doing this,” Lee said.

But medical workers criticized the governor for not going far enough to help them during a time in which they are drowning under the increasing hospital rates. Following Lee’s address, the Tennessee Medical Association, a nonprofit advocacy group for state physicians, released a statement imploring the governor to change his mind.

AD

“We believe all Tennessee counties should be under mask requirement orders at this time,” the group said in statement, WVLT reported. “We plead with all Tennesseans to stay safe, stay apart, wear masks, and stay home to protect their families and friends from this deadly virus.”

AD

The pressure on Tennessee health-care workers has been so great that Lee said he had authorized National Guard medics to work in hospitals to “provide lifesaving care.”

During Piercey’s news conference Sunday, the health commissioner said five of the state’s largest health-care systems are allowing paramedics to practice inside the hospitals. She added that with the exception of hospitals, health-care workers who tested positive for covid could continue to work in long-term care facilities if they felt well enough.

“I tell you this because we are looking under every rock. We are turning over every stone to help hospitals,” Piercey said. “We are running out of options.”

AD

AD

The survival of the state’s health-care system relies on Tennesseans staying home, wearing masks and avoiding gatherings, Piercey said. But she worries that people will fall back on false assumptions that having close friends or extended family at their homes is better than going to a bar.

“That’s a dangerous mentality,” Piercey said.

At the end of his address Lee acknowledged the state is facing Its “darkest hour” but offered hope that if every Tennessean comply with the state’s health directives, they will get through the next few months.