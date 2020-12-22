Biden to push for more coronavirus relief, setting up a clash with GOP
Republicans brimmed with pride over the $900 billion stimulus package taken up by Congress on Monday, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling it “a historic bipartisan rescue package” and Sen. Dan Sullivan (Alaska) predicting it would be remembered when “the history of this challenging year is written.”
President-elect Joe Biden saw it differently, calling the deal merely a “down payment.”
Biden’s assessment, made repeatedly in recent weeks, echoes the view of many Democrats who see the bill as the beginning of a negotiation, not the end. The notion that more aid is necessary — Biden at times has said talks should start as early as January — sets up perhaps the first major legislative test for the new president and his self-proclaimed negotiating skills.
It’s a challenge made greater now that Congress has approved new spending in the areas where common ground was relatively easy to find. There is also an expectation that many Republicans will become more skeptical of big-ticket spending after President Trump leaves the White House
Britain’s holiday tradition of outrageous pantomime theater has a pandemic plot twist: Drive-in shows
LONDON — When actor Neal Foster stepped onto the makeshift stage on a dreary December day, he gazed out at his audience: tucked into hundreds of parked cars, trucks and SUVs.
“It’s a peculiar experience, but it’s really working well,” said Foster, who is performing in a touring outdoor Christmas show put on by “Car Park Panto.”
Pantomime theater — panto for short — is one of Britain’s great festive traditions, up there with mince pies and the queen’s speech.
The shows are often loosely based around fairy tales, such as “Cinderella” or “Sleeping Beauty,” with songs and snappy repartee. But there’s also slapstick, cross-dressing, outrageous costumes, some bawdy humor and audience participation.
Think Vaudeville but sillier. Or Disney but with an ample dose of “Monty Python.”
Senate approves huge spending package, prepares to send economic relief measure to Trump for enactment
The Senate late Monday approved a mammoth package of emergency economic relief, government funding and tax cuts, sending one of the largest pieces of legislation ever approved by Congress to President Trump for enactment.
The legislation was the product of intense negotiations over the past two weeks and was introduced as a 5,593-page bill earlier Monday. The Senate vote came two hours after the House easily passed the measure. It reflected a growing unease in Washington about the downward pressure on the economy triggered by a spike in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in recent months.
Lawmakers were committed to finishing the bill Monday, even as the day dragged into night. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said earlier Monday that lawmakers were “going to stay here until we finish tonight.”