Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

The Senate approved a $900 billion coronavirus relief package late Monday night, hours after the long-awaited bill passed the House of Representatives. Many Americans could receive $600 stimulus checks as soon as next week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday.

Here are some significant developments:
  • U.S. officials are grappling with how to respond to a new variant of the coronavirus that has been spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom. Dozens of countries have shut their borders to people traveling from Britain, creating major disruptions on both sides of the English Channel on Monday.
  • President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and top federal infectious-disease specialist Anthony S. Fauci will follow suit on Tuesday.
  • Despite health warnings, holiday travel has already set a record for busiest weekend of the pandemic.
  • Conservative student group Turning Point USA held two large events in Florida this weekend, including one at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s private club, allegedly violating local coronavirus restrictions and disregarding authorities’ pleas to avoid such massive gatherings.
  • More than 18 million coronavirus cases and 318,000 fatalities have been reported in the United States since February.

Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.

5:10 a.m.
Link copied
link

Biden to push for more coronavirus relief, setting up a clash with GOP

By Annie Linskey and Mike DeBonis

Republicans brimmed with pride over the $900 billion stimulus package taken up by Congress on Monday, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling it “a historic bipartisan rescue package” and Sen. Dan Sullivan (Alaska) predicting it would be remembered when “the history of this challenging year is written.”

President-elect Joe Biden saw it differently, calling the deal merely a “down payment.”

Biden’s assessment, made repeatedly in recent weeks, echoes the view of many Democrats who see the bill as the beginning of a negotiation, not the end. The notion that more aid is necessary — Biden at times has said talks should start as early as January — sets up perhaps the first major legislative test for the new president and his self-proclaimed negotiating skills.

It’s a challenge made greater now that Congress has approved new spending in the areas where common ground was relatively easy to find. There is also an expectation that many Republicans will become more skeptical of big-ticket spending after President Trump leaves the White House

5:09 a.m.
Link copied
link

Britain’s holiday tradition of outrageous pantomime theater has a pandemic plot twist: Drive-in shows

By Karla Adam

LONDON — When actor Neal Foster stepped onto the makeshift stage on a dreary December day, he gazed out at his audience: tucked into hundreds of parked cars, trucks and SUVs.

“It’s a peculiar experience, but it’s really working well,” said Foster, who is performing in a touring outdoor Christmas show put on by “Car Park Panto.”

Pantomime theater — panto for short — is one of Britain’s great festive traditions, up there with mince pies and the queen’s speech.

The shows are often loosely based around fairy tales, such as “Cinderella” or “Sleeping Beauty,” with songs and snappy repartee. But there’s also slapstick, cross-dressing, outrageous costumes, some bawdy humor and audience participation.

Think Vaudeville but sillier. Or Disney but with an ample dose of “Monty Python.”

5:08 a.m.
Link copied
link

Senate approves huge spending package, prepares to send economic relief measure to Trump for enactment

By Jeff Stein and Mike DeBonis

The Senate late Monday approved a mammoth package of emergency economic relief, government funding and tax cuts, sending one of the largest pieces of legislation ever approved by Congress to President Trump for enactment.

The legislation was the product of intense negotiations over the past two weeks and was introduced as a 5,593-page bill earlier Monday. The Senate vote came two hours after the House easily passed the measure. It reflected a growing unease in Washington about the downward pressure on the economy triggered by a spike in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in recent months.

Lawmakers were committed to finishing the bill Monday, even as the day dragged into night. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said earlier Monday that lawmakers were “going to stay here until we finish tonight.”