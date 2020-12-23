Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
How moonshine, multi-hour Zooms and a deadly pandemic pushed Congress to approve new stimulus
As President Trump unleashed a barrage of tweets Wednesday to declare Fox News Channel “dead” and proclaim “Massive FRAUD” in the 2020 presidential election, some of his foes on Capitol Hill gathered in conference room 385 of the Russell Senate Office Building for a quiet celebration.
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), one of the group’s ringleaders, brought a Mason jar filled with 170-proof moonshine, offering what he called his “farm fuel” to the assembled roomful of socially distanced senators.
For about nine months, direct talks between senior Democratic and Republican leaders did not produce legislation to address the nation’s growing economic calamity.
The legislative logjam held until a group of rank-and-file senators — led by Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Manchin, as well as Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), plus a like-minded group of House centrists — produced a $908 billion legislative framework forged over at least a dozen Zoom and dinner meetings, as well as dozens of phone calls between members
Millions of low-income Americans will receive Internet access rebates under new $7 billion broadband stimulus plan
A massive coronavirus aid package approved by Congress late Monday sets aside $7 billion to help Americans connect to high-speed Internet and pay their monthly bills, marking one of the most substantial one-time broadband investments in U.S. history.
Nearly half the money is slated to fund a new monthly benefit for low-income families, aiming to ensure that those who have lost their jobs can stay online at a time when the pandemic has forced millions of people to work, learn and communicate on their devices from home.
Telecom giants, consumer advocates and Washington policymakers on Tuesday cheered the broadband investment, which is only slightly smaller than the 2009 relief law that Congress adopted in the shadow of the Great Recession.
Sen. Maria Cantwell (Wash.), the top Democrat on the chamber’s tech-focused Commerce Committee, said the bill would offer “a little bit of help” after the coronavirus illustrated the costs of inadequate connectivity.
France to allow limited reopening of borders amid coronavirus mutation fears
LONDON — France agreed Tuesday to reopen its borders to travelers from Britain and get trade flowing again, but it may take days to clear out the thousands of cargo trucks snarled while a travel ban was in place, prompted by fears of a fast-spreading coronavirus mutation in England.
More than 50 countries have enacted restrictions on arrivals from Britain, disrupting passenger air service between it and the rest of the world. But France’s ban was particularly disruptive, halting transit along one of the most crucial trade routes in Europe.
The French government on Tuesday announced a reopening, starting Wednesday, for European Union citizens and residents if they provide a negative coronavirus test from the previous 72 hours. Truck drivers of all nationalities will be permitted entry as long as they, too, can provide evidence of a test if asked.
Trump calls on Congress to approve $2,000 stimulus checks, hinting he might not sign relief bill without changes
President Trump on Tuesday night asked Congress to amend the nearly $900 billion stimulus bill passed just one day before, describing the legislation as “a disgrace” and suggesting he would not immediately sign off on aid for millions of Americans.
In a video posted to Twitter, Trump called on Congress to increase the “ridiculously low” $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 and outlined a list of provisions in the overall package of legislation that he described as “wasteful spending and much more.”
“I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a covid relief package, and maybe that administration will be me,” Trump said.
The video landed like a sonic boom in Washington. His own aides were stunned. Congressional aides were stunned. Stock market futures quickly slumped on the prospect that the economic aid could be in doubt.