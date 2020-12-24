On Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) announced he had pardoned Richard and Mayumi Heene, the parents of “Balloon Boy,” 11 years after the strange incident.

“We are all ready to move past the spectacle from a decade ago that wasted the precious time and resources of law enforcement officials and the general public,” Polis, who also granted clemency to 20 others on Wednesday, said in a statement. “Richard and Mayumi have paid the price in the eyes of the public, served their sentences, and it’s time for all of us to move on.”

Falcon earned the infamous nickname after his parents reported him missing on Oct. 15, 2009, and said they believed he had sneaked into the basket of a saucer-shaped balloon his father had built just before the family launched it from their backyard in Fort Collins, Colo.

He was found hours later hiding in his home, but not before local police and the National Guard undertook an expensive effort to search for the boy, whom they believed had fallen from the balloon somewhere near Platteville, Colo. Officials never confirmed the total amount spent on the search for “Balloon Boy,” but the use of two military helicopter cost about $14,500, NBC News reported in 2009.

The wild goose chase made headlines, and the same evening that Falcon went missing, his family appeared on national television for an exclusive interview on “Larry King Live,” which ran a chyron reading, “Balloon Boy Lives!”

The incident quickly became a legal quagmire for the family after CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Falcon why he did not come out when he heard his parents calling for him. Richard Heene, Falcon’s father, relayed the question and the boy answered his dad: “You guys said that we did this for the show.”

Police and prosecutors alleged that the Heenes had coordinated the stunt to make their family more marketable for a reality TV show after they had appeared on ABC’s “Wife Swap.” According to police affidavits, the mother later confessed that the parents had planned the hoax two weeks in advance and told their three sons to lie about it, the Denver Post reported in 2009.

Richard Heene ultimately pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempting to influence a public servant and served 30 days in jail, his attorney told The Washington Post. Mayumi Heene pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for false reporting to authorities and was sentenced to 20 weekend days in jail, which she spent on a work crew.

The Heenes have since maintained their innocence, saying they believed their son was in the balloon. The parents have insisted that they only pleaded guilty to avoid deportation proceedings for Mayumi, whom had immigrated to the United States from Japan and had not yet become a citizen.

“The plea to a felony and resulting 30 day jail sentence for Richard Heene was coerced by the DA’s office under the threat of deporting his wife,” the family’s attorney, David Lane, told The Post in a statement. “The Governor saw this injustice and pardoned them both, to his credit.”

“The balloonacy is finally over!” Lane added.

Polis did not absolve the couple of guilt in the incident, but he did wipe away the criminal charges from their records, saying they deserved a second chance.

“It’s time to no longer let a permanent criminal record from the balloon boy saga follow and drag down the parents for the rest of their lives,” Polis said Wednesday.

Richard Heene, whom owns a construction company and now lives in Florida, said he was excited to be able to vote in future elections and pursue business deals without the specter of a felony charge hanging over his head.