More than 1 million people in the United States have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield announced Wednesday, calling it an “early but important milestone.”

“With cases of COVID-19 continuing to surge nationwide, this achievement comes at a critical time and will help to protect those on the front lines — our health care providers treating COVID-19 patients — as well as our most vulnerable: elder individuals living in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities,” he said in a news release.

The number, however, falls short of the federal government’s goal of having 20 million people receive their first shot by the end of the year.

Administration of the vaccine began 10 days ago, amid an unprecedented rise in cases across the nation. The average number of new cases per day has exceeded 200,000, and deaths have sat at more than 2,000 per day, according to Washington Post tracking.

While marking 1 million vaccinations, Redfield wrote, “we also acknowledge the challenging path ahead.” Supply is currently limited, with 100 million doses in the United States’ first batch from Pfizer, though the company and the Trump administration announced a new agreement Wednesday to double that amount by the end of July.

The deal secures enough doses to immunize 100 million people with a two-dose regimen.

Redfield said the goal is “for everyone to be able to easily get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as large enough quantities are available” and the federal government is working to “distribute vaccine doses as quickly as possible to accomplish vaccination of the American public.”