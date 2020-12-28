“We understand, Mr. President, that you’re angry that you lost,” the editorial board wrote. “But to continue down this road is ruinous.”

Under the headline “Stop the Insanity,” the conservative tabloid took particular aim at Trump’s attempts to pressure Vice President Pence and congressional Republicans to somehow reverse the result when they meet on Jan. 6 to certify Biden’s electoral college victory.

“You have tweeted that, as long as Republicans have ‘courage,’ they can overturn the results and give you four more years in office,” the Post wrote. “In other words, you’re cheering for an undemocratic coup.”

The editorial is among the most stinging rebukes yet from the Trump-friendly confines of conservative media, where the president’s most ardent supporters still refuse to call Biden “president-elect” and give airtime to Trump’s baseless claims of voting fraud.

The New York Post, which is reportedly among Trump’s favorite publications, has long been a vociferous backer of his political ambitions.

In 2016, it lavished him with positive covers as he rose through the GOP primaries, culminating in an endorsement that April. Although the paper declined to endorse Trump or his opponent, Hillary Clinton, in the general election, the editorial board did back Trump over Biden this year, writing that another term would be “the best choice for the United States.”

But on Sunday, the paper warned Trump that he had clearly failed in his attempts to prove voter fraud propelled Biden to victory.

“You had every right to investigate the election. But let’s be clear: Those efforts have found nothing,” the Post wrote, noting that Trump-backed recounts in Wisconsin and Georgia had turned up no evidence of malfeasance.

The editorial also lashed out at Sidney Powell, whose “Kraken” lawsuits seeking to overturn the election results have repeatedly been tossed out of court, and Gen. Michael Flynn, who has floated the idea of declaring martial law to keep Trump in power.

“Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason. It is shameful,” the board wrote.

The Post urged Trump to focus on the Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia, which will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate. Continuing to falsely assert that he won the election, the paper warned, would give his political enemies more material to tar his legacy.

“Democrats will try to write you off as a one-term aberration and, frankly, you’re helping them do it," the paper wrote. "The King Lear of Mar-a-Lago, ranting about the corruption of the world.”