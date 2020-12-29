Gustave Perna, who oversees vaccine distribution for the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, apologized earlier this month for a “miscommunication” that caused states to receive many fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than they had expected.
Questioned Tuesday about the pace of vaccinations, Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-diseases expert, acknowledged the lag and said he was cautiously optimistic that vaccinations would pick up momentum to reach previously projected levels.
“Not being responsible myself for the rollout, I can’t personally guarantee that we’re going to catch up. I hope we do,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN. “ … The people who are responsible for it are really on it. The question is, are they going to be able to get back to the pace that we set early on.”
As health officials face criticism for the pace of the vaccines’ rollout, coronavirus-related hospitalizations are hovering around 118,000, the highest seven-day average since the virus was first reported in the U.S. in January. Daily cases have averaged around 200,000 with the average number of deaths reaching a record 2,668 on Dec. 23.
Officials have expressed concern that holiday travel could fuel an even greater surge of infections, straining the capacities of already struggling health-care systems.