A significant delay in coronavirus vaccinations is putting pressure on public-health leaders to explain the slow progress while hospitalizations continue to set records and the United States prepares to round the corner into a new year.

Here are some significant developments:
  • The House voted Monday to inflate the upcoming stimulus checks for American households from $600 to $2,000 after President Trump demanded the higher sum. It is unclear whether the Senate will pass the measure because the chamber’s Republicans have not united around the proposal.
  • More than 1 million people passed through airport security checkpoints on Monday, marking the seventh time in 11 days that that milestone has been reached, said Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. Traveler numbers have exceeded 1 million relatively infrequently since the virus slowed travel in March.
  • President-elect Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on the pandemic on Tuesday afternoon, his most detailed comments on the topic since earlier this month when he rolled out a plan for his first 100 days in office.
  • China is experiencing a new outbreak of cases after largely bringing the virus to heel. In a rollback of months of loosened restrictions, the country is putting into effect strict rules ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday season in February.

Despite projections that the U.S. would be able to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 11.4 million doses have been sent to states and only about 2.1 million people have received the vaccine’s first dose with three days until the month’s end.

Gustave Perna, who oversees vaccine distribution for the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, apologized earlier this month for a “miscommunication” that caused states to receive many fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than they had expected.

Questioned Tuesday about the pace of vaccinations, Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-diseases expert, acknowledged the lag and said he was cautiously optimistic that vaccinations would pick up momentum to reach previously projected levels.

“Not being responsible myself for the rollout, I can’t personally guarantee that we’re going to catch up. I hope we do,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN. “ … The people who are responsible for it are really on it. The question is, are they going to be able to get back to the pace that we set early on.”

As health officials face criticism for the pace of the vaccines’ rollout, coronavirus-related hospitalizations are hovering around 118,000, the highest seven-day average since the virus was first reported in the U.S. in January. Daily cases have averaged around 200,000 with the average number of deaths reaching a record 2,668 on Dec. 23.

Officials have expressed concern that holiday travel could fuel an even greater surge of infections, straining the capacities of already struggling health-care systems.