Letlow is the highest ranking U.S. politician to die of covid-19, which has now killed more than 337,000 Americans. He was scheduled to be sworn into office on Sunday.

Letlow announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Dec. 18, the Monroe News-Star reported, and initially quarantined at his home in Richland Parish in northeastern Louisiana. By the next day, he was admitted to the hospital with worsening symptoms and later transferred to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

He’s survived by two young children and his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, the News-Star reported.

State and national political leaders mourned his death on Tuesday night.

“COVID-19 has taken Congressman-elect Letlow from us far too soon,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), in a statement shared on Twitter. “I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family.”

Before joining Abraham as his chief of staff, Letlow worked for former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R), who praised his “passion for service.”

“I first met Luke when he was still a college student, and spent countless hours with him in his truck driving the back roads of Louisiana,” Jindal said on Twitter. “His passion for service has been a constant throughout his life.”

Louisiana’s Congressional delegation, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R), released a joint statement praising Letlow’s “positive spirit.”

“We are devastated to hear of Luke Letlow’s passing. Luke had such a positive spirit, and a tremendously bright future ahead of him,” the statement said. “More than anything, Luke was a loving husband, father, brother, and son, and his family — like so many others who have been affected by this evil disease — needs our prayers.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he spoke to Letlow’s family after he died.