About 2.1 million people have received a first coronavirus vaccine dose, and 11.4 million doses have been sent to states as of Monday morning.

Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, suggested states may need more funding to be able to implement plans to more efficiently distribute vaccines.

“I think the federal government can help us out there more than in any other way,” he said during an interview on CNN. “They don’t have to establish a plan, just give us money.”

In Pennsylvania, for example, he said such funds could help pay to set up a vaccine distribution center to get vaccine doses to sparsely populated areas.

“I don’t understand the government’s reluctance to give us the money we need. The way out of this pandemic is with a vaccine, that’s the only way out of this pandemic,” said Offit, who is a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s independent panel that debates vaccine data and whether the agency could clear the vaccine. “We should be doing everything we can to make sure there are systems in place to distribute this vaccine efficiently and well and that does require money. And to sort of stand back, point your finger at the states and say it’s all your problem, it doesn’t make any sense.”

At least 337,000 Americans have so far died of covid-19. Among them is Luke Letlow, a congressman-elect from Louisiana who was days away from being sworn in to represent the state’s 5th Congressional District.

The 41-year-old, who died Tuesday, was first taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe earlier this month after his symptoms worsened. He tweeted on Dec. 21 that he was “confident” in his recovery, and two days later was placed in an intensive care unit at a Shreveport hospital.

Meanwhile, Britain became the first country to greenlight the coronavirus vaccine from the University of Oxford and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

It’s a second vaccine for the country and an additional tool in the battle against a rapidly spreading virus, a surge fueled by a new, highly infectious variant. Two-thirds of Britain is under near-lockdown.

During a briefing by Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, which cleared the vaccine, independent scientists said the vaccine was around “70 percent” effective, per data from Oxford-AstraZeneca following clinical trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.