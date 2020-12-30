Please Note

President Trump pointed fingers at states amid a slow roll in coronavirus vaccine distribution across the country.

“The Federal Government has distributed the vaccines to the states. Now it is up to the states to administer,” the president tweeted on Wednesday morning. “Get moving!”

Here are some significant developments:
  • Luke Letlow, a 41-year-old congressman-elect from Louisiana, died Tuesday of covid-19. He is the highest-ranking U.S. politician to die of the disease that has killed at least 337,000 people in the nation.
  • Britain became the first country to greenlight the coronavirus vaccine from the University of Oxford and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca. Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, which granted approval for the shot, did not immediately present its data and British Health Minister Matt Hancock did not say how effective the new vaccine is.
  • A coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm is 79.3 percent effective, according to interim data.
  • For yet another day, more than 1 million people passed through airport security checkpoints on Tuesday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. It was the fourth day in a row and the eighth time in the past 12 days Americans hit the milestone.

Officials had said the United States would be able to put shots in the arms of 20 million people by the end of 2020, though the Centers for Disease Control reports just a fraction of that have received vaccines thus far.

About 2.1 million people have received a first coronavirus vaccine dose, and 11.4 million doses have been sent to states as of Monday morning.

Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, suggested states may need more funding to be able to implement plans to more efficiently distribute vaccines.

“I think the federal government can help us out there more than in any other way,” he said during an interview on CNN. “They don’t have to establish a plan, just give us money.”

In Pennsylvania, for example, he said such funds could help pay to set up a vaccine distribution center to get vaccine doses to sparsely populated areas.

“I don’t understand the government’s reluctance to give us the money we need. The way out of this pandemic is with a vaccine, that’s the only way out of this pandemic,” said Offit, who is a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s independent panel that debates vaccine data and whether the agency could clear the vaccine. “We should be doing everything we can to make sure there are systems in place to distribute this vaccine efficiently and well and that does require money. And to sort of stand back, point your finger at the states and say it’s all your problem, it doesn’t make any sense.”

At least 337,000 Americans have so far died of covid-19. Among them is Luke Letlow, a congressman-elect from Louisiana who was days away from being sworn in to represent the state’s 5th Congressional District.

The 41-year-old, who died Tuesday, was first taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe earlier this month after his symptoms worsened. He tweeted on Dec. 21 that he was “confident” in his recovery, and two days later was placed in an intensive care unit at a Shreveport hospital.

Meanwhile, Britain became the first country to greenlight the coronavirus vaccine from the University of Oxford and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

It’s a second vaccine for the country and an additional tool in the battle against a rapidly spreading virus, a surge fueled by a new, highly infectious variant. Two-thirds of Britain is under near-lockdown.

During a briefing by Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, which cleared the vaccine, independent scientists said the vaccine was around “70 percent” effective, per data from Oxford-AstraZeneca following clinical trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

The new variant fueling Britain’s surge has also been detected elsewhere. The first known case of a person infected with the variant in the United States reported by Colorado officials on Tuesday.