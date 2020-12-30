Officials acknowledge that the vast majority of murders attributed to Little would never have been solved if he did not begin confessing in 2018, while serving multiple life sentences in a California prison.
Police have spent more than two years using that information to reopen cold-case investigations, with uneven results. Nearly half of Little’s confessed victims remain unidentified, and his death could set back efforts to bring families long-denied closure.
Little was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning at a hospital, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was convicted of three murders in 2014 with the help of DNA evidence, but maintained his innocence until 2018, when he began detailing decades of crimes to a Texas Ranger, boasting to investigators of avoiding “people who would be immediately missed.”
“I’d go back to the same city sometimes and pluck me another grape. How many grapes do you all got on the vine here?” he said in an interview obtained by The Post in its three-part investigation of law enforcement’s failure to catch Little. Little said: “I’m not going to go over there into the White neighborhood and pick out a little teenage girl.”
This is a developing story and it will be updated.
Indifferent Justice: